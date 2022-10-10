10 Smoothie Shop and Juice Bar Franchise Opportunities

If you’re looking for a business opportunity that offers a lot of flexibility and plenty of growth potential, you may want to consider investing in juice bars or smoothie franchises.

There are dozens of great smoothie and juice bar franchises out there to choose from, but we’ve put together a list of 10 of the best opportunities for you. Keep reading to learn more!

What is a Smoothie Shop or Juice Bar Franchise?

A smoothie shop or juice bar store is a business that specializes in the sale of freshly made smoothies and juices. In addition to juices and delicious banana smoothies, many of these shops also offer other healthy food items such as frozen yogurt, meal replacement shakes, salads, wraps, and acai bowls.

The Smoothie and Juice Bar Industry in 2022

The juice bar and smoothie industry is expected to reach $7.09 billion in 2022.

This rapid growth is being driven by the increasing popularity of raw food and cold-pressed juices, as well as the demand for authentic frozen yogurt and fresh fruit. The global smoothies market is also growing rapidly and is expected to reach $12.42 billion by 2028.

Why You Should Consider a Juice Bar and Smoothie Franchise

Franchise owners enjoy many benefits especially when they use all the systems already in place to run their businesses. Here are five reasons to start your franchise in 2022:

Proven Business Model: When you invest in smoothie and juice bar franchises, you’re buying into a proven system that has been successful in many markets. This means that you can hit the ground running and avoid many of the mistakes that new businesses make.

Brand Recognition: A well-established franchise brand will already have name recognition in the marketplace. In this industry, this makes it easier to attract customers looking to live a healthy lifestyle through healthier eating.

Turnkey Operation: A franchise is a turnkey operation, meaning that everything you need to get started is already in place. This includes training, marketing materials, and operational support.

Financing Assistance: Many franchisors offer financing assistance to help you get your business up and running. This can be a great way to get started without having to put up a lot of your own capital.

Size and Scale: Franchises have the advantage of size and scale. This means that they can often negotiate better deals with suppliers and offer more competitive prices to customers.

1. Smoothie King

Smoothie King has a franchise fee ranging from $25,000 to $30,000 with a total initial investment range of $320,301 to $1,184,865.

You must have a net worth of at least $300,000 and liquid capital of at least $100,000. Your credit score must also be 700 or higher.

2. Tropical Smoothie Café

The Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchise opportunity has an initial investment of between $277,000 and $584,000 with a royalty fee of 6%.

The national marketing fee is 3-4%, so you will have to pay that amount as well. You’ll also need to contribute 2% of your sales to a local advertising coop.

3. Planet Smoothie

Planet Smoothie is a franchise opportunity that requires a minimum net worth of $250,000 and a minimum liquid capital of $125,000.

The initial franchise fee ranges from $12,000 to $25,000, and the total initial investment is between $81,150 and $421,500. You’ll also have to pay a royalty fee of 5% of gross sales and contribute 2% of gross sales to the national marketing fund.

4. Robeks Fresh Juices

The Robeks Fresh Juices franchise opportunity is perfect for entrepreneurs who are looking for a business that serves smoothie bowls and açaí bowls.

The franchise fee ranges from $12,500 to $25,000, and the total initial investment ranges from $183,500 to $232,000. The minimum net worth required is $300,000, and the minimum liquid capital required is $100,000.

5. Smoothie Factory

The Smoothie Factory is a franchise opportunity that requires a minimum net worth of $200,000 and liquid capital of $50,000.

The franchise fee is 5% of total sales, and the advertising fee is 2%. The Smoothie Factory offers a unique product that is perfect for health-conscious consumers.

6. Jamba Juice

Jamba Juice is a franchise opportunity that requires an estimated initial investment of $378,650 to $843,000.

It has a minimum net worth requirement of $300,000 and a minimum liquid capital requirement of $120,000.

7. Clean Juice

The Clean Juice franchise opportunity has a start-up cost range of $279,500 to $523,000. The minimum net worth required is $500,000, with a minimum liquid capital of $120,000. The royalty fee is 6%, and the brand marketing fee is 2%.

8. Nékter Juice Bar

The Nekter Juice Bar franchise fee ranges from $35,000 to $140,000, with a total initial investment between $216,000 and $622,100.

To qualify for a Nekter Juice Bar franchise, you must have a net worth of at least $400,000 and liquid capital of at least $100,000.

9. Maui Wowi

The Maui Wowi franchise’s initial investment can be anywhere from $28,900 to $1,074,000, and the minimum net worth required is $100,000.

The liquid capital requirement is only $50,000. This makes Maui Wowi a relatively accessible option for those looking to own their own business.

10. Pulp Juice and Smoothie Bar

The Pulp Juice and Smoothie Bar smoothie chain has a franchise fee of $20,000, with a total estimated initial investment ranging from $74,150 to $214,700. The royalty fee is 5% of gross sales.

How to Choose the Best Franchise to Set Up Your Smoothie Shop and Juice Bar Business

If you’re thinking of starting a juice or smoothie business, you’ll need to do some research to find the best franchise for your needs. Here are four key factors to consider:

Franchise Disclosure Document

This document contains important information about the franchise, including the franchise fee, royalties, and marketing costs. Be sure to read it carefully before signing any franchise agreement.

Best Tasting Smoothie

Not all smoothies are created equal. Be sure to try out the franchise’s smoothies before committing.

Type of Franchise Model

Is the franchise a full-service restaurant or a take-out operation? What type of customer does it cater to?

Franchise’s Location

Does the franchise have a prime location that will lure customers in? Is it close to other businesses that your target market frequents?

How Much Does It Cost To Open a Smoothie Shop and Juice Franchise?

The cost varies depending on the franchise, but you can expect to invest between $75,000 and $1.2 million. The franchise fee will usually be $20,000 or more with ongoing royalties of between 5% and 10%. Marketing costs are usually around 2% of gross sales.

Are Franchises for Juice and Smoothie Bars Profitable?

Yes, franchises can be profitable. People are always looking for healthy alternatives to fast food. Smoothies and juice bars are great options. But like any business, there are risks involved. Be sure to do your due diligence before investing in a franchise.

