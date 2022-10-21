25 Knitting Projects to Sell

If you love to knit, you may want to turn your knitting projects into a business. Knitting patterns can help you hone your skills and build an extensive inventory. The following patterns can provide inspiration on your journey. Some may not be able to be sold as-is, but they can help you learn how to make different projects that may eventually make their way into your shop.

How Do You Start a Knitting Project?

If you’re ready to start your knitting journey, here are several steps to take:

Get inspired: Look at pictures of other knit items or decide what you want to make. Consider everything from color to yarn texture.

Look at pictures of other knit items or decide what you want to make. Consider everything from color to yarn texture. Gather supplies: Determine what type of yarn, needles, and other embellishments you need to complete your project.

Determine what type of yarn, needles, and other embellishments you need to complete your project. Practice your craft: As you start knitting, watch tutorials, read patterns, and ask for help as you learn each stitch. Then keep practicing to hone your skills.

As you start knitting, watch tutorials, read patterns, and ask for help as you learn each stitch. Then keep practicing to hone your skills. Edit as needed: You’ll learn a lot throughout your knitting experience, so change patterns or adjust your supplies as you go.

You’ll learn a lot throughout your knitting experience, so change patterns or adjust your supplies as you go. Photograph products: When you complete products you want to sell, photograph them in front of plain backgrounds and on models to showcase them.

When you complete products you want to sell, photograph them in front of plain backgrounds and on models to showcase them. Start selling: Sell products in online marketplaces, at craft fairs, in your own eCommerce shop, or in local retail stores.

Amazing Knitting Projects for All Levels of Knitters

There are tons of great knitting patterns that fit all different skill levels, styles, and types of yarn and materials. Here are some of the best knitting projects to inspire your creations.

1. Unisex Ribbed Scarf

This ribbed scarf is perfect for a beginner knitter because it’s fairly simple and uses big needles, making it easy to knit quickly.

2. Chunky Throw Pillow

These throw pillowcases use a stockinette stitch, which is a quick knitting technique. They’re also sewn onto a piece of fabric to complete the project quickly and fit a standard pillow insert.

3. Seed Stitch Bow Headband

This headband will keep your ears warm and make a style statement. This project uses a seed stitch and can be a great gift for the holidays.

4. Scrunchies

Scrunchies are typically made of fabric, but this free knitting pattern uses yarn to make a textured statement. Make these for all your friends or offer them in sets.

5. Button Rings

Button rings are the perfect project for new knitters. They are super small and basically involve knitting in a straight line. Then just attach your favorite vintage buttons or embellishments.

6. Gorgeous Confetti Scarf

This confetti scarf is another beginner-friendly project. It only requires one skein of multi-colored yarn. But the variety in shades makes the finished project look much more complex.

7. Textured Dishcloths & Pot Holders

Dishcloths and pot holders are flat, simple knitting projects. This pattern includes instructions like alternating knit and purl stitches and a (double) stockinette stitch to create a unique texture with acrylic yarn.

8. Breezy Kimono

This breezy kimono is a wearable knit, so it’s best suited for an experienced knitter. Select a loose-knit stitch and light yarn weight to make it breezy and perfect for multiple seasons.

9. Ribbed Scarf

This ribbed scarf is known as the “easy mistake stitch scarf,” since the simple pattern makes it easy to cover up errors.

10. Rustic Jumper

This jumper pattern calls for multiple stitches and techniques. So it’s ideal for someone with fairly advanced knitting skills. But it may also sell for a premium.

11. Fingerless Gloves

Fingerless gloves are popular with smartphone users throughout winter. This project is ideal for those who prefer video tutorials.

12. Zig Zag Scarf

This infinity scarf uses circular needles and a zig-zag pattern to create a truly unique product.

13. Trendy Top

This short-sleeved top is ideal for those moving to an advanced beginner stage since it includes some simple stitches, but a few more complicated techniques as well.

14. Warm Poncho

A poncho can be an ideal gift since it’s easy to size and more substantial than a hat or scarf. But it’s a bit easier to knit than an actual sweater.

15. Garter Stitch Knit Bag

This knit bag uses a simple garter stitch and can be customized with various colors and strap materials.

16. Striped Baby Blanket

This knit blanket is ideal for a new baby, and can even be paired with other items like baby booties.

17. Child’s Cat Hat

This knit hat includes fun details like eyes and whiskers to make it look like a cat.

18. Bedroom Slippers

These slippers use Lion Brand Cotton Ease Yarn and a simple pattern to keep feet warm all winter long.

19. Small Dog Sweater

This dog sweater requires double-pointed needles and worsted weight yarn to keep small dogs warm.

20. Vintage Head Scarf

This simple scarf uses a basic pattern but can be embellished with rhinestones for extra flare.

21. Porch Shawl

Known as the back porch shawl, this project is cozy and can be a great project for fall and winter.

22. Bookmarks

These bookmarks just require basic stitches, so they can be produced fairly quickly.

23. DIY Basket

For those who want to create home decor or gifts, this simple basket is an ideal project.

24. Gorgeous Knitted Bag

This knit bag includes both a basic garter stitch and some more complicated techniques. You can even opt for smaller versions for quick-knit projects.

25. Infinity Scarf

There are tons of simple patterns for infinity scarf projects. This one uses soft, warm yarn.

Where Can You Get Free Knitting Patterns?

There are various websites that offer free knitting patterns, including Lovecraft, Yarnspirations, and Instructables all have sections for free patterns. You can also simply search on Google for the type of project you’re looking to master, including “free” and “knitting pattern” in your query.

What is a Good Knitting Pattern for Beginners?

Beginner knitting students should focus mainly on mastering simple, flat items like scarves and potholders. These can help you master basic stitches like knit and purl. The list above includes several options.

Can You Sell Your Creations Based on Someone Else’s Patterns?

It depends on the pattern and the copyright claims of the creator. If an item says “for personal use only,” you cannot legally sell products made using that pattern. You can only use it to make items for yourself or as gifts to loved ones while you hone your skills. However, if there are no restrictions in place, you’re usually free to sell your creations.

Where Can You Sell Your Knitting Creations?

Knitters can sell their creations online or in person. There are various craft fairs, gift shops, and special events to sell products in person. Online, use marketplaces like Etsy or Amazon Handmade, or set up your own eCommerce shop.