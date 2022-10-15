Restaurant Grants Supporting Food Service Businesses Throughout the Country

Restaurants have faced incredible hardships over the past few years. So many communities and businesses are supporting these community pillars with restaurant grant opportunities. These programs are constantly changing. But here are several current grants for restaurants to consider.

Nationwide Restaurant Grants

DoorDash Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund

DoorDash and Hello Alice are partnering to offer grants through the Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund. Eligible restaurants can apply for $10,000 grants. To qualify, restaurants must have between one and three brick-and-mortar locations with 50 or fewer employees each. Restaurants must also have been negatively affected by a qualifying natural disaster within the past year. Applications for the current round of funding are open through December 30. But businesses must apply within a year of the declared disaster.

Grubhub LGBT Restaurant Grants

Grubhub is partnering with the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce to provide grants to LGBT+-owned restaurants. Grants can range from $5,000 to $100,000. To qualify, restaurants must be able to prove that they’re owned by an LGBT individual or ally, and that they’ve lost business due to COVID-19. Additionally, 30 percent of funds will go to restaurants owned by people of color, transgender, or gender non-conforming entrepreneurs. Applications for the current round are due by October 12.

High Road Kitchens

High Road Kitchens is an ongoing grant program that supports independent restaurants and promotes food security in vulnerable communities. RAISE and One Fair Wage launched the program during the pandemic. Participating restaurants must provide resources to their community and offer fair wages to employees. The program also prioritizes restaurants that focus on equitable employment and promotion practices.

World Central Kitchen Food Producer Network

World Central Kitchen’s Food Producer Network supports various food businesses in communities across the globe. The current application period is open to food producers who have not received funds in previous rounds. Eligible food businesses include food producers, fisheries, agriculture producers, distributors, and cooperatives. Applications are open for select locations on an ongoing basis.

National Restaurant Association Educational Fund Scholarships and Grants

The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation provides grants and scholarships to individuals and entrepreneurs entering the food service industry. The purpose is to support those seeking secondary degrees related to the restaurant, food service, or hospitality industries. This isn’t specifically a business grant but may apply to entrepreneurs who first want to hone their skills in an official program. Scholarships range from $2,500 to $10,000. Funds can be used for tuition or other school-related expenses.

State and Regional Restaurant Grants

In addition to the restaurant grant opportunities listed above, there are other options specifically for food businesses in particular states or communities. Here are a few restaurant grant options that are currently open.

Texas Food & Wine Alliance Grants

The Texas Food & Wine Alliance is offering $112,000 in grants to chefs and culinary businesses across the state. This is an annual program that has already provided $532,500 over the past ten years. The program is open to farmers, artisan producers, chefs, wine/beer/spirits makers, culinary nonprofits, businesses, and individuals with food-related projects that may make a positive community impact. Applications for this round are due by October 23.

Jackson Tourism Water Crisis Sustainability Grant

Visit Jackson is offering monetary relief to Jackson, Mississippi restaurants amid the city’s water crisis. The Tourism Water Crisis Sustainability Grant uses $50,000 in Visit Jackson’s reserve funds to reimburse eligible businesses for ice, water, and soft drink expenditures. The city is also collecting donations from partners to further fund the program.

Illinois Restaurant Association Restaurant Employee Relief Fund

The Illinois Restaurant Association Educational Foundation offers grants to support restaurant workers facing hardships. These grants may provide between $250 and $1,500, which can be used to cover living expenses after an accident, illness, or loss. These grants go to employees rather than restaurants. But this may be a helpful opportunity for state businesses to share with team members if needed.

