20 Fantastic Marketing Ideas for Black Friday

Are you looking for some fantastic marketing ideas to help with your Black Friday promotions? If so, you’ve come to the right place! In this blog post, we will share 20 of the best marketing tips for Black Friday.

So, whether you are planning a big sale or just want to get ahead of the competition, be sure to read on.

What Is Black Friday Marketing?

Black Friday is a marketing term used to describe the Friday following Thanksgiving Day in the United States. The day after Thanksgiving is traditionally the busiest shopping day of the year as many retailers offer promotional sales to kick off the holiday season.

Retailers will usually have their Black Friday sale at their physical locations as well as their online store. A Cyber Monday sale is also common and occurs the Monday after Thanksgiving.

How Do Black Friday Deals Benefit Small Businesses?

There are many ways a Black Friday deal can benefit a small business during the holiday season. Here are five of them:

Attract new customers. A Black Friday deal can help online retailers attract new customers who are looking for great deals on holiday gifts.

A Black Friday deal can help online retailers attract new customers who are looking for great deals on holiday gifts. Sell out inventory. If your product is popular, a Black Friday deal can help you sell out of inventory and clear space for new products.

If your product is popular, a Black Friday deal can help you sell out of inventory and clear space for new products. Spreads the word. Black Friday deals can help you generate positive word-of-mouth marketing as loyal customers tell their friends and family about your great deals.

Black Friday deals can help you generate positive word-of-mouth marketing as loyal customers tell their friends and family about your great deals. Builds brand awareness. A Black Friday deal can help you build brand awareness as more people are exposed to your company and products.

A Black Friday deal can help you build brand awareness as more people are exposed to your company and products. Increases sales. Black Friday deals can help increase your sales during the holiday season, which is typically the busiest time of year for retailers.

Useful Black Friday Marketing Ideas

Here are some of the best Black Friday ideas to help you put your Black Friday marketing strategy into action.

1. Offer a Free Gift with Purchase

One way to attract customers to your store on Black Friday is to offer a free gift with purchase. This is a great way to entice customers to buy from your store as they will receive something for free.

Be sure to choose a free gift that is related to your products so that it is useful to your customers.

2. Engage with Social Media Posts

Social media is a great way to connect with your customers and has to be a part of any Black Friday marketing strategy.

Be sure to post about your Black Friday sale on all of your social media channels. You can also create social media posts that promote specific deals or products.

READ MORE: Apply These Secret Techniques to Improve Your Small Business Website for Black Friday

3. Hold a Flash Sale

Flash sales are a great way to generate excitement for your Black Friday deals. A flash sale is a short-term promotion where you offer a steep discount on your products or services.

Be sure to promote your flash sale in advance so that your customers can plan their purchases.

4. Run a Contest or Giveaway

Contests and giveaways are a great way to engage with your customers and promote your Black Friday deals. You can run a contest on social media or on your website.

Be sure to promote your contest or giveaway in advance so that your customers can enter.

5. Early Black Friday Sale

Having an early Black Friday sale is a great way to get ahead of the competition. Many retailers will wait until the day after Thanksgiving to start their Black Friday sales.

However, you can start your sale early and promote it in advance. This will give your customers a chance to shop your sale before the crowds arrive.

6. Have a Landing Page

Having a landing page is a great Black Friday marketing idea for an online retailer. Creating a landing page for your Black Friday sale will help promote your deals and drive traffic to your website.

Your landing page should include all of the details of your sale, including the start and end date, the discounts you are offering, and any other special offers.

7. Black Friday Hashtags

Hashtags are a great way to promote your sale on social media and should be included as part of any Black Friday marketing strategies. Be sure to use relevant hashtags when promoting your sale.

You can also create a branded hashtag for your sale. This is a great way to build brand awareness and get your customers involved.

8. Black Friday Weekend Discounts

Extending Black Friday sales and discounts to include the shopping weekend is a great way to increase sales. Many shoppers wait until the weekend to do their Black Friday shopping.

By offering discounts all weekend long, you can attract more shoppers to your store.

READ MORE: What You Should Buy for Your Small Business on Black Friday

9. Offer Free Shipping

Offering free shipping on your Black Friday deals is a great incentive for customers to shop with you. Free shipping is a great way to save your customers money and make it easy for them to shop with you.

10. Exclusive Deals for Email Subscribers

Email marketing is a great way to connect with your customers and promote your Black Friday deals.

Be sure to send out an email blast to your subscribers with all of the details of your sale. You can also offer exclusive deals for your email subscribers. This is an amazing way to build loyalty with your customers.

More Black Friday Ideas for Small Businesses

Black Friday marketing campaigns can be a great way to promote your small business. Here are more ideas for you:

11. Work With an Influencer

Giving an influencer early access to your Black Friday deals is a great way to generate buzz for your sale. You can work with an influencer to promote your sale on social media or on their blog or website.

12. Offer Early Bird Discounts

Offering early bird discounts is a great way to get your customers excited about your Black Friday deals. You can promote your early bird discounts on social media or on your website.

Be sure to let your customers know when the discounts will be available.

13. Black Friday Sale on your Website

If you have an eCommerce website, be sure to promote your Black Friday deals on your website. You can create a landing page for your sale as mentioned earlier or offer discounts on your products.

Keep customers updated on your deals by sharing news on social media or through email marketing.

14. Offer Doorbuster Deals

Doorbuster deals are a great way to attract customers to your store. You can start with your biggest discounts and work your way down.

Be sure to promote your doorbuster deals in advance so that your customers know when to come to your store.

15. Discount for Loyal Customers

Giving your best customers a discount is a great way to show them how much you appreciate their business. You can offer a loyalty discount for your Black Friday sale. This can be done through email marketing, on social media, or on your website.

16. Giveaways

Giving away prizes is a great way to attract attention to your Black Friday sale. You can run a contest on social media or on your website. You can give each person an entry into your contest whenever they share information about your sale on different social media platforms.

17. Black Friday Scavenger Hunt

A scavenger hunt is a great way to get customers engaged with your Black Friday sale. You can hide discounts around your store or online and let your customers find them. This is a great way to increase traffic to your physical store or website.

18. Offer a Discount for Referrals

Offering a discount for referrals is a great way to increase word-of-mouth marketing for your Black Friday sale. You can offer a discount to customers who refer their friends to your store. This is an awesome way to increase traffic and sales.

19. Team Up With Other Local Businesses

Teaming up with other local businesses is a great way to promote your Black Friday sale. You can partner with a nearby business to offer discounts or giveaways. This is a great way to get new customers and support your local community.

READ MORE: How to Boost Black Friday Sales With Local Search

20. Collaborate With Other Brands

Collaborating with other brands is a great way to cross-promote your limited-time sales and discounts. You can team up with a complementary brand to offer discounts or have a contest. This will help you reach a new audience and increase traffic to your store.

What Is the Best Selling Product on Black Friday?

The best-selling product on Black Friday changes every year. However, some of the hottest items always include TVs, laptops, and tablets. Black Friday is the best time to buy holiday gifts, so items like toys and clothing are also very popular every year.

What Strategies Do Stores Use to Attract More Black Friday Sales?

There are a few key strategies that stores use to attract more sales on Black Friday. Some of these Black Friday promotion ideas and strategies include offering doorbuster deals, teaming up with other businesses, and collaborating with other brands. By using solid Black Friday marketing ideas, both physical and online stores can increase traffic and sales on Black Friday.