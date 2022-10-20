8 McAfee Scams to Watch Out For

Can You Get Scammed From a Computer Security Software Company Like McAfee?

Getting scammed by the official McAfee company is quite unlikely. However, there are many scammers who try to take advantage of the well-known McAfee name. Scammers trick people and gain access to their money or personal information using malicious software.

Top McAfee Scams Every Small Business Owner Should Know

Like other popular antivirus programs, McAfee is a target for scammers who specialize in identity theft. Here are some of the most common scams related to McAfee that small business owners should be aware of:

1. McAfee Phishing Scams

Phishing emails are one of the most common types of scams. For this phishing scam, fake email messages are sent by a scammer who poses as a legitimate company. They send phishing emails to try and trick you into clicking suspicious links to a fake company website and giving them your personal information or money.

2. McAfee Pop-Ups Scam

Another common scam is fake pop-ups that claim to be from McAfee. These pop-ups usually contain a virus or will install malware that can infect your computer if you click on them. So, be very careful when you see any pop-ups on your computer, even if they claim to be from a reputable company like McAfee.

3. McAfee Scam Emails

Scam emails are another way that scammers try to trick you into giving them your personal information. These fake emails often contain official-looking offers or deals that seem too good to be true. So, be very careful when you receive any emails claiming to be from McAfee.

4. McAfee Renewal Scam

The McAfee renewal scam is when scammers contact you and try to trick you into renewing your McAfee subscription. They do this by providing fake invoices and offering a special deal or a discount on the renewal price. However, if you give them your login credentials or credit card information, they will actually bill you for a much higher amount than what you were originally quoted.

5. McAfee Antivirus Plus Scam

For this scam, scammers contact you and try to sell you a fake version of McAfee’s Antivirus Plus program. They may even send you an email with a link to download the program. However, this program is actually a virus that can infect your computer.

6. McAfee Tech Support Scam

First things first, McAfee tech support will never call you unless you’ve contacted them first. So, if you receive a call from someone claiming to be from McAfee tech support, it’s a scam. These scammers will try to get you to give them remote access to your computer so they can install a virus or steal sensitive information.

7. McAfee Fake Virus Scan Scam

This is a scam where scammers create a fake virus scan and claim that your computer is infected with a virus. They will then try to sell you a fake antivirus program to remove the supposed virus so you no longer have your computer “infected.”

8. McAfee Free Trial Scam

The McAfee free trial scam is when scammers offer you a free trial of their fake antivirus program. However, once the trial is up, they will bill you for the full price of the program, which is usually a lot more than what you would pay for a legitimate antivirus program.

How to Avoid a McAfee Scam

McAfee antivirus software is a popular choice for computer protection, but cybercriminals are now using McAfee branding to scam people. Here are five tips to avoid phishing scams that use the McAfee name and protect your bank account:

Check the URL before you click. Cybercriminals will often create fake websites that look like legitimate companies in order to phish for your personal information. Before you click on any links, check to make sure the URL is correct.

Cybercriminals will often create fake websites that look like legitimate companies in order to phish for your personal information. Before you click on any links, check to make sure the URL is correct. Grammatical errors. Another way to spot a fake website is to look for grammatical errors. Many scammers are not native English speakers, so they may make mistakes in their grammar.

Another way to spot a fake website is to look for grammatical errors. Many scammers are not native English speakers, so they may make mistakes in their grammar. Sender’s address. Be cautious of any emails that come from a free email service like Gmail or Yahoo. These are more likely to be scams.

Be cautious of any emails that come from a free email service like Gmail or Yahoo. These are more likely to be scams. Hover over links. Before you click on any links in an email, hover your mouse over the link to see where it will take you. If the URL looks suspicious, don’t click on it.

Before you click on any links in an email, hover your mouse over the link to see where it will take you. If the URL looks suspicious, don’t click on it. Call the company. If you’re unsure whether an email or website is legitimate, call the company to verify. Don’t use the contact information in the email, look for the company’s contact information on their website.

Why Do You Keep Getting Fake McAfee Emails?

Spam filters are not perfect, and sometimes fake emails slip through. If you keep getting fake McAfee emails, it’s likely because your email address is on a list that is being sold to scammers. You can try to block the sender, but it’s likely that they will just use a different email address. The best thing you can do is to delete the email and mark it as spam.

Is the McAfee Renewal Email Asking for Credit Card Details a Phishing Scam?

The McAfee Renewal email is a phishing scam. The email asks you to update your credit card payment information and renew your subscription. However, the email is not from McAfee, and clicking on the link will take you to a fake website where your personal information can be stolen.

Where Do You Report McAfee Scams?

If you have been the victim of a McAfee scam, you can report it to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). You can also report the scam to the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) if you have lost money or personal information as a result of the scam. Finally, you can report the scam to McAfee’s Anti-Spam Abuse department.

Can You Get Your Money Back From a McAfee Scam?

It is possible to get your money back if you have been scammed by a fake McAfee website. If you have paid with a credit card, you can contact your credit card company and dispute the charges. You will need to provide them with the date of the transaction, the name of the company, and the amount you were charged. If you have paid by wire transfer, it is unlikely that you will be able to get your money back. You can report the scam to the IC3, but they will only be able to help if the scammer is based in the United States.