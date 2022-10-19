23 Mexican Restaurant Franchise Opportunities in 2022

Are you looking at opening a Mexican restaurant franchise? There are some advantages to opening a place serving authentic Mexican food. Americans love these traditional dishes. In fact, 86% of them like this kind of restaurant.

The following is a list of 23 of the best Mexican restaurant franchises.

Which Style of Mexican Food is the Most Popular?

Deciding on a Mexican franchise depends on a few things. Like deciding on which Mexican food is the most popular. Some, like tacos, already have brand recognition in the Mexican restaurant industry. Enchiladas and burritos are also popular Mexican cuisine.

Ultimately, it’s about your target market. and the available Mexican food franchise opportunities. And make sure to read the franchise disclosure document.

Best Mexican Food Franchises to Buy

If you’ve always liked Mexican restaurants and wanted to own one, read on. You will find a list of Mexican restaurant franchises below. The information covers financial info, available locations, as well as other things such as Mexican inspired menu items that sell.

1. La Parilla

This place serves up carne asada and other delicious items. They have 19 locations right now.

Investments: You need a prime location for one of these Mexican food franchises. La Parilla also has startup costs and site specifications.

Franchise fee: $400,000 USD per outlet

Royalties: Paid monthly. 6% on gross sales.

2. America’s Taco Shop

This is one of the quick-serve franchise restaurants available. The average time to open a franchise is 6 to 8 months. They have an experienced and skilled support team with 20 years of experience. America’s Taco Shop boasts kiosks and food court options.

Investments: Anywhere from $252,350 – $711,250

Franchise fee: $30,000

Royalties: 6%

Minimum cash required: liquid capital of $50,000 and a net worth of $375,000

3. El Pollo Loco

This chain offers new franchisees help through an expert real estate team. And seven weeks of training before you open your restaurant. El Pollo Loco supplies the freshest ingredients in their Mexican food.

Investments: $505,000 to $1.1 million

Franchise fee: $40,000.

Royalties: 4% of monthly receipts

Minimum cash required: 1 million USD net worth per unit. Plus $300,000 in liquid assets

4. Costa Vida

Costa Vida is looking for franchise partners. They pride themselves on using fresh ingredients, from the ground beef right to the shredded lettuce.

Investments: $553,500 – $1,069,000

Franchise fee: $30,000

Royalties: 6% of monthly sales.

Minimum cash required:$250,000 – $1,000,000.

5. Del Taco

Looking for a Tex Mex franchise? How about an opportunity with a 50-year history? Del Taco has around 600 locations in 16 states. Another restaurant chain supplying fresh ingredients. Available territories include ones close to Southern California.

Investments : $812,700-$2,368,000

$812,700-$2,368,000 Franchise fee: $35,000

Royalties: 5% of net sales.

Minimum cash required: minimum liquidity of $500,00 and net worth of $2 million.

6. Baja Fresh Mexican Grill

Baja Fresh Mexican Grill is a good fast casual opportunity that supplies great training and support. Baja Fresh is owned by Wendy’s. There’s a franchise in San Bernardino.

Investments:$322,310 – $974,290

Franchise fee: $30,000 – $50,000

Royalties: 5%

Minimum cash required:$500,000

7. Taco Time

Taco Time franchise owners get a business model that’s been around since 1960. They offer award-winning tacos and a burrito lineup that’s rolled by hand.

Investments: $331,150-$734,800

Franchise fee:$30,00

Royalties: 6% of gross sales.

Minimum cash required: $250,000

8. Uberrito Fresh Mex

Uberrito Fresh Mex is a fast-casual franchise that pushes unique flavors. Franchisees get six weeks of training.

Investments: $690,000 to $985,000

Franchise fee: $40,000

Royalties: 5% of gross sales

Minimum cash required: $250K minimum liquidity, $500K minimum net worth

9. Chronic Tacos Mexican Grill

Chronic Tacos Mexican Grill offers burrito bowls and other types of Mexican food. You can fill out a form to get started with the franchise on their website. And even pick a preferred city to get started.

Investments: $294,000 – $801,000

Franchise fee: $40,000

Royalties: 6.0%

Minimum cash required: a net worth of at least $250,000.

10. Qdoba Mexican Eats

This franchise has Mexican-inspired menu items. And Qdoba Mexican Eats has plans to expand to 2,000 units. There are catering and off-premise business options. There’s marketing support for locally owned businesses too.

Investments: $476,800 to $1,096,700

Franchise fee: $30k per restaurant for a 10-year term

Royalties: 5% of gross sales

Minimum cash required: $500,000

11. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop serves three meals-breakfast lunch and dinner. Their Baja tacos are one of their flagship foods.

Investments: There are two versions. The Traditional $580,000-$1,224,600 and The Taqueria $370,500-$734,000

Franchise fee: Traditional $40,000/ Taqueria $30,000

Royalties: 5% of gross sales for either

Minimum cash required: The net worth requirement is $1,000,000.

12. Rusty Taco

The name was shortened to r taco in 2015. Buy a Rusty Taco franchise and get the backing of an industry leader, Inspire Brands.

Investments: $531,900 to $897,450

Franchise fee: $25,000

Royalties: 5% of gross sales

Minimum cash required: $500,00 liquid capital/net worth of over $1,000,000.

13. Pancheros Mexican Grill

Pancheros Mexican Grill was founded in 1992. There are 71 restaurants in 12 states. Rodney Anderson is the CEO.

Investments: $460,825 – $1,027,000

Franchise fee: $30,000

Royalties: 5%

Minimum cash required; Liquid capital needed $250,000. Net Worth Required. $750,000

14. Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

Good food and the best margaritas. Margaritas Mexican Restaurant has great combinations for a franchise.

Investments: $1,182,000 – $1,454,000

Franchise fee: $30,000

Royalties: 4%

Minimum cash required; $2,500,000

15. California Tortilla

California Tortilla attracts franchisees with its business model. Impressive stats report less than 10% of franchises fail annually.

Investments: $402k to $697k

Franchise fee: $40,000

Royalties: 5%

Minimum cash required; $250K in liquid capital, $1M net worth

16. Moe’s Southwest Grill

Moe’s Southwest Grill has been franchising since 2001. They offer different items like tacos and nachos, bowls, and stacks with fresh sour cream.

Investments: $446,035 to $997,212.

Franchise fee: $30,500

Royalties: 5% of net sales.

Minimum cash required; $150,000 in liquid capital

17. Taco Bueno

This franchise started in 1967. Taco Bueno has been named the most popular Mexican restaurant in America. They have breakfast items.

Investments: $639,000 – $1,593,000

Franchise fee: $35,000

Royalties: 5.0%

Minimum cash required; $1,500,000 net worth

18. Quesada Burritos & Tacos

Quesada Burritos & Tacos offers a catering service.

Investments: $244K – $416K

Franchise fee: $30,000

Royalties: 6%

Minimum cash required; $70,000

19. Taco Bell

One of the big players. Taco Bell is a leader in Mexican QSR franchises. Glen Bell is the founder. You’ll find one in Point Pleasant, NJ.

Investments: $575,600 – $3,370,100

Franchise fee: $25,000 – $45,000

Royalties: 5.5%

Minimum cash required; $1,500,000

20. Blue Coast Burrito

Blue Coast Burrito has locations in places like downtown Nashville.

Investments: $368,000 to $572,000

Franchise fee: $19,995

Royalties: 5%

Minimum cash required; $200,00 in liquid capital

21. Taco Casa

Taco Casa even posts a nutritional guide. They have good food and contests.

Investments:$615,000 – $2,127,000

Franchise fee: $35,000

Royalties: 7%

Minimum cash required; $400,000

22. Mucho Burrito

This franchise has gift cards. Mucho Burrito offers online ordering.

Investments: $425,000 – $815,500

Franchise fee: $25,000

Royalties: 5%

Minimum cash required; $120,000

23. Taco John’s

Great Mexcian fare to rival Taco Bell. Taco John’s has over 380 restaurants in 22 states. Taco John’s offers daily specials. A Taco John franchise pays average royalties.

Investments: $310,000 – $1,228,000

Franchise fee: $25,000

Royalties: 5%

Minimum cash required; minimum net worth of $500,000

Are Mexican Restaurant Franchises Profitable?

Mexican restaurant franchises are a good investment. In fact, research says they brought in $62.24 billion dollars USD in 2019.

Which Mexican Food Franchises Cost the Least to Start Up?

Mexican restaurant franchises make lots of money. And you can make even more by opening a Mucho Burrito. It makes this cheapest food franchises list.