The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced some planned events to celebrate the upcoming National Veterans Small Business Week (NVSBW) from October 31 to November 4.

National Veterans Small Business Week is Almost Here

The plans include a series of virtual and in-person events highlighting the entrepreneurial spirit and resilience of veteran small business owners in the United States. The week will also see members of the SBA along with resource partners and others highlighting a variety of aspects that are part of a veteran’s entrepreneurial journey.

SBA Support for Veteran Small Businesses

The SBA will also be putting a focus on the support they provide this critical community in the form of hybrid, in-person, and virtual formats. They will cover a number of topics including entrepreneurial training, government contracting and disaster assistance, as well as transition assistance and access to capital resources.

There are over 100 virtual events currently open to the public, with all of them free to attend. Interested parties can visit the SBA website to see the full schedule of events.

Providing Access to Tools and Resources

The SBA’s Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman spoke about the celebratory week, saying: “Each year we celebrate National Veterans Small Business Week to honor America’s nearly two million veteran entrepreneurs who have answered our nation’s call to serve and protect us and are now making a difference every day for local communities and our nation’s economy. This week, and every week, the U.S. Small Business Administration is committed to doing its part to fulfill our responsibility to our veteran entrepreneurs by ensuring they can access the tools and resources they need to start, grow, and build resilient businesses.”

Also speaking was the owner of DocTerra Mobile Veterinary Services, Terra Smith, who said: “National Veterans Small Business Week is a great time to recognize entrepreneurs from the military community. As a military spouse and a business owner, the SBA has been very supportive, and my local Veterans Business Outreach Center (VBOC) has been instrumental in the growth of my practice and in helping me to develop as an entrepreneur. This national week is an important reminder of the resources available to the military community that can help take their business to the next level.”

The Director of the VBOC at Mississippi State University, Mark L. Scott, added: “Through National Veterans Small Business Week, the SBA showcases how veterans apply skills and traits developed in the military, such as problem-solving, flexibility, and resilience, to their successful small businesses. Our ‘Lunch and Learn’ live webinar series will feature key topics of interest to Veteran and Military Spouse owners including Becoming Lender Ready, Social Media Planning, and Government Contracting.”

Available Programs at Local VBOCs

With 22 VBOCs across the United States, there are plenty of opportunities for veteran small business owners to access the resources they need. As well as transition assistance, veterans can benefit from pre-business plan workshops and business plan preparation, as well as concept assignments, mentorship and comprehensive feasibility analysis.

You can find your nearest VBOC via the special search function on the SBA website, simply by entering your zip code.

