10 Norton Scams to Watch Out For

If you’re like most people, you use Norton Antivirus to protect your computer from viruses and other online threats. But did you know that Norton is also a popular target for scammers? In this article, we’ll take a look at 10 of the most common Norton scams and show you how to avoid them. Let’s dive right in!

Can You Get Scammed Using Norton Antivirus Software?

Norton is a well-known and trusted antivirus software provider, but that doesn’t mean you’re immune to scams while using it. Be careful of emails or websites that ask for your Norton account information, as this could be a phishing attempt.

Only enter your account information on the Norton website or into the Norton app, and never share it with anyone else. If you think you may have fallen victim to a scam while using Norton, be sure to report it to Norton immediately.

Common Norton Scams to Be Aware Of

As a legitimate antivirus site, Norton is a common target for scammers. Here are 10 of the most common scams you might encounter while using Norton:

1. Norton Email Scams

The Norton email scam is one of the most common scams associated with the antivirus software. In this scam, you’ll receive a suspicious email that looks like it’s from Norton. The goal of the scammer is to trick you into clicking on a link or opening an attachment that contains malware.

2. Norton Lifelock Scam

Identity theft is a serious problem, and Norton offers a service called Lifelock to help protect you from it. However, there’s also an identity theft scam that uses Norton’s name to try and steal your identity.

In this scam, you’ll receive an email or phone call from someone claiming to be from Norton Lifelock. Don’t fall for it! Norton Lifelock will never contact you out of the blue and ask for your personal information.

3. Norton Subscription Scam

The Norton subscription scam is another common email scam. In this case, the scammers will send you an email that looks like it’s from Norton, asking you to renew your Norton subscription. They may even offer a discount to entice you.

4. Norton Phishing Emails

In this Norton email scam, Scammers will send you an email that looks like it’s from the official antivirus company, asking you to click on a link or download an attachment. If you do, they may install malware on your computer or steal your personal information. Never click on suspicious links and only visit the official Norton site, avoiding sites from fraudulent search engine results.

5. Norton Phone Scams

Scammers will also try to reach you by phone with an urgent request or message, pretending to be from Norton. They may say there’s a problem with your computer or that your subscription is about to expire.

More Norton Scams to Watch Out For

Norton is a popular target of scammers like other security services because it’s a well-known and trusted brand. Be on the lookout for these other scams as well:

6. Norton Tech Support Scam

There are plenty of scammers who will claim to be Norton tech support in an attempt to gain access to your computer. They may say there’s a problem with your computer or that your subscription is about to expire.

7. Norton Antivirus Free Trial Scam

In this scam, you’ll be offered a free trial of Norton Antivirus, but you’ll actually end up paying for it. Scammers will often use fake websites or pop-ups to lure you in.

8. Norton Virus Removal Scam

There are also scams that claim to offer virus removal services from Norton. However, these services are usually unnecessary and overpriced.

9. Norton Coupon Scams

Scammers will often use fake coupons or discounts to entice you to buy Norton products from them. Be sure to only buy Norton products from the official website or authorized retailers.

10. Norton Refund Scam

This is when scammers will promise to refund your purchase if you provide them with your credit card information. Norton will never ask for your credit card information in order to process a refund.

How to Avoid a Norton Scam

Paying attention to expired antivirus settings and reaching out to the official Norton technical support team are a couple of ways to avoid being scammed. Norton’s articles provide educational information on staying safe. Here are five tips to avoid a Norton scam:

Be Wary of Suspicious Emails: If you receive an email that looks like it’s from Norton but seems suspicious, don’t click on any links or open any attachments. Instead, mark the email as spam and delete it.

If you receive an email that looks like it’s from Norton but seems suspicious, don’t click on any links or open any attachments. Instead, mark the email as spam and delete it. Only Visit the Official Norton Site: When you need to visit Norton’s website, make sure you type the URL into your browser directly. Don’t click on any links that could take you to a fake site.

When you need to visit Norton’s website, make sure you type the URL into your browser directly. Don’t click on any links that could take you to a fake site. Never Share Your Personal Information: Norton will never ask you for your password or credit card information unless you’re buying something directly from them. If you’re ever asked for this information, it’s a scam.

Norton will never ask you for your password or credit card information unless you’re buying something directly from them. If you’re ever asked for this information, it’s a scam. Beware of Norton Phone Scams: If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be from Norton, don’t give them any information. Hang up and call Norton’s customer service line to confirm the call was legitimate.

If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be from Norton, don’t give them any information. Hang up and call Norton’s customer service line to confirm the call was legitimate. Keep Your Software Up-to-Date: One of the best ways to avoid scams is to make sure your Norton software is always up-to-date. That way, you’ll have the latest security features and won’t be as vulnerable to attacks.

Can Someone Hack You Using Remote Access With Norton Software?

Norton’s remote access feature is designed to be secure and only allows authorized users to access your computer. However, no system is perfect and there’s always a possibility that someone could hack into your computer if they were able to get past Norton’s security measures. To reduce the risk of being hacked, make sure you seek tech support directly from reputable sources.

Does Norton Send Text Messages?

If you receive a suspicious message purporting to be from Norton, don’t click on any links or open any attachments. Instead, mark the message as spam and delete it. If you’re not sure whether a message is really from Norton, you can always reach out to their customer service team for help.

How Do You Stop Norton Charging Your Credit Card?

If you need to stop Norton from charging your credit card, you can cancel your subscription by logging into your account and going to the ‘Billing’ section. From there, you’ll be able to cancel your subscription and get a refund for any unused time. You can also reach out to Norton support for help.

Should You Trust Norton with Your Personal or Financial Information?

Norton is a well-known and reputable company, so you can trust them with your personal or account information. Norton Internet Security is one of the most comprehensive security suites available today. It offers a wide range of features and protection against online threats.