Best Online Businesses for Sale in October

The good thing about an online business is it allows you to acquire global customers. This is now more important than ever as the recession is hitting everyone. A global customer base means more opportunities to generate revenue compared to a brick-and-mortar establishment. And the online businesses for sale in October offer this opportunity.

Moreover, buying an established online business also means you can start generating revenue right away.

READ MORE: How to Buy a Business

Online Businesses for Sale in October 2022

BizBuySell has some great online businesses for sale now across a range of price points. Take a look at what is available.

Communications and Technology Company with 72 Years

Established in 1949 this Communications and Technology Company has managed to evolve with the times to stay in business. The company is a leading provider of sound and communication solutions. It specializes in Public Address and Intercom, Nurse Call Communications, Synchronized Clock Systems, Professional and Performance Sound, Audio-Visual Technology and Installations, Meeting Room and Court Room Systems.

The seller will provide two months of support and training as well as financing with $2,500,000 down SCN 36 months 8%.

The business is located in Orange County, NY with an asking price of $3,680,000. The gross revenue is $2,681,117 with a cash flow of $933,919.

20-Year-Old B2B eCommerce Brand

With 20 years in operation, this B2B eCommerce Brand is in the outdoor home and adventure segment. The sales are almost entirely wholesale, focusing on approximately 150 customers. There are 1,500 SKUs across multiple categories with year-round sales and an average of 150 shipments daily and huge potential for additional growth.

The business is located in Tampa, FL with an asking price of $7,800,000. The gross revenue is $8,611,041 with a cash flow of $1,947,939.

Brain Health, & Body Restoration Supplement Site

In business since 2017 this Brain Health, & Body Restoration Supplement Site operates in the wellness space. This is a business with immediate upside and double-digit growth potential by adding more products and even services.

The seller will stay for 45 days to support the transition and is open to a longer arrangement.

This is a home-based business with an asking price of $785,000. The gross revenue is $344,818 with a cash flow of $166,657.

Multi-Channel eCommerce Brand

Established in 2015 this Multi-Channel eCommerce Brand has more than 700 SKUs and an average order value of $30. This includes an 85% positive seller rating on Amazon and a 98.5% positive seller rating on eBay. The revenue it generates is split between Amazon 70%, eBay 15%, Walmart 10%, and Shopify 5%. The business uses a 100% stock inventory model, and all Amazon orders are FBA.

The business is located in Tampa, FL with an asking price of $1,400,000. The gross revenue is $1,377,698 with cash flow of $519,266.

Tack & Sporting Goods Retail & Ecommerce Company

With 30 years in operation, this Tack & Sporting Goods Retail & Ecommerce Company is a leader in the equine and outdoor sports apparel and equipment segment. This includes a full line of top-rated brands in Western and English horse-riding apparel, hats, boots, and accessories. It also provides new and used tack equipment including saddles and training equipment.

The seller is willing to stay on to provide support and training as required.

The business is located in Michigan with an asking price of $1,500,000. The gross revenue is $5,300,000 with a cash flow of $572,000.

eCommerce Brand in the Women’s Shapewear Vertical

This eCommerce Brand in the Women’s Shapewear Vertical is well established and ready for more growth. Currently, it has more than 54,000 email subscribers an average order value of $78 and over 80,000 monthly website visitors.

The social media numbers are also impressive which include 181,000 subscribers on YouTube with 18 million views, over 46,000 followers on Instagram, and more than 30,000 members on Facebook. As for customers, 29% of them are repeat customers buying the 350 SKUs it sells.

The business is located in Tampa, FL with an asking price of $2,900,000. The gross revenue is $3,780,534 with a cash flow of $656,816.

Gift And Fruit Arrangements

This Gift And Fruit Arrangements business comes with four established franchises with employees in place. It generates 75% of its orders online from its website with national and international customers. The franchisor also has patent and trademark registered. There is training by the franchisor and sell will also offer two weeks of training.

The business is located in Maryland with an asking price of $1,335,000. The gross revenue is $2,785,000 with a cash flow of $558,000.

For the latest, follow us on Google News.