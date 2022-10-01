Seattle Businesses Eligible for $1.2 Million in New Grant Money

Moms represent one of the largest groups that exited the workforce over the past few years. And many are interested in starting their own businesses instead of going back to traditional careers. A new program from ZenBusiness may help them cover some related costs. Read about this and other unique funding, grant, and business support programs in the list below.

ZenBusiness #MomsMeanBusiness Campaign

The ZenBusiness #MomsMeanBusiness campaign is now accepting applications. The program aims to support mom-owned businesses and to encourage even more moms to start their own businesses. This program is not a cash grant. But ZenBusiness will cover various business formation costs to help new mom-owned businesses bring their vision to life. Some of these include forming an LLC, registering with your home state, and organizing your finances. Eligible businesses have until October 15 to apply.

Only in Seattle

Applications are now available for the 2023 Only in Seattle Initiative grant program. Seattle’s Office of Economic Development is providing $1.2 million in grants to community and economic development projects, with a focus on racial equity and social justice. Grants can be for up to $200,000 and will go to neighborhood-based nonprofits, business organizations, or community partnerships. Though businesses don’t directly apply for this funding, they may work with a sponsor organization to fund projects that meet the program’s criteria. Current Only in Seattle partners must apply by October 18, and new applicants have until October 31.

Wells Fargo DC Rebuild Bond Program

The Wells Fargo Foundation is giving $500,000 to The Coalition for Nonprofit Housing & Economic Development to support the DC Rebuild Bond Program. The program supports the city’s businesses by connecting them with investors. The program is open to all small businesses, with an emphasis on those in Wards 5, 7, and 8 that have historically faced barriers to receiving funding. Many businesses that are interested in the program require technical assistance to get their finances and documentation in order. This is where the funding from Wells Fargo will go.

Vermont Working Lands Enterprise Initiative Business Enhancement Grant

Vermont farming and forestry businesses can apply for the new Business Enhancement Grant through The Working Lands Enterprise Initiative. Formerly known as the Standard Business Grant, the program offers up to $35,000 for industry projects related to research and development, energy, or infrastructure. A one-to-one match is required, and projects funded through the program must be finished within 12 months. The application period closes October 28.

Adrian Match on Main Grant Applications

The Downtown Adrian Main Street/DDA is planning to apply for Michigan’s Match on Main grant reimbursement program. And they’re looking for qualified downtown businesses to partner with. The statewide grant program is run through the Michigan Economic Development Corp. It provides up to $25,000 for eligible downtown business projects. But companies must submit their applications through an approved business group or economic development organization. Interested businesses can submit their grant applications to the Downtown Adrian Main Street/DDA by October 21. A selection committee will then choose two finalists and submit their applications to the state by October 28.

New Braunfels SPARK Small Business Center Grant

New Braunfels, Texas recently approved a $210,000 to renew its contract with the SPARK Small Business Center. The grant comes from the New Braunfels Economic Development Corp. Funding will go directly to SPARK, which is also known as the University of Texas at San Antonio Small Business Development Center. So while this is not a direct funding program for small businesses, the office does provide free advising, workshops, and other resources that may help small business owners get funding and perform other essential functions.

