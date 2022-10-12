Pantone Color Books and Other Pantone Tools for Designers

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

As many people know, Pantone has created a universal “color language,” that provides sets of matching color standards. The Pantone color systems are used by artists, graphic designers, manufacturers, clothing designers and many other professional spaces, and there are a number of Pantone color books and tools for easy reference and endless ideas.

Why Use Pantone Color Tools:

The whole purpose of the Pantone Color System is to provide consistency. If a customer asks for a “green” item, you can show them the Pantone color swatches and be sure you use the color they select. Stay Current: Pantone has a Color of the Year every year, and many of their other colors can become quite trendy. It doesn’t hurt to stay on top of popular color trends!

Pantone color swatches are accessible with RGB or HEX Conversion: All Pantone colors can be converted into RGB or HEX codes for use on the web.

We spent hours looking through the various Pantone books and other tools that would be helpful to a small busines owner. From Pantone color swatches to color books and more, below are the top ten Pantone reference tools we found on Amazon.

Pantone Cotton Passport Book

Top Pick: Coming in at number one is the Pantone Passport. This cotton color reference has a portable portfolio-style layout for quick reference. A white mask is included to isolate each chip individually for more accurate color evaluation, and the accordion style pages allow you to view all the colors at once. It includes all 2, 625 FHI Colors.

Pantone FHIC200A 2020 Cotton Passport Book

Buy on Amazon

Pantone Essentials

Runner Up: Our runner-up choice is this set of 6 portable handheld fans and a convenient carrying case. The 2019 edition of Pantone Essentials contains a complete collection of all 2, 161 traditional spot colors, 2, 139 spot-to-process colors, and 2, 868 four-color process colors. Each color is displayed with its number and ink formulation.

Pantone Essentials GPG301A 294 New Trend Colors Added

Buy on Amazon

Pantone FHIP 110A Guide

Best Value: Our best value pick are two portable fan decks of all 2, 625 Pantone Fashion, Home and Interiors System colors. The colors are shown as a lacquer coating, and the fan format makes for easy reference and viewing. The colors also match Pantone’s FHI Cotton Colors for soft goods.

Pantone Guide FHIP110A 2 Count

Buy on Amazon

Pantone Formula Guide Set and Color Book

This portable color fan allows you to quickly select, communicate, and compare colors on both coated and uncoated paper stock. A total of 2,161 spot colors are represented on this popular guide set. It is said to be most useful for brand and logo design, marketing, and other graphic applications.

Pantone Formula Guide Set and Color Book

Buy on Amazon

Pantone Chip Book – Pastel and Neon Spot Colors

This chip book features 154 pastels and 56 neon colors, each identified with a distinct Pantone number. The 3 ring binder style layout allows you to remove and return color chips as needed, and the colors are arranged chromatically.

Pantone Chip Book GB1504A 154 Pastel and 56 Neon Spot Colors

Buy on Amazon

Pantone Capsure with Bluetooth

This handy little gadget can store up to 100 color captures and comes preloaded with more than 10,000 Pantone colors. It can toggle easily across multiple Pantone libraries, which are automatically updated through CAPSURE synch.

Pantone Capsure with Bluetooth

Buy on Amazon

Pantone PCNCT Match Card

Easily select the best Pantone color match with this convenient match card. It matches to all current Pantone Color Systems, and the colors integrate into Pantone Connect mobile, web, and Adobe Extension.

Pantone PCNCT Match Card, Standard, Multi-Color

Buy on Amazon

Pantone STG-201 Skin Tone Guide

This large-size swatch guide features 110 skin tone colors identified by a unique Pantone number. The large size makes for easy color comparison and matching, and Pantone states the colors are specially formulated to be the closest physical representations of skin colors.

Pantone STG-201 Skin Tone Guide

Buy on Amazon

Pantone Fashion, Home & Interiors Guide FHIP110N

Another set of 2 color fans, this one of the 2, 310 Fashion, Home & Interior colors with a TPG suffix. The colors are arranged by color family for easy reference and inspiration. The portable nature of the fans make them ideal for meeting with customers on the go.

Pantone Fashion, Home & Interiors Guide FHIP110N

Buy on Amazon

Pantone Metallic Coated Chips Book

This 3 ring binder provides tons of inspiration with its 354 high luster metallic colors and 301 traditional metallic spot colors. Each page contains 7 Pantone colors printed on quality card stock.

Pantone GB1507A 655 Colors for Print and Packaging, New, Metallics Coated Chips Book

Buy on Amazon

Using Pantone colors isn’t necessarily a requirement, but it can be very helpful to acquaint yourself with the Pantone Color System. Just about every brand owner uses the Pantone Color System – with good reason. Using it will ensure color consistency regardless of the material that is being made or the equipment used to make it.

Having access to Pantone colors with one of the items above can help you achieve color consistency, assist customers with making color choices, or provide you with inspiration for your next project.

