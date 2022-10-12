Spotlight: ProFileSports.TV Brings Amateur Sports to Your TV

There’s no shortage of professional sporting events on TV. But lots of youth and amateur athletes could benefit from seeing their own events in this light. So ProFileSports.TV fills this need with AI cameras and local sponsors. Read about the company and its unique offering in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Records and shares youth and amateur sporting events.

Founder Diana Wilson told Small Business Trends, “We record and live stream all kinds of sports events for youth, club ball and adult amateur athletes using A.I. cameras and publish them instantly to our Sports Channel and app.”

Business Niche

Offering free videos.

Wilson says, “While all our competitors charge Pay-per-view. We believe that free-to-view sports videos get watched more. Watch more – Win more. More fans means more advertisers, more ads means more cameras, and more cameras means more fans.”

How the Business Got Started

While completing a project for a previous employer.

Wilson started the project while working for a media company in Tempe, Arizona. While working on a project for a law firm that supported professional athletes, she did lots of research on the sports industry and determined it offered many opportunities.

She adds, “We set out to create a useful tool, an interactive portfolio that would provide a living dossier of the athlete’s achievements. a Pro(fessional) File. ProFile Sports. Part digital score card, video, and resume.

“When the law firm took their business in another direction, and the economy took a downturn, I still believed in the concept and decided to purchase this graphic asset and all IP from the media company that I worked for, and start the business myself.”

Biggest Win

Finding the optimal technology.

Wilson explains, “Our biggest success was finding Pixellot A.I. camera systems that allow us to record and stream games indoors or out of doors without the need for a film crew or staff. Everything is scheduled and automated. You would swear there was a cameraman operating the camera. The video is ultra-high definition and reliable.”

Biggest Risk

Investing in quality equipment.

Wilson says, “The biggest risk was taking a year to purchase and install our first six A.I. cameras into sports venues, so we can record games automatically and remotely. If we hadn’t taken that step we would not be able to scale the business. It turned out to be the best decision, because now we can record games simultaneously and reliably every time in several different locations without the need for a large staff or camera crew.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Paying off various expenses.

Wilson adds, “I would pay off some start-up costs deferred when the pandemic shut us down for a year. I would add more cameras to our network, and use the rest to market our services to expand our territory.”

Business Advice

Keep your promises.

Wilson explains, “Your word is your bond and the best advertising money can’t buy. Reliability is what makes your reputation. Protect it with your life.”

