In the News: Wells Fargo and Public Organization Are Offering Grants of $2,000 and More

Finding the funds you need during this economic climate can be hard, but grants provide a solution for many small business owners. While the amount grants provide is not always enough, they nevertheless can help. Especially because recipients don’t have to pay it back. If you are looking for alternative forms of funding, take a look at the available grants in your city and state as well as nationally.

There are many grants being offered by public and private organizations to help small business owners throughout the year. You can find what is available now here:

This week Wells Fargo is helping fund The Beyond Grant as well as the Miami Open for Business program with a $20 million fund. Public organizations are also offering many other grants ranging from $2,000 to $10,000 to help businesses with storefront repair, coaching, and more.

There is also $71 million available from the American Rescue Plan Act funds with grants of up to $10,000 available now.

Small Business News

Mark Zuckerberg recently led a showcase of the Meta Quest Pro virtual reality headsets which have been designed for collaboration and creativity. Meta Quest Pro VR Headset Built for Business and Working in Virtual Reality Meta Quest Pro is the tech giant’s first full-color mixed reality device.

Apple recently launched a new series of interactive Q&As along with one-on-one consultations to provide developers with more opportunities to connect directly with Apple experts.

Recently, the Federal Open Market Committee boosted interest rates by 75 basis points. The decision could have a huge impact on those applying for small business loans. Chris Hurn, Founder and CEO of Fountainhead Commercial Capital, returns to the program to talk about what this could signify for small business lending.

The average retail price of gas has gone up by 12 cents within just a week, reaching $3.919 a gallon. Gas prices are once again going up for the third straight week after declining for more than 3 months. Gas Prices Go Up Again Across the nation, gas prices fluctuated from as high as $6.33 to a low of $3.230.

T-Mobile recently launched a suite of ready-to-deploy 5G Advanced Industry Solutions that could be ideal for businesses in the retail and manufacturing sectors.

The good thing about an online business is it allows you to acquire global customers. This is now more important than ever as the recession is hitting everyone. A global customer base means more opportunities to generate revenue compared to a brick-and-mortar establishment. And the online businesses for sale in October offer this opportunity.

A California man was recently sentenced to ten years in prison for conspiring to defraud the Internal Revenue Service and the Paycheck Protection Program of over $19 million.

Many small business owners’ dreams are to sell their company for a lot of money. What can you do today to make the likelihood of that happening and hit the payday that you want?

On Thursday, Sept. 29 the U.S. Senate unanimously passed six bills that include numerous measures improving the capacity of the Small Business Administration (SBA) and supporting small businesses.

Get the latest headlines from Small Business Trends. Follow us on Google News.