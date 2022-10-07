In the New: Don’t Miss Grants of $1K, 5K and More Ending in October

The importance of timing in business is well known, but it also applies to many aspects of life, including grants. This is because grants are made available for a limited amount of time. And if you don’t apply on time, you miss the chance of getting the grant. Some of the grants in this week’s roundup are ending in October, while the rest have dates beyond October.

Beyond the time conditions grants demand in the application process, they also have other criteria. This is why you should thoroughly go through the application so you provide the correct information. Omitting information or missing the deadline is a big reason many applications are denied. With that in mind, here are some grants you should look at and of course apply for.

These grants have a due date, which is the end of October. The grants come from a number of communities across the U.S. as well as some private organizations. Grants of $5,000, $25,000, $250,000 and all the way up to $2,000,000 are now up for grabs by the time Halloween comes around. So, make sure to apply ASAP.

The other grants have longer deadlines, but they nevertheless have deadlines. There are grants of $25,000, $35,000 and $200,000 are available from public and private organizations addressing a range issues small businesses are facing. From mom-owned businesses to economic development, there are grants looking to solve what business owners are facing.

Small Business News Roundup – October 7, 2022

The impact of inflation is highlighted in a new global report by Meta, the parent company of Facebook. According to the report, inflation and rising costs of inputs are emerging challenges for most Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs). The analysis of SMBs in 30 nations found that inflation was a major concern for SMBs particularly those involved in export.

The Senate has passed six bills that aim to improve the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and investment in small businesses, including one aimed at improving access to broadband internet.

The news of food prices rising is an issue that affects everyone. Whether you are a consumer or a small business, this pain point can’t be ignored. For businesses in the restaurant, bar and food service industries, the increase also comes from wholesale distributors as well as local farmers.

Small businesses gained 58,000 jobs in September, according to the ADP National Employment Report, issued in collaboration with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab. Overall, combining small, medium and large businesses, job growth during September was 208,000. The growth comes on the heels of a 185,000 jobs gain during August.

TikTok recently announced a new #BookTok feature which will allow users to link their favorite Penguin Random House books. TikTok Adds New Feature to Popular #BookTok Trend The new feature was developed in collaboration with TikTok’s launch partner Penguin Random House, and is aimed at enhancing the popular #BookTok trend.

Although gas prices are going up again for the last two weeks of September, they may finally be heading down after record highs earlier this year. Either way, gas prices are not where small businesses want them to be. In turbulent times and high fuel prices leading to inflated prices across the board, what’s a small business to do? Operations Manager of CallerSmart.

YouTube Shorts monetization is now possible, according to a recent announcement. The company says it’s updating the YouTube Partners Program to provide new ways for creators to make money from their content. YouTube Shorts Monetization Rules The video-sharing social media platform will be providing new opportunities to make money on Shorts, including revenue sharing and ads.

I always wondered why team members in my companies think things are true without any shred of evidence to prove it . We have all heard of confirmation bias, but how do they start to believe something that has no basis in fact? It’s called the “Illusionary Truth Effect” which is the tendency to believe false information to be correct after repeated exposure.

Gas prices are once again going up for the second straight week. The national average retail price for a gallon of gas is now $ 3.799 up from last week’s $3.725 a gallon, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). Gas Prices Going Up The average gas price on Monday, Sept. 26 was up by more than four cents from the previous week’s $3.677.

The IRS has announced that victims of Hurricane Ian throughout Florida will now have until February 15, 2023, to file their federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments.

