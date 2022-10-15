How New Features on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter Can Help Your Business Grow

With so many social media platforms and features to choose from, each business’s strategy is likely to look a bit different. In fact, many brands will change their own efforts over time. If your social media strategy is ready for an update, read these tips from members of the online small business community.

Enhance Your Social Media Results in 2022 with These Best Practices

Social media is always changing. So you need to update your practices each year to keep getting similar results or improve on these platforms. This Socialinsider post by Elena Cucu includes data proven practices that may help businesses in 2022.

Make the Most of New TikTok Features

TikTok is quickly becoming a powerhouse in the social media world. And the platform continues to add features to improve the experience for users and creators. To learn more about these features and utilize them for your business, read this eAskme post by Gaurav Kumar.

Keep Up with Potential Twitter Changes

It still remains to be seen whether Elon Musk may take over Twitter in the coming months. But there are changes that can improve the platform regardless of who runs it. Tom Pick shares thoughts in this Webbiquity post. And BizSugar members offered additional commentary here.

Get Ready to Edit Your Tweets

One Twitter change that has been discussed for years is an edit button. And finally, Twitter is testing this feature with select users. Learn what’s involved and how to make the most of this feature in this Social Media Today post by Andrew Hutchinson.

Learn About the Newest Instagram Updates

Instagram is currently in a state of flux. The algorithm and new features prioritizing video have dramatically changed the experience for both users and creators. If you use this platform for your business, it’s up to you to keep up with the changes and find ways to stand out with the tools provided. Read a guide to the latest updates in this EmbedSocial post by Nikola Bojkov.

Get More Followers on Instagram

Before you can really make the most of new Instagram features, you need a decent following who may see your posts. If you’re just starting out or struggling to get followers, read this Oberlo post by Nicole Martins Ferreira for tips.

Rethink Your Facebook and Instagram Ad Strategy

Both Facebook and Instagram offer advertising options to grow your account quickly. But if you’ve been using these features for year, it may be time to make some changes. This Social Media Examiner post by Michael Stelzner includes tips for rethinking these strategies.

Use Video Marketing to Promote Your Business

Video is becoming a major focus for lots of social media platforms. So if you want to grow online, video almost certainly needs to be part of your strategy. In this Small Biz Tipster post, Lisa Sicard provides tips for making the most of video content. And BizSugar members chimed in with their own thoughts here.

Make a Social Media Marketing Contract That Respects Your Time and Budget

Lots of businesses are choosing to outsource social media to save time and improve results. But the parties on both ends of these agreements deserve to have their time and money respected. That’s why contracts are so important. Read more on this subject in this Agorapulse post by Anna Sonnenberg.

Use WhatsApp for Marketing

When you think about social media, you may only include sites where you can publicly send messages to lots of people at once. But chat apps like WhatsApp can also improve your marketing strategy. Ivan Widjaya of Noobpreneur offers thoughts on the platform here.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.