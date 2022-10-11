T-Mobile recently launched a suite of ready-to-deploy 5G Advanced Industry Solutions that could be ideal for businesses in the retail and manufacturing sectors.

T-Mobile Targets Retail and Manufacturing Business with Advanced Industry Solutions

The solutions feature an end-to-end suite of connectivity, devices and applications designed to help businesses who previously had to source their technology options from an endless supply of often confusing options. The 5G Advanced Industry Solutions will cater to specific sectors, including retail, manufacturing, logistics and smart cities.

Advanced Retail and Manufacturing Solutions

Retail businesses can use T-Mobile’s Advanced Industry Solutions to receive the same beneficial data about customers in-store as they do with customers online. This is achieved through gathering information like foot traffic, dwell time and peak hours. Businesses will also be able to gauge the effectiveness of their marketing efforts such as window merchandising and in-store kiosk displays. Another retail industry-specific feature is the retail analytics offering from FastSensor, called Retail Lite.

Manufacturing businesses can use the Solutions to automate ‘clunky and outdated processes’, as well as benefit from tracking heatmap activity to assist in optimizing the layout of the plant. There is also augmented reality technology from Taqtile, who graduatd from T-Mobile’s 5G Open Innovation Lab. Their AR can improve employee training and ‘empower deskless frontline workers’ to complete complex tasks more efficiently and safely.

Billions of AI-Powered Devices Converge

The President of T-Mobile Business Group, Callie Field, spoke about how the latest technological advancements had enabled the new T-Mobile offering, saying: “We are on the precipice of billions of AI-powered devices, all connected by 5G with efficient application processors, all converging to provide intelligent data-driven insights.

“Technologies are pushing the limits of most companies’ IT organizations. That’s why we’ve been working closely with many of these organizations to develop specific solutions that address their unique challenges. Our Advanced Industry Solutions enable easier and simpler implementation – from vision to ROI – all backed by an ecosystem of world-class partners and America’s leading 5G network.”

A statement on the T-Mobile website revealed some interesting statistics on the manufacturing and retail sectors. It read: “Right now, businesses of all sizes are looking to new technology to help them react quickly to changing customer demands, economic uncertainty, tight margins, strained supply chains, and the proliferation of devices outside the enterprise. So, it’s no surprise that manufacturing companies are dedicating 36% of their factory investments toward ‘smart’ manufacturing, or that North America’s smart retail market is predicted to grow from $7.5 billion in 2020, to $20.8 billion in 2025.”

The statement added: “T-Mobile has done the heavy lifting of pre-selecting, certifying, and combining all the connectivity, compute, devices, and applications into a single solution.”

More Advanced Solutions to Come

While the Advanced Industry Solutions only currently cater to major early adopter categories like retail, manufacturing, logistics and smart cities, T-Mobile promise other sectors will be catered to soon.

At launch, retail solutions include mobile connectivity, private networks, edge computing, mobile devices, unified communications and security, as well as point-of-sale systems and inventory tracking with automated in-store condition monitoring. Manufacturing solutions include automated guide vehicles and autonomous mobile robots, as well as high-precision asset tracking and predictive equipment maintenance.

