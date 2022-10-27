Thanksgiving Gifts for Clients, Co-workers, Employees, and Your Boss

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

With the holidays approaching, most people have already started to think about seasonal gifts. Thanksgiving is the perfect time to give a gift to those in our lives for whom we are thankful. This can be our co-workers, employees, bosses, or clients. You may also think about a Thanksgiving gift for the hostess of your big dinner or Thanksgiving gifts for families and friends.

It doesn’t have to be a large or expensive gift – just something that says “Thank You” and shows your appreciation. There are lots of great ideas for Thanksgiving gifts for clients, co-workers, employees, your boss, and anyone else you may think of! Check out our list of ideas below for inspiration to find great Thanksgiving gifts for the important people in your life.

Thanksgiving Gift Baskets

Gift baskets and sets are always popular, but that doesn’t mean they have to be boring. Get creative! You can find a gift basket to suit just about anyone’s personality, and they come in all different price ranges. Check out some of our favorites below:

Orchard’s Abundance Fruit Gift Basket

This assortment of seasonal fruit gifts is a thoughtful and useful Thanksgiving gift. The water hyacinth gift basket contains apples, oranges and pears, along with Vermont cheddar cheese and more great snacks.

Chippin’ Dippin’ and Margarita Sippin’ Gift Box

This clever box contains all the ingredients for their next trip to Margaritaville! It includes a margarita mixer, ingredients for guacamole, queso dip, and more.

Thankful To Have You On Our Team Gift Box

Show your employees some love with this gift box, which includes a pumpkin pie-scented candle, polka dot matches, a fresh succulent in a 2.5-inch pot and a personalized card.

Coffee Break Gift Basket

Any coffee lover would love receiving this basket, full of delicious treats and, of course, coffee.

Dried Fruit Gift Basket

The star of this gift basket is the basket – it’s an adorable wooden tray that can be used as a trivet, fruit basket, or cutting board!

Around the World Beer Bucket

Send cheer from around the world! The Around the World Beer Bucket features six beers from six different brewers and snacks inside a reusable galvanized steel bucket.

Hygge Fall Gift Basket

Hygge is from the Danish for “cozy,” and this gift basket delivers. There are many options to choose from for its contents – we love this blanket/journal/hot cocoa set.

Assorted Nuts Gift Box

This gift box from Nut Cravings has 13 different types of nuts in a reusable wooden tray.

International Healthy Snack Gift Basket

If the recipient is partial to healthy food, this basket has a gourmet assortment of sweet and savory snacks.

Fall Gift Box

Another gift basket with a cozy theme, they’ll enjoy the cozy socks, warm drink, marshmallows and more after a long Thanksgiving day.

Grateful Gift Box

This “Grateful” gift box is a great Thanksgiving gift for a coworker, boss, client- or anyone! It contains a wooden honey dipper, 12.5 oz handcrafted soap, and more fall-themed gifts.

Chocolate Gift Basket

This is a gift basket perfect for your favorite chocoholic. They’ll be “thankful” for the assortment of gourmet chocolate treats.

Pumpkin Pie Spa Set

Pick up this Spa Gift Box for someone you know who is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner. They’ll appreciate the relaxing bath bombs, bath salts, homemade soap, and soy candles. Pumpkin pie scented, of course.

Bakery Treats Thank You Gift Box

The lucky recipient of this Thank You box gets 16 cookies, pastries, and other baked goods. Give it to one person or a group to share!

Fall Rustic Gift Box

This rustic-themed gift box has a personalization option, which is a very special gift for Thanksgiving, or any other time.

Gourmet Meat and Cheese Sampler

For a savory option, a meat and cheese gift basket like this one is an unexpected, but sure to be appreciated, Thanksgiving gift that anyone can enjoy.

Pumpkin Sweet Treats Gift Box

Another great Thanksgiving gift basket idea is a variety of sweet things to eat, which this one provides. Cookies, brownies, blondies – something for everyone!

Brioche French Toast Gift Basket

This is a unique gift basket idea! It contains all the ingredients and instructions to make Brioche French Toast, plus gourmet maple syrup, hazelnut spread, and tea.

More Thanksgiving Gift Ideas

If gift baskets aren’t your thing, or aren’t a good option for you, here are some more Thanksgiving gift ideas for co-workers, employees, customers or even friends and family.

Thanksgiving Baking Gifts Set

Something as simple as a wooden spoon and spatula set can be a welcome gift at Thanksgiving since everyone is always cooking!

Fall Cupcake Socks

These cozy fall-themed socks are packaged in a cupcake shape and are economical enough that you can get several pairs if you have multiple people on your Thanksgiving gift list.

White Pumpkin Succulent Soap

These handmade pumpkin-shaped (and scented) soaps are beautiful, and they are another economical option if you need more than one.

Gourmet Dipped Oreo Cookies

This set of 6 or 12 Oreos is dipped and decorated and is almost too pretty to eat.

Pumpkin Earrings

For your jewelry-loving co-workers and clients, these pumpkin earrings are made from polymer clay, come in several colors, and would make a delightful gift.

Pumpkin Spice Everything Stemless Wine Glass

This one is for wine lovers. A stemless wine glass that reads “Pumpkin Spice Everything” will surely get a lot of use on Thanksgiving.

Autumn Tea Set

This set of 60 teas is a great Thanksgiving gift idea for your employees. Put it in the breakroom and let your workers enjoy a selection of herbal teas that are perfect for fall weather.

Engraved Gather Cutting Board

Kitchen items make great gift ideas, especially around a cooking holiday! This beautiful cutting board will let them know how thankful you are for them.

Honey & Tea Gift Set

Tea is so cozy around the holidays, and this gift set comes with an 8oz bottle of raw honey and a tin of Orange Blossom Special tea bags. Yum!

Advent Countdown Candle Calendar

Advent calendars “begin” on December 1st and count down the days until Christmas, therefore making them excellent Thanksgiving gift ideas. There are lots of different kinds of Advent calendars, usually with chocolate inside, but this one has candles! Each day has a different tea candle, and you can pick from several designs.

Thanksgiving Pashmina Shawls

Pashmina shawls are amazingly versatile accessories and they are quite inexpensive. This Etsy shop sells them in a selection of fall colors and with Thanksgiving-themed tags for under $3 a piece! You can get one for everyone on your list.

Turkey Tealight Candleholders

You get 6 tealight holders in this set, so you can give one to each co-worker or employee, maybe with a special message.

10 Pieces Thank You Hanging Ceramic Ornament

Ornaments also make great Thanksgiving gifts – many people put their holiday decorations up on Thanksgiving Day. This is a set of 10 ceramic star ornaments with an affirmation on them -perfect for employees and/or clients!

Kitchen Items Gift Set

This set contains 2 kitchen towels and 5 wooden utensils, all Thanksgiving-themed.

2Pcs Fall Thanksgiving Gnomes

These gnomes are ready for Thanksgiving and are thoughtful gift that can be used year after year.

It certainly isn’t required to get a Thanksgiving gift, but it can make a big impression on your customers, show your employees and co-workers you appreciate them, or your boss that you’re glad they’re around! If not, perhaps a thoughtful card or note to say Thank You to the people who matter to you.

