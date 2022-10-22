Struggling With Your Marketing Strategy? Here Are 10 Expert Tips for Spicing Things Up

If your marketing strategy is ineffective or stale, it may be time to pivot. Luckily, there are tons of new tactics that can inject some life into your current mix, from webinars to podcasting. You may even just need to make small changes, like updating your SEO or customizing your blog content. Read about a variety of ideas from members of the online small business community below.

Learn About Webinars Before Using Them to Promote Your Business

Webinars can be a powerful tool for sharing information and promoting new offerings. They often pair with social media and advertising campaigns, especially surrounding the launch of a new product or service. Get the stats about these tools in this Startup Bonsai post by Nicola Bleu. Then head to the BizSugar community to see what members are saying.

Enhance Your Marketing Efforts with AI

AI is an innovative form of technology that’s impacting an array of industries. It can even be used to enhance your marketing efforts. Learn the best ways to take advantage of this technology in this Pixel Productions post by Rachel Hesser.

Address Keyword Cannibalization on Your Website

If your website has multiple pages, you may have more than one competing for the same keyword rankings. To completely optimize your site, read this post by Erik Emanuelli about keyword cannibalization. You can also see comments on the subject from BizSugar members here.

Find Free Ways to Market Your Business

Small businesses don’t always have a large marketing budget. But there are creative methods that are both effective and free. Get some unique ideas in this InvoiceBerry post by Ana Mladenovc.

Use These Inexpensive Marketing Ideas to Start a New Blog

Blogging isn’t exactly a new marketing strategy. But with so many businesses focusing on other platforms, it may just be the perfect time to start one and stand out from the competition. Ann Smarty explores four inexpensive strategies for starting a blog in this Blogging Wizard post. And BizSugar members commented here.

Create a Customized SEO Strategy

Lots of businesses have SEO strategies. But it’s not enough to simply apply generic concepts to your site. You need a strategy that’s completely customized to your industry and your business’s goals. Learn more in this Ignite post by Poulomi Basu.

Learn How to Start a Podcast

Podcasting can be a marketing strategy, a way to share expertise or even an income stream for your business. Regardless of your goals, there are technical aspects involved in starting a podcast. Learn how to use this strategy in this Crowdspring post by Mary Kyamko. BizSugar members also shared their thoughts here.

Reduce Cart Abandonment on Your Website

Sometimes, marketing isn’t just about bringing more people to your website. It can also be about streamlining their journey once they arrive to actually facilitate purchases. Cart abandonment can be a major issue for businesses that sell online. Get tips for overcoming it in this Crowdspring post by Rizza DC.

Make Money as a Content Creator

Content creation can be a powerful way to market a business. But it can also be an income stream in and of itself. So why not make your content work for your business in multiple ways at one time? Learn how in this post in The Work at Home Woman blog by Corrie Alexander.

Use Instagram Stories to Ascend to Marketing Success

Instagram stories have been around for a while. But many brands still stick with feed posts and reels for most of their content. If you want to step up your game on this platform, check out the tips from Rachel Strella of Strella Social Media here. After reading, visit the BizSugar community to see comments from members.

