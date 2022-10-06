In the ever-changing world of social media marketing, businesses need to keep up with the latest trends. One such trend is using Linktree as a way to direct your followers to your most important links using a landing page.

In this article, we’ll discuss what Linktree is, how it works, and some of its benefits. Let’s dive in!

An Introduction to Linktree

Linktree helps you create a landing page that features multiple links of yours across your social media accounts using only one link. This can be helpful for Instagram users who want to keep their Instagram bio simple.

They can easily add links and direct users to their other social media accounts, websites, or other online properties using Linktree. Using a Linktree URL on your Instagram bio or other social media accounts allows you to share more than one link in your bio.

What is Linktree Used for?

Linktree can be used for a variety of purposes. Let’s take a look at four ways businesses can use Linktree…

Increase website traffic

Using Linktree can help increase traffic to your website by making it easier for people to find.

For example, if you have a blog post that you want people to read, you can share the link on Linktree and people can click through to it without having to search for your website.

Boost engagement on social media

Linktree can also help boost engagement on social media by making it easier for people to find your content.

For example, if you share a blog post on Twitter, you can include a link to the post on Linktree so people can easily find it and click through to it.

Creating a more professional online presence

Linktree can help you create a more professional online presence by allowing you to link to all of your social media accounts and other websites in one place. This can be helpful if you’re trying to create a more polished online persona for your business.

Generate leads and sales

Linktree can also be used to generate leads and sales. For example, if you have a product or service that you want to promote, you can share a link to it on Linktree and people can click through to your website or sales page.

Is Linktree Free or Paid?

Linktree is a free tool that helps users build a link portfolio. It offers a free account and a paid account. The free version includes unlimited links just like their paid subscriptions. However, one drawback of the free tier is the lack of analytics.

You’ll need to be on their paid “Starter” plan to have access to analytics.

Pros of Using Linktree

There are many pros to using Linktree for social channels and websites. Here are just five pros of using Linktree in your business:

Custom landing pages. With Linktree, you can design a page that looks exactly the way you want it to look, without having to worry about the design of your social media platforms or website.

Linktree analytics. Linktree comes with an analytics dashboard similar to Google Analytics that lets you see how much traffic each link is getting, where your visitors are coming from, and what platform they’re using. Unfortunately, this feature is only available on paid plans.

Unlimited links. There are no limits on the number of links you can add to your Linktree, so you can include as many links as you want. This is extremely helpful if you have a lot of content or want to include links to external websites.

Easy to use. Linktree is very easy to use, even if you’re not tech-savvy. The interface is simple, and there’s no coding required.

Affordable. In addition to the Linktree free plan, they have paid plans that start at just $5 per month, which is very affordable for most businesses.

Cons of Using Linktree

While Linktree is great, it does have its negatives as well. Let’s take a look at three Linktree cons…

The free version is limited. If you want to access Pro features like analytics, it’ll cost you at least $5 per month.

Linktree is a middleman. When you use Linktree, you’re essentially using a middleman to link to your content. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but it’s something to keep in mind.

You’re relying on Linktree. If Linktree ever goes out of business or changes its platform, you could be in trouble. This is something to keep in mind if you’re relying heavily on Linktree for your business.

How to Make a Linktree

Making a Linktree is quick and easy. Here’s a quick step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Claim Your Linktree Landing Page URL

Step 2: Enter Your Email or Phone Number

Step 3: Enter Your Desired Password

Step 4: Enter Your Name

Step 5: Select the Main Category and an Optional Sub-Category

Step 6: Choose Your Plan

Step 7: Verify Your Email

Step 8: Add All Your Links

Step 9: Reorder and Share Multiple Links

Linktree Tips

Keep your Linktree fresh. Just like any other social media platform, you need to keep your Linktree updated and direct traffic to fresh content to keep people engaged.

Profile picture. Your profile picture is the first thing people will see when they visit your Linktree, so make sure it’s on brand and high-quality.

Use keywords in your bio. Just like with any other social media platform, your bio is searchable, so make sure to use keywords that describe what you do and what people can expect to find on your Linktree.

Add new links often. The whole point of Linktree is to give people quick and easy access to all of your content, so make sure to add new links often.

Use analytics to see what’s working. Linktree has built-in analytics that shows you how many people are clicking on each link, so use this data to see what’s working and adapt accordingly.

Cross-promote your Linktree. Just like with any other social media platform, the more places you promote your Linktree, the more people will see it.

Linktree Alternatives

Linktree isn’t your only option when it comes to creating a landing page of links. Here are three of the best alternatives:

Linkpop

Linkpop is powered by Shopify and is a great alternative if you have an eCommerce business. It has great analytics and makes it easy to sell your products right from your TikTok Instagram bio link.

Koji

Koji is a solid Linktree alternative for influencers, content creators, and small businesses. It’s super quick and easy to set up your landing page and provides a seamless experience for audiences.

AllMyLinks

A third alternative to Linktree is AllMyLinks. The biggest advantage they have over Linktree is that they’re 100% free and provide analytics for users at no extra charge.

Can you make money with Linktree?

It’s possible to make money with Linktree, but it’s not a guarantee. You’ll need to put in the work and promote your Linktree profile if you want to earn any income from it. A few ways to potentially make money from your Linktree are to promote products or services as an affiliate, sell digital products, or collect donations.

How many followers do you need for Linktree?

To use Linktree, you don’t need a certain number of followers. However, being able to include your Linktree link to your social media profiles will vary based on the platform you’re using. For example, you can add your Linktree link to your Twitter bio even if you have zero followers. With TikTok on the other hand, you’ll need at least 1,000 followers to be able to add a link to your bio.