where to sell handmade items locally

Selling handmade goods can be a profitable small business model for a crafty entrepreneur. But where are the best places to sell your crafts? You could open your own store or establish your own website, but there are plenty of other options for selling crafts to your target audience. You might even diversify and market your small business to multiple markets.

Should You Sell Handmade Crafts?

Selling handmade products can be a profitable business venture. Consumers frequently purchase crafts for both pleasure and practical use, and many handmade items are gaining popularity. If you’re thinking of starting a handmade business, consider the following benefits:

Profit margins – Many handmade crafts require inexpensive materials, so they can be sold at a significant profit.

– Many handmade crafts require inexpensive materials, so they can be sold at a significant profit. Independence – With an established handmade business, entrepreneurs gain the independence that accompanies being their own boss.

– With an established handmade business, entrepreneurs gain the independence that accompanies being their own boss. Home-based business – When you make handmade items and sell crafts online, you can create a successful small business from the comfort of your own home.

– When you make handmade items and sell crafts online, you can create a successful small business from the comfort of your own home. Seasonal business opportunity – Have you always dreamed of taking half the year off while remaining financially sound? Handmade items can be sold all year long, but they also can be sold on a seasonal basis, especially holiday-themed crafts.

– Have you always dreamed of taking half the year off while remaining financially sound? Handmade items can be sold all year long, but they also can be sold on a seasonal basis, especially holiday-themed crafts. Simplicity – You already might have all the skills needed to start a successful handmade business. With a small investment in supplies and materials, you can start turning a profit with minimal effort.

Where Can You Sell Handmade Products?

Selling crafts can be a profitable and satisfying way to operate a small business, whether you’re selling handmade items online or marketing crafts to local customers. Looking for the best places to sell your crafts? Consider the following options:

1. Farmers Markets

Customers visit farmers’ markets to purchase far more than locally-grown produce. Vendors also sell all sorts of handmade items at these outdoor events, especially homemade jams, cookies and other edible crafts.

2. Flea Markets

Flea markets are held in practically every community, and these local exchanges feature an array of products for sale, including any type of handmade items customers can imagine. Be sure to research each flea market to ensure you market your crafts to the right clientele.

3. Local Craft Fairs

You often can find craft fairs held at halls, schools, churches and other community venues. As the name suggests, vendors set up booths to sell a variety of handmade items at these popular events, and customers arrive ready to spend money on crafts.

4. Facebook Marketplace

If you or your business have a Facebook account, you can sell your handmade items in the social media platform’s online marketplace. It’s completely free to post items for sale to Facebook Marketplace, and sellers gain access to a massive built-in audience. You also can join relevant Facebook groups and post handmade items for sale to targeted audiences.

5. Your Own Store

Have you always dreamed of opening your own store? Whether it’s a retail boutique or a temporary pop-up store, you can sell your crafts from a physical location where you personally operate and attract customers from your local community.

6. Your Own Website

Artistic entrepreneurs who want to fully enter the e-commerce market can sell their handmade crafts from their own websites. It’s simple to establish a custom domain and build a user-friendly website, which also offers entrepreneurs maximum control over their online marketing efforts.

7. Consignment Shops

When items are sold on consignment, a store owner agrees to display another seller’s products in exchange for a portion of the sales. Consignment shops can be an appealing option for handmade sales since the craftsperson gains access to a store at no cost unless a sale occurs.

8. Craigslist

You can sell crafts online while marketing to local customers. Craigslist serves as a web-based classified ads community for buyers and sellers around the world. Craigslist is free and boasts a sizable user base.

More Places to Market Your Handmade Business’ Products

It’s so much easier to start selling handmade items thanks to the many sales channels available for reaching potential customers. Whether you plan to sell your crafts online through the many sites catering to e-commerce or at a local store or festival, a skilled craftsperson can find success marketing their handmade business.

9. Handmade Artists Shop

Entrepreneurs can buy and sell handmade items direct to customers through the online Handmade Artists Shop community. Artisans can sell their wares in a large variety of categories, including art, candles, edibles, glass and so many more. Subscriptions to become a Handmade Artists Shop seller start at just a $5 monthly fee, with no listing fees or other fees.

10. Instagram

The popular social media platform is quickly becoming a popular outlet for selling handmade crafts. Attract an audience by sharing captivating product images to your Instagram profile, then accept bids and purchase requests in the comments. Instagram is also a great way to attract local buyers to items for sale in physical locations.

11. Festivals

Craft fairs aren’t the only local events where artisans can sell their handmade products. Check out local music events, carnivals, county fairs, trade shows, and hobbyist festivals for opportunities to set up a vendor booth selling crafts. You’re sure to encounter a large audience of consumers ready to buy.

12. Home Parties

Shopping parties remain a popular way to sell practically anything direct to consumers. Plan handmade parties in your pals’ homes, and have them invite all of their friends and family. You’ll not only sell your crafts, but you’ll acquire customers who are sure to buy more in the years to come.

13. Art Galleries

Many art galleries exist for artists to display their creations for sale. While it’s easy to associate art galleries with only fine art, some will cater to a variety of handmade products, including handmade toys, home decor, or furniture.

14. Amazon Handmade

Amazon features its own artisan marketplace where crafty entrepreneurs can sell their handmade products. To sell crafts on Amazon Handmade, just apply to sell your specific handmade items and set up a professional selling account, which costs $39.99 a month. This fee is waived for artisans approved to sell on the Amazon Handmade platform.

15. Shopify

Looking for other ideas to market your crafts to an online audience? Through the Shopify free trial, sellers can set up an eCommerce store to sell their handmade products. The platform offers small business owners all the training, tools, and support they need to successfully launch an online business. For as little as $29 a month, sellers can continue using Shopify and avoid additional transaction fees.

16. Etsy

The global online marketplace provides an outlet for countless artisans to sell their handmade crafts. From jewelry and clothing to furniture and home decor, all types of handmade items are sold on Etsy. While it’s a great place to profit from selling crafts, Etsy charges a percentage of each sale made on the platform.

What Handmade Items Sell the Best?

Unsure what handmade goods to craft for your small business. Consider which products sell the best. Some of the best-selling crafts include handmade jewelry, wood-burned items, crocheted products, fine art, and personalized gifts.

Where Is the Best Place to Sell Handmade Products?

Online marketplaces remain the best places to sell handmade products in 2022. Whether you’re using a new platform or one of the most popular social networks, online marketplaces offer sellers low overhead, plenty of customization options, and a ready-made audience. Choose from e-commerce solutions like Etsy, Amazon Handmade, and Facebook Marketplace.

Can You Sell Handmade Items From Home?

You can sell handmade items without ever leaving the comfort of your home. Artisans can market their wares in online marketplaces like Etsy and Amazon Handmade, or they can establish their own storefronts for selling products using software solutions like Shopify.

Where Can I Sell My Crafts Locally?

Do you prefer to sell your crafts locally? Some entrepreneurs might prefer to open their own stores, but many artisans choose to make sales to local customers by setting up vendor booths at local festivals, crafts fairs, and flea markets. Craftspeople can even offer their products wholesale to other local shop owners. No matter where the sales originate, they all contribute to a successful handmade business.

