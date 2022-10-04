YouTube Shorts Monetization Now Possible

YouTube Shorts monetization is now possible, according to a recent announcement. The company says it’s updating the YouTube Partners Program to provide new ways for creators to make money from their content.

YouTube Shorts Monetization Rules

The video-sharing social media platform will be providing new opportunities to make money on Shorts, including revenue sharing and ads. There will also be new ways for creators to monetize content that uses popular music.

Diverse Revenue Streams for YouTube Partners

Businesses who are YouTube Partners were already able to generate diverse revenue streams through the platform using videos and live streams. With these new additions, there are now a total of ten ways for the two million members of the YouTube Partner Program (YPP) to make money.

These potential revenue streams can be great opportunities for businesses who can identify how they can embrace the channels available to them through YouTube.

‘Supercharging’ the Creator Economy

On the YouTube blog, the company explained how the new additions will work, saying: “In Shorts, ads run between videos in the Shorts Feed. So, every month, revenue from these ads will be added together and used to reward Shorts creators and help cover costs of music licensing.

“From the overall amount allocated to creators, they will keep 45% of the revenue, distributed based on their share of total Shorts views. The revenue share remains the same, no matter if they use music or not.”

The statement added: “Instead of a fixed fund, we’re doubling down on the revenue sharing model that has supercharged the creator economy and enabled creators to benefit from the platform’s success.”

YouTube also described how much money creators had received over the past three years: “[Revenue sharing on Shorts ads] adds to our full suite of products, which enabled us to pay creators, artists and media companies over $50B over the past three years.”

Super Thanks Coming Soon

A new Super Thanks for Shorts feature is also currently in beta and should roll out next year. It will allow viewers to show their appreciation for their favorite Shorts, and creators to interact with fans through purchased, highlighted Super Thanks comments.

