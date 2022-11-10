If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

If you’re running a pottery business, then you know that having the right supplies like clay is essential. This can be tricky, as there are many different types of pottery supplies available, and it can be difficult to know which ones are right for your business. In this article, we’ll discuss 10 places to get pottery supplies for your business. Let’s get started!

The Ceramics and Pottery Industry in 2022

According to IBISWorld, the Ceramics and Pottery industry is expected to have a market size of $2.8 billion in 2022. Despite facing challenges from high imports, the industry is seeing moderate assistance and a steady growth rate of 0.6%. Overall, the market size has grown at an average rate of 1.9% annually between 2017 and 2022. The use of clay as a primary material continues to drive this industry forward.

Top Places to Buy Pottery Equipment and Pottery Supplies Online

If you’re looking to shop online for clay and other pottery equipment and supplies, then check out these sites. You’re sure to find what you need and may even find some great discounts throughout the year…

1. Amazon

Amazon is an e-commerce website that allows individuals and businesses to buy and sell a wide variety of products and services. It was founded in 1994 by Jeff Bezos and has since become one of the largest online retailers in the world.

2. Etsy

Etsy is an online marketplace that specializes in selling handmade or vintage items, as well as craft supplies. It was founded in 2005 and has since become a popular destination for those looking for unique items.

3. Clay King

Clay King is an online retailer that specializes in selling clay and other pottery supplies. They offer a wide range of products, including clay bodies, glazes, tools, and more.

4. The Ceramic Shop

The Ceramic Shop is an online retailer started by Mark Lueders that specializes in selling pottery and ceramic tools and supplies.

5. Sheffield Pottery Ceramics Supply Company

Sheffield Pottery is an online retailer that sells pottery supplies, including clay, glaze, pottery wheels, and more.

6. Bailey Pottery

Bailey Potter, which was started by two professional potters named Jim Bailey and Anne Shattuck Bailey, offers various tools and supplies for your pottery business.

7. Ceramic Superstore

The Ceramic Superstore offers brushes, stamps and mats, ceramic and clay tools, and pretty much anything your pottery business needs.

8. Laguna Clay Company

The Laguna Clay Company was started in 1976 in sunny California with its first location opening right on the beach. They ship nationwide and have distributors all over the world.

9. Aardvark Clay

Having opened in 1972, Aardvark Clay is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Like the Laguna Clay Company, Aardvark Clay is located in California.

10. Axner Pottery Supply

Axner Pottery Supply was founded in 1978 by Howard Axner and boasts the longest-running ceramic supply online store.

Essential Pottery Supply

There are some essential pottery supplies you’ll need such as clay, glaze, stains, and more. Let’s take a look at a list of the most important supplies a pottery business might need…

Clay

In pottery, clay is used as the main material to create various forms and shapes. It can be molded by hand or with tools and then hardened through heating in a kiln.

Glazes

The glaze is a liquid mixture typically made of silica and metal oxides that are applied to the surface of raw clay.

Glaze Brushes

A glaze brush is used to apply the glaze evenly over the surface of the clay piece.

Underglaze

Underglaze is a type of low-fire glaze that is applied to the clay before the piece is fired in a kiln.

Clay Ribs

A clay rib is a tool that is used to smooth the surface of the clay. It is usually made of wood or metal.

Stains

Stains are used to add color to the clay surface. They are available in both liquid and powder form.

Sponges

Sponges are used to apply the stain evenly over the surface of the clay. You’ll want to use a different sponge for each color you use.

Tools for Pottery Businesses

In addition to pottery supplies, you’ll also need some tools like a kiln, hand tools, and more. Let’s check out our list of the most important equipment and tools a pottery business might need…

Electric Kilns

An electric kiln is a type of kiln that uses electricity to heat the clay. A kiln is essential for firing the clay so that it becomes hard and durable.

Potter’s Wheel

A potter’s wheel is a tool that is used to shape clay into various forms. This can be done by hand or with a motorized potter’s wheel.

Slab Roller

A slab roller is a machine that is used to roll out flat sheets of clay. This is useful for creating large or thin pieces of clay.

Carving and Decorating Tools

There are various carving and decorating tools available that can be used to add detail and design to the clay pieces.

Clay Sculpting Tools

Clay sculpting tools are used to add detail and design to the clay pieces. These are available in various sizes and shapes.

Pottery Throwing Gloves

Pottery-throwing gloves are used to protect your hands from the heat of the kiln. They are also useful for keeping the clay from sticking to your hands.

Respirator Mask for Pottery

A respirator mask is a type of mask that covers your nose and mouth to protect you from breathing in clay dust.

What Are the Most Used Ceramic Supplies?

The most commonly used ceramic supplies include clay, glazes, kilns, and shaping tools such as rolling pins. Other commonly used ceramic supplies include brushes for applying glaze, underglaze, slips, and stains; sponges for smoothing surfaces; and protective gear such as gloves and face masks. Additionally, many ceramic artists use sgraffito tools or carving knives for creating surface texture and decoration.

What Is a Pottery Rib?

A pottery rib is a tool used by ceramic artists for shaping and smoothing clay. It can have various shapes and sizes but is typically made of metal or wood with a handle on one end. The rib can also be used for adding texture to the clay surface.

What Are the Most Basic Pottery Tools?

The most basic pottery tools include a rolling pin or slab roller for flattening clay, a knife or rib for shaping and trimming the clay, and a sponge for smoothing the surface. Other essential tools include a needle tool for adding texture and detail and extruders or templates for creating uniform shapes. Finally, potters also often use brushes, stamps, and carving tools for decoration.

