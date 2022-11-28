Amazon’s Cyber Monday Deals for Your Small Business

Cyber Monday is here, and Amazon has some incredible deals for small business owners.
Check out our 50 favorites in our list below, with categories like gift ideas to work essentials.
Electronics
The end of the year is always a great time to upgrade your technology. Check out these discounts on laptops, Wifi routers, and more.
- Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop – The Acer Aspire 5 is 38% on Cyber Monday! It’s normally $649.99, but this slim laptop will be just $399.99 for a limited time.
- ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 Thin and Light 2-in-1 Laptop – Save 27% on the ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 on Cyber Monday, when it’ll be down to $349.99.
- SAMSUNG 49” Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor – This ultra-wide curved monitor is 36% off on Cyber Monday at just $899.99.
- Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet – Save 50% on Amazon’s latest Fire HD tablet. It’s down to $74.99 for a special Cyber Monday deal.
- Lenovo – 2022 – IdeaPad 1i – Lenovo’s IdeaPad 1i is 44% on Cyber Monday. It’s normally $449.99, but you can get it for $249.99.
- Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system – Get eero, Amazon’s mesh Wi-Fi system that supports speeds up to a gigabit, on sale for $194.00. That’s 35% off the list price of $299.00.
- SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class OLED 4K Smart TV – This smart TV with Alexa is 40% off during Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals. Get it for $1,797.99 during the deal; it’s regular price is $2,997.99.
- CYBERPOWERPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC – Score this powerful gaming PC for $1,329.99 on Cyber Monday. Normally $1799.99, that’s a savings of 26%.
- Amazon Smart Plug – This smart home essential is 48% off for a short time. Get the Amazon Smart Plug for $12.99 during the Cyber Monday sale.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab Active PRO Water-Resistant Rugged Tablet – The Cyber Monday price for this $679.99 rugged tablet is just $475.99.
Office Essentials
Amazon’s got big Cyber Monday savings on these other office essentials, like security systems, printers, and portable storage devices:
- Blink Outdoor Security 3 Camera Kit – Get 3 Blink outdoor cameras and the Sync Module in this special Cyber Monday bundle for $124.99, half off the original price.
- AuKing Mini Projector – This mini projector normally costs $99.99, but on Cyber Monday you can get it for $68.84 – a 31% savings!
- Portable Projection Screen with Stand – This 100″ portable screen is on sale for $42.49 – a $27.50 savings on the original $69.99 price tag.
- Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar – Get a sound bar from Polk Audio and save $100 on Cyber Monday! They’re $149.00, down from $249.00.
- SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable SSD – Never run out of storage space again with SanDisk’s 4TB Portable SSD. It’s only $299.99 – that’s 57% off!
- LG TONE Free True Wireless Bluetooth Sports Earbuds – Score these super-popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds for 27% off on Cyber Monday. Originally $199.99, they’re down to $146.99.
- Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones – These noise cancelling headphones are $68.00 – a huge savings of 55% off the regular price of $149.99!
- HP Envy Inspire Wireless Color All-in-One Printer – If saving 42% on the HP Envy AIO printer isn’t exciting enough, how about 6 months of free ink delivery? Get it all for $109.91 on Cyber Monday
- Bluetooth Thermal Shipping Label Printer – JADEN’s Bluetooth Shipping Label Printer is $105.99 on Cyber Monday, which is 38% off the List Price of $169.99.
- Smart Weigh Digital Shipping and Postal Scale – Need a postal scale for your small business? Save 40% on this heavy duty shipping and postal scale by SmartWeigh – it’s $30.00 on Cyber Monday.
Work Clothes
Spruce up your work clothes with some deep discounts on these items for Cyber Monday.
- Timberland Women’s White Ledge Mid Ankle Boot – Get these durable Timberland work boots for 23% off during the sale. They’re down to $87.99 from $115.00.
- Venustas Heated Jacket with Battery Pack (Unisex) – Venustas’s heated jacket will keep you warm, and the Cyber Monday deal price is $90.99 – 52% off the list price of $189.99.
- NYDJ Women’s Marilyn Straight Denim Jeans – The beloved NYDJ Straight Denim Jeans are on sale for $81.20 – that’s a savings of 35% .
- Under Armour Men’s ColdGear Fitted Mock – Get Under Armour’s Coldgear fitted mock turtleneck base layer for 30% off the original price of $55. It’s $38.50 for Cyber Monday.
- Sperry Men’s Core Avenue Duck Boot – Select colors and sizes of Sperry’s Core Avenue duck boots are $59 – 51% their original price of $120.
- Dickies Women’s Flat Front Stretch Twill Pant – Get these great work pants by Dickies for just $27.99 – a 20% savings off the original price.
- Dr. Martens Unisex Slip Resistant Work Shoes – Dr. Martens work shoes are $129.95 on Cyber Monday. They normally sell for $140.00 or more.
- Silver Jeans Co. Men’s Relaxed Fit Straight Leg Jeans – Your next favorite pair of work jeans are 30% off their original price of $94. Get them for just $65.80 for a limited time!
- New Balance Women’s FuelCore Nergize Sport V1 Sneaker – Comfortable sneakers are a must-have, and these best sellers from New Balance are $39.99 for Cyber Monday.
- Dickies Men’s Premium Insulated Duck Coverall – Get Dickies’s insulated coveralls for $87.99, down from $109.99.
Gifts
Don’t forget the people on your shopping list, too. Here are some great gift ideas:
- Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap – Save 34% on this Hydro Flask bottle – it’s just $26.38 during the Cyber Monday sale.
- Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker – Get this highly-rated cold brew maker for $22.39.
- Amazfit Band 5 Activity Fitness Tracker – The Amazon Band 5 is 30% off its original price of $39.99. Get it for $27.99 on Cyber Monday.
- SHARPER IMAGE Light Up Electronic Plug-in Word Clock – Get 10% off this cool Sharper Image clock – it’s on sale for $26.99.
- iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum – Select Roomba vacuums are up to 35% off their original prices. This one is $179.00.
- Beard Kit for Men – Save 52% on this popular Beard Kit. It’s down to $16.32 for Cyber Monday.
- Scented Candles Gift Set – You get 4 scented candles in a gift box for just $12.97 – a 28% savings.
- VTOMAN V8 Jump Starter – Get this car jump starter for 40% off the original price of $99.99 on Cyber Monday. It’s on sale for $59.99.
- Adjustable Cell Phone Holder – Score this handy cell phone holder for just $7.18 during the Cyber Monday sale.
- BrüMate Imperial Pint Leak-Proof Insulated Tumbler – This durable tumbler is down to $23.99 from $29.99.
- SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker – Get this popular sparkling water maker for 40% off. It’s on sale for $59.99, down from $99.99.
- Ninja Air Fryer XL – Ninja’s XL Air Fryer is 38% off, making it $98.99 instead of $159.99.
- Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine – Get DeLonghi’s Coffee and Espresso machine for $153.30, 30% off its original price of $219.00.
- Spa Luxetique Gift Basket – Save 43% on bath product gift baskets like this one. It’s on sale for $32.47.
- Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker – This breakfast sandwich maker from Hamilton Beach is on sale for $37.59 – 20% off the list price.
- Honeywell HEPA Air Purifier – This XL room Air Purifier is $154.99 on Cyber Monday. It’s normally $269.99.
- Keurig K-Supreme SMART Coffee Maker – Keurig has lots of great deals – this K-Supreme SMART coffee maker is down 30% to $139.99.
- All-New Echo Dot – Get the 2022 Echo Dot for just $24.99, half off its original price!
- Anker PowerCore Portable Charger – The Anker PowerCore Portable Charger is 15% off – down to $16.99.
- Rockland Paris Hardside Luggage – This popular 3 Piece Luggage Set is half off – only $150.00 for the Cyber Monday sale.
Image: Depositphotos
