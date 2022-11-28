Amazon’s Cyber Monday Deals for Your Small Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Cyber Monday is here, and Amazon has some incredible deals for small business owners.

Check out our 50 favorites in our list below, with categories like gift ideas to work essentials.

Electronics

The end of the year is always a great time to upgrade your technology. Check out these discounts on laptops, Wifi routers, and more.

Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop – The Acer Aspire 5 is 38% on Cyber Monday! It’s normally $649.99, but this slim laptop will be just $399.99 for a limited time.

The Acer Aspire 5 is 38% on Cyber Monday! It’s normally $649.99, but this slim laptop will be just $399.99 for a limited time. ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 Thin and Light 2-in-1 Laptop – Save 27% on the ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 on Cyber Monday, when it’ll be down to $349.99.

– Save 27% on the ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 on Cyber Monday, when it’ll be down to $349.99. SAMSUNG 49” Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor – This ultra-wide curved monitor is 36% off on Cyber Monday at just $899.99.

– This ultra-wide curved monitor is 36% off on Cyber Monday at just $899.99. Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet – Save 50% on Amazon’s latest Fire HD tablet. It’s down to $74.99 for a special Cyber Monday deal.

Save 50% on Amazon’s latest Fire HD tablet. It’s down to $74.99 for a special Cyber Monday deal. Lenovo – 2022 – IdeaPad 1i – Lenovo’s IdeaPad 1i is 44% on Cyber Monday. It’s normally $449.99, but you can get it for $249.99.

Lenovo’s IdeaPad 1i is 44% on Cyber Monday. It’s normally $449.99, but you can get it for $249.99. Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system – Get eero, Amazon’s mesh Wi-Fi system that supports speeds up to a gigabit, on sale for $194.00. That’s 35% off the list price of $299.00.

Get eero, Amazon’s mesh Wi-Fi system that supports speeds up to a gigabit, on sale for $194.00. That’s 35% off the list price of $299.00. SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class OLED 4K Smart TV – This smart TV with Alexa is 40% off during Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals. Get it for $1,797.99 during the deal; it’s regular price is $2,997.99.

This smart TV with Alexa is 40% off during Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals. Get it for $1,797.99 during the deal; it’s regular price is $2,997.99. CYBERPOWERPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC – Score this powerful gaming PC for $1,329.99 on Cyber Monday. Normally $1799.99, that’s a savings of 26%.

Score this powerful gaming PC for $1,329.99 on Cyber Monday. Normally $1799.99, that’s a savings of 26%. Amazon Smart Plug – This smart home essential is 48% off for a short time. Get the Amazon Smart Plug for $12.99 during the Cyber Monday sale.

This smart home essential is 48% off for a short time. Get the Amazon Smart Plug for $12.99 during the Cyber Monday sale. Samsung Galaxy Tab Active PRO Water-Resistant Rugged Tablet – The Cyber Monday price for this $679.99 rugged tablet is just $475.99.

Office Essentials

Amazon’s got big Cyber Monday savings on these other office essentials, like security systems, printers, and portable storage devices:

Work Clothes

Spruce up your work clothes with some deep discounts on these items for Cyber Monday.

Gifts

Don’t forget the people on your shopping list, too. Here are some great gift ideas:

Save money on shipping costs for your Amazon purchases. Plus, enjoy thousands of titles from Amazons video library with an Amazon Prime membership. Learn more and sign up for a free trial today.