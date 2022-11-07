About Us   |   Advertise

Amazon Has Early Black Friday Deals for Your Small Business

Published: Nov 7, 2022 by Liane Lonergan In Technology Trends 0
If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

You can score some big time savings during Amazon’s Early Black Friday sale. From 46% off a Fire HD tablet productivity bundle to 61% off an indoor/outdoor rugged trash can, we’ve gathered a few of the best deals on items for your small business.

Amazon Prime’s Early Black Friday Deals

Check out these 8 great deals on small business essentials:

SAMSUNG T7 Shield 1TB Portable SSD

SAMSUNG T7 Shield 1TB, Portable SSD, up to 1050MB,s

Get 1TB of storage space for 44% off with the Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD. It is built to withstand wear and tear, and it’s only $89.99 for an early Black Friday deal.

SAMSUNG T7 Shield 1TB Portable SSD

Buy on Amazon

 

Fire HD 10 tablet 32 GB Productivity Bundle

Fire HD 10 tablet, 32 GB, Black + Bluetooth keyboard

Amazon’s Fire HD 10 tablet productivity bundle is on sale for $149.99 – 46% off its original price! The bundle includes the Fire HD 10 tablet, a Bluetooth keyboard with detachable case, and 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal.

Fire HD 10 tablet 32 GB Productivity Bundle

Buy on Amazon

 

ASUS VivoBook 15 OLED Thin & Light Laptop

ASUS VivoBook 15 OLED K513 Thin & Light Laptop

Get 21% off the Asus VivoBook laptop. It’s down to $629.99 during the early Black Friday deal.

ASUS VivoBook 15 OLED Thin & Light Laptop

Buy on Amazon

 

Google Nest Cam Outdoor or Indoor – Set of 2

Google Nest Cam Outdoor or Indoor

The 2 count set of Google Nest Cams is on sale for $239.99, down 27% from it’s original price of $329.99.

Google Nest Cam Outdoor or Indoor – Set of 2

Buy on Amazon

 

Bluetooth Thermal Label Printer

Bluetooth Thermal Label Printer, Phomemo Wireless Shipping Label Printer

This wireless Bluetooth  label printer is compatible with both Mac and PC/Apple and Android. It is down 32% right now – you can get it for $94.99

Bluetooth Thermal Label Printer

Buy on Amazon

 

Sony 55 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV

Sony 55 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series

Thinking about upgrading your office TV? This 55″ Ultra HD TV from Sony is on sale for $898.00. That’s $401.99 off!

Sony 55 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV

Buy on Amazon

 

Bissell PowerFresh Vac & Steam All-in-One Vacuum and Steam Mop

Bissell, 2747A PowerFresh Vac & Steam All-in-One Vacuum and Steam Mop

The popular Bissell Powerfresh Vac & Steam is currently 25% off for an early Black Friday deal. It’s originally $185.39, but it is on sale for $139.25.

Bissell PowerFresh Vac & Steam All-in-One Vacuum and Steam Mop

Buy on Amazon

 

Safco Products Outdoor/Indoor Aggregate Panel Trash Can

Safco Products Canmeleon Outdoor, Indoor Aggregate Panel Trash Can 9472NC

Save 61% on Safeco’s 38 gallon indoor/outdoor trash can. It’s down to $334.40 from its original price of $867.

Safco Products Outdoor/Indoor Aggregate Panel Trash Can

Buy on Amazon

 

Qualify for discounts, special offers and more with a Business Prime account from Amazon. You can create a FREE account to get started today.

Image: amazon

Liane Lonergan
Liane Lonergan, a native of Pottsville, PA, is a freelance writer for Small Business Trends. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Communications and is a former English teacher. She has written freelance news articles, essays,manuals throughout her collegiate and professional careers.
