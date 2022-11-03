Amazon Scams You Should Know

Amazon is huge and it stands to reason that scammers would take aim. While it’s important to be aware of possible Amazon scams, it’s also important to know that Amazon despises scammers.

Amazon cares about its Amazon store reputation, and if you’ve been scammed, Amazon wants to know. The customer service department will take action.

Can You Get Scammed When Using Amazon?

Yes, you can get scammed when using Amazon – just as you can get scammed using any eCommerce business. Amazon automation services are helpful for ordering and processing. But a common Amazon automation scam is having the scammer imitate it.

For example, you get emails or texts that look like the message is from Amazon. But they’re not – it’s an Amazon automation scam. Seller fraud is a common scam in Amazon business matters. You make an order, and pay, but the order is never fulfilled.

READ MORE: How to Start an Amazon DSP Business

Be Aware of These Common Amazon Scams

Amazon is a sprawling online business with impressive profit margins. Its Amazon automation system is incredibly complex, impressive, and effective. Someone makes an order and it’s accepted. The buyer then gets messages about the order, including its processing and shipping.

It’s said that imitation is the greatest form of flattery – not true in this case. With the Amazon automation scam, the scammers imitate Amazon. Their messages look a lot like the ones Amazon sends.

That’s just one type of scam involving the Amazon store. Here are more:

1. Amazon Scam Calls, Emails and Texts

These are the crux of the Amazon automation scam. The scammers send messages that look to be from Amazon. The messages reference a “recent purchase” and hey, who doesn’t have a recent Amazon purchase? Or the message may alert you that a large purchase has been made using your Amazon store account.

2. Amazon Payment Scam

A seller asks you to go outside the Amazon store platform to make a payment. The message will suggest you do this so that you and the seller can avoid Amazon fees.

3. Amazon Gift Card Scams

An unwary consumer is tricked into buying Amazon gift cards and supplying gift card numbers and pins.

4. Amazon Automation Scam

In one type of scam, Amazon automation services are copied. The scammers send text, phone or email messages that look as if they’ve been sent by Amazon.

Scammers may also send a message pretending they’re from Amazon sales technical support. The message claims a glitch with an order and asks the consumer to respond, to straighten out the problem. In many cases, if you open such a message the scammers will install malicious apps on your computer, tablet or phone.

5. Amazon FBA Business Scams

To become a member of the Amazon FBA program, the seller must have his or her own business. There are two common ploys used by scammers:

The seller either makes or buys a counterfeit of a product and tries a get-rich-quick scheme – by selling vast quantities of a product at a cheaper price and making money, or, the seller never fulfills the order.

6. Amazon Virtual Assistant Scam

There is an Amazon virtual assistant, which is linked to the Amazon automation service. It’s a terrific service when it’s actually from Amazon. Scammers may try to imitate the service of virtual assistants, and they’ll ask for your information.

READ MORE: Sell B2B On Amazon Business

How to Avoid an Amazon Business Scam

No one wants to avoid using the Amazon marketplace and it’s a safe bet that the majority of small business owners have an Amazon account.

Here are our top tips for avoiding an Amazon business scam:

Don’t accept any invitation to pay outside the Amazon platform. A seller may claim that you and the seller will avoid Amazon fees by doing this. Yep, you’ll avoid the fees, and you’ll be scammed. It will most likely cost you much much more than any Amazon fee.

If you receive texts, phone calls or emails that look like they’re from your Amazon account, be wary. Clicking on an email may open your computer up to a virus or malware. Contact Amazon yourself.

Don’t use your email as part of your login information. In fact, don’t do this with any online account you have.

Use an automation agency to manage passwords. An automation agency can automate tasks for you, such as regularly changing passwords. The only password you’ll have to remember is the one you use for the automation agency.

Don’t give out personal or financial information to anyone who calls you claiming to be from Amazon. Instead, contact Amazon directly.

READ MORE: Amazon Suing Social Media Group Admins Over Alleged Fake Reviews

How Do You Know if a Seller is Scamming You from an Amazon Store?

This is a common way scammers make passive income. They pose as sellers, but they don’t really have a product or a business. If you spot a product with a ridiculously low price, be on your guard. The old adage of something being too good to be true is true! The buyer thinks it’s the deal of the century, but the order is never fulfilled.

Here’s how to avoid that scam:

Do product research and research the seller (off the Amazon platform).

Beware of third-party sellers.

Beware of the Amazon “just launched” badge. The badge is for newly launched Amazon seller businesses or products. Scammers often have multiple accounts, as they scramble to keep from being caught.

Watch for bad grammar or spelling on a seller’s website. No reputable business owner is going to allow that.

Will Amazon Refund You if You Get Scammed?

Amazon hates scammers and takes the problem very seriously. It’s a worldwide company that fiercely guards its reputation. So, will Amazon send you a refund if you get scammed? It’s likely! The company also wants a full report on any scam so it can take action to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Contact the Amazon customer service department if you feel like you have been scammed. Chances are, instead of losing money, you’ll get a refund as part of Amazon’s service.