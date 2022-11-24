Save on Fire Sticks, Microsoft Office Products, and more with Amazon’s Early Black Friday Deals

After you’re finished eating your Thanksgiving meal, check out Amazon’s great early Black Friday deals. You can save big on all kinds of items, from smart home devices to a Nintendo Switch bundle. Some of Amazon’s best-selling products are up to 50% off, and there are some special product bundles as well. We sorted through the most exciting early Black Friday deals on Amazon to help you get a jump start on your holiday shopping. Check them out below:

Save Big on Fire Sticks, Microsoft Office Products, and more with Amazon’s Early Black Friday Deals

Fire TV Stick 4K – Save 50% on the latest model of the Amazon Fire Stick for TV. The early Black Friday price is $24.99, down from $49.99.

2022 Echo Dot – The latest generation of the Echo Dot is on sale for $24.99 during Amazon’s early Black Friday deal. Its original price is $49.99 for a 50% savings.

Echo Show 5 – The 2nd generation Echo Show is $34.99 during Amazon’s early black Friday sale. It’s normally $84.99, so you’ll save a whopping 59% at this limited-time price.

Microsoft Office Home & Student for PC or Mac – Amazon is offering this single download of Microsoft Office at $20.00 off the original price of $149.99. That’s a 13% savings on the classic 2021 versions of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Ray-Ban Stories Wayfarer Smart Glasses – Ray-Ban’s Wayfarer smart glasses are 33% off their original $299.99 price tag. Amazon’s early Black Friday price is $201.77.

Nintendo Switch Bundle – This special early Black Friday bundle includes the Switch console, Switch dock, 2 Joy-Cons with straps, Joy-Con grip, AC adapter, HDMI cable, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a Nintendo Switch Online 3-Month individual membership, all for $299.99.

Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells – These popular dumbbells from Bowflex are 36% off their original price of $549.99. You can get them for $349.99 during Amazon’s early Black Friday deals.