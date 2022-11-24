Save on Fire Sticks, Microsoft Office Products, and more with Amazon’s Early Black Friday Deals

About Us   |   Advertise

Published: Nov 24, 2022 by Liane Lonergan In Technology Trends 0
After you’re finished eating your Thanksgiving meal, check out Amazon’s great early Black Friday deals. You can save big on all kinds of items, from smart home devices to a Nintendo Switch bundle. Some of Amazon’s best-selling products are up to 50% off, and there are some special product bundles as well. We sorted through the most exciting early Black Friday deals on Amazon to help you get a jump start on your holiday shopping. Check them out below:

Fire TV Stick 4K  – Save 50% on the latest model of the Amazon Fire Stick for TV. The early Black Friday price is $24.99, down from $49.99.

2022 Echo Dot – The latest generation of the Echo Dot is on sale for $24.99 during Amazon’s early Black Friday deal. Its original price is $49.99 for a 50% savings.

Echo Show 5 – The 2nd generation Echo Show is $34.99 during Amazon’s early black Friday sale. It’s normally $84.99, so you’ll save a whopping 59% at this limited-time price.

Microsoft Office Home & Student for PC or Mac –  Amazon is offering this single download of Microsoft Office at $20.00 off the original price of $149.99. That’s a 13% savings on the classic 2021 versions of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Ray-Ban Stories Wayfarer Smart Glasses – Ray-Ban’s Wayfarer smart glasses are 33% off their original $299.99 price tag. Amazon’s early Black Friday price is $201.77.

Nintendo Switch Bundle – This special early Black Friday bundle includes the Switch console, Switch dock, 2 Joy-Cons with straps, Joy-Con grip, AC adapter, HDMI cable, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a Nintendo Switch Online 3-Month individual membership, all for $299.99.

Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells – These popular dumbbells from Bowflex are 36% off their original price of $549.99. You can get them for $349.99 during Amazon’s early Black Friday deals.

Image: Envato Elements

Liane Lonergan
Liane Lonergan, a native of Pottsville, PA, is a freelance writer for Small Business Trends. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Communications and is a former English teacher. She has written freelance news articles, essays,manuals throughout her collegiate and professional careers.
