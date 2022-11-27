According to the latest Amex Travel Trendex Survey by American Express, there is a list of 10 cities that are the top travel destinations for 2023. And for 89% of respondents, going on a trip in 2023 to escape routine is a serious consideration.

American Express Reveals Top Travel Destinations for 2023

Only two locations in the United States made the American Express list. The other eight destinations are located in Europe, Latin America, and Oceania.

Top 10 Destinations

These are the top destinations along with what American Express Travel Consultants recommend if you happen to take the trip there.

1. Copenhagen, Denmark: Take a stroll through the charming streets of Nørrebro, stepping into the early 17th century at the Rosenborg Castle, and discovering the essence of Danish design.

2. Florida Keys: Lively Duval Street with shops, restaurants, museums, and pubs as well as adventures on the water including a private boat cruise at sunset and snorkeling with Florida dolphins.

3. Istanbul, Turkey: A stop to the Grand Bazaar, The Blue Mosque, and the Hagia Sophia are some of the must-see destinations not to mention having a bite of Baklava, the national dish of Turkey.

4. Lisbon, Portugal: Lisbon is a sightseeing wonder of historical, cultural, and culinary highlights with picturesque landmarks.

5. Mexico City, Mexico: From modern to ancient cultural experiences Mexico City will wake up all your senses. This includes festivals, bazaars, and everyday life in the city.

6. Montenegro: From pristine beaches and lakes to centuries-old monasteries located on sheer cliffs Montenegro offers some of the most breathtaking views.

7. Paris, France: From fashion to food, art, architecture, and much too much to list Paris is one of the most visited cities in the world for a reason. It has everything and one trip would not do it justice.

8. Sydney, Australia: From the Sydney Opera House to Bondi Beach, Sydney offers fun and cultural attraction along with world-class eateries.

9. Woodstock, Vermont: If you are looking for a laidback vacation, Woodstock provides a leisurely escape with quaint adventures and culinary experiences.

10. Yakuve Island, Fiji: Beyond lounging on the iconic crystal clear beaches you can also go on a boat trip and snorkel around the reefs and take part in learning about local traditions.

Local Experiences Also Popular

A large majority said they want to travel to destinations on their wish list, with 70% agreeing that they already had an idea of where they want to go next year. Interestingly, 73% said they would be willing to spend more for their ideal travel itinerary.

It is not all about traveling around the globe though, as a huge 88% said they would also like to find local experiences to enjoy as well as learn about different cultures while traveling.

American Adventure and Comfort

On the American Express website, the company explained the popularity of the American destinations, saying: “Key West’s top attractions include lively Duval Street with a multitude of shops, restaurants, museums and pubs; and of course, adventures on the water including a private boat cruise at sunset and snorkeling with Florida dolphins.”

On Woodstock, Vermont, the firm added: “Quaint adventures include a sampling of Vermont cheeses and hand-tapped maple syrup at family-run Sugarbush farm, a stroll down the newly made Ottauquechee River Trail, a comforting meal at Worthy Kitchen where guests are treated like friends and indulging in the spa at Woodstock Inn & Resort.”

Popular Destinations Around the World

The top destinations around the world include some well-known travel hotspots such as Paris in France and Lisbon in Portugal. Other European destinations on the list include Copenhagen in Denmark and Montenegro, as well as the Europe and Asia-straddling city of Istanbul in Turkey.

