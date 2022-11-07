Best Antivirus Software Options in 2022

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Are you in the market for new antivirus software? If so, you’re in luck! There are a number of great options to choose from, and each has its own unique set of features. In this article, we’ll take a look at the best antivirus software available in 2022. So, whether you’re looking for total protection, malware protection, or just want something to keep your computer safe from attack, read on for the info you need!

What Does an Antivirus Program Do?

An antivirus program is a software application that helps protect a computer from being infected by viruses. It does this by scanning the computer’s files and programs for known or suspected viruses, and then either deleting or quarantining them. Most antivirus programs also include a firewall to help protect the computer from being accessed by unauthorized users.

Why Your Business Needs Antivirus Protection

Your business needs antivirus and malware protection to protect against a cyber threat. Especially if you have a Windows PC. Here are four reasons your business needs antivirus protection:

Protect your business. Malware and viruses can wreak havoc on your business. They can delete important files, steal sensitive information, and even bring down your entire network.

Keep your confidential information safe. If your business stores confidential information on its computers, it’s important to keep that information safe from cyber criminals.

Prevent data loss. Viruses and malware can cause data loss by deleting or corrupting important files.

Maintain customer trust. If your customers know that you take their privacy and security seriously, they’re more likely to do business with you.

Our Top Picks for Antivirus Software of 2022

Let’s dive into our top picks for antivirus products, which we came up with based on price, malware detection, real-time protection, password managers, performance, identity protection, and more.

1. Norton 360 Deluxe

Norton 360 Deluxe is a really complete antivirus security software with Norton antivirus being among the most trusted brands on the market.

Pros

Parental controls

100% virus protection promise

Use on up to five devices (Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android)

Dark web monitoring

Password manager

Cons

Cloud backup is only available on Windows

Full scans may slow down your computer

Renewal is a bit on the pricey side

Price: $49.99 for the first year, renews at $109.99 per year.

2. AVG Internet Security

AVG Internet Security provides award-winning antivirus protection to keep users safe online. This software includes a customizable firewall, ransomware protection, and much more.

Pros

99.98% malware protection rate

Their interface is very simple

Has a lot of valuable features

AVG antivirus free version available

Has both chat and phone support

Cons

The knowledgebase isn’t very helpful

Premium support costs as much as $204.99 per year

Not available for Linux

Price: $46.68 for one Mac or PC for the first year or $59.88 for the first year for up to 10 devices, including mobile.

3. Bitdefender Antivirus free edition

Bitdefender is a good, free antivirus software option. The one drawback to both the free version and the paid version is that neither includes a password manager.

Pros

The free version has the same core antivirus protection as the paid, Plus version

Independent testing labs report great scores

Easy-to-use interface

Virus signatures are updated hourly

Bitdefender Central mobile app lets you scan your network from practically anywhere

Cons

Performing a full scan for the first time can be very slow

The free version does not include a VPN

For complete protection, you’ll need to upgrade to their paid version

Price: Free, with an option to upgrade to Bitdefender Antivirus Plus for $19.99 the first year.

4. Kaspersky Anti Virus

Kaspersky offers top-rated solutions to protect you against threats like hackers, ransomware, and cryptolockers while running seamlessly in the background. With their antivirus apps, you can protect your Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android devices.

Pros

User-friendly

Regularly updated database

Has little impact on system performance

Fast VPN

24/7 support via chat, phone, and email

Cons

The lowest-priced plan protects Windows devices only

Protecting multiple devices can get expensive

October 2017 hacker scandal has hurt the brand

Price: $29.99 for the first year to protect up to three devices and up to $389.97 to protect up to 10 devices for three years.

5. Avira

Out of all of the free antivirus programs available, Avira is one that offers protection for Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android devices even with their free version.

Pros

Free antivirus

VPN

Password manager

Protection Cloud that uses AI technology to analyze potential malware threats

Junk remover to free space on your device with one click

Cons

Free VPN only provides 500 MB per month

The premium mobile apps are only available on the paid plan

Browser extensions only for Avira Prime customers

Price: Free, with an option to purchase Avira Prime for $39.99 for the first year to protect up to five devices, and $99.99 per year after that.

6. Trend Micro Maximum Security

Maximum Security by Trend Micro protects Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and Chromebook devices. With this antivirus software, your computers and mobile devices will be safeguarded against online scams and defended against the unknown.

Pros

Helps protect and manage passwords using their powerful password manager

Uses advanced AI learning technology

Protects up to five devices for a reasonable price

Ransomware protection

Uses Pay Guard to help protect your financial transactions

Cons

No true free version (only a 30-day free trial)

Parental controls could be better

Dark Web monitoring is only available with their Premium Security Suite

Price: $49.95 to protect up to five devices for one year, or $99.90 for two years.

7. TotalAV

TotalAV offers one of the best free antivirus software programs on the market. Their free antivirus program is trusted by millions of people worldwide.

Pros

The interface is simple, user-friendly, and well designed

Scored decently in lab tests and hands-on tests

Free version available

Adware cleaner

100% Compatible with computers, tablets, and smartphones

Cons

Phishing protection is really poor

Renewal price is high

The free version doesn’t include real-time malware protection

Price: Free with an optional upgrade to Pro for $29 for the first year and a renewal price of $119 per year.

8. Avast One

The Avast antivirus software offers its users protection that’s beyond just antivirus. With Avast One, you’ll have advanced tools to protect your entire digital life.

Pros

Their free version is pretty good

Antivirus lab scores are excellent

Available for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS devices

The VPN bandwidth limit is generous even on the free version

Help Connection advisor is included

Cons

Protection is limited on mobile devices

The best features require an upgrade

There isn’t a WiFi inspector to see all devices connected to your network

Price: Avast One Essential is Free with Avast One being $50.28 for the first year on the Individual plan (5 devices), and $69.48 for the first year on the Family plan (30 devices).

9. McAfee Antivirus Protection

The McAfee name and antivirus suite are well-known all over the globe. With McAfee Antivirus Protection, you can protect your desktops, laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

Pros

Password manager

Parental controls (on Family plans)

100% Virus Protection Pledge guarantee

Well-known and trusted brand protecting over 600 million devices

Security experts are available online 24/7

Cons

The very best features are available only on their highest plan

Slow scans on Windows computers

The Mac version isn’t as feature-rich as the Windows version

Price: The McAfee Total Protection first-year price is $29.99 for one device and up to $89.99 for unlimited devices.

10. Windows Security

With this free security suite, you can protect your Windows computer against viruses and malware. They only offer a free version of their security suite, so you can be sure you’re getting next-generation features at no additional cost.

Pros

100% free

Comes pre-installed on Microsoft devices

Easy to use

Much improved over previous versions

Cons

Works with Microsoft products only

Limited features

Not the best option to protect your devices

Price: Free

What to Look for in an Antivirus Suite

When looking for an antivirus suite, it is important to consider the features that are included. One key feature to look for is real-time protection, which helps to protect your computer from viruses as they are being downloaded. Other features to look for include malware protection, anti-phishing protection, and a firewall.

Which Antivirus Option is the Best for You?

The answer to this will vary from business to business. It really depends on what you’re looking for in an antivirus program and what your business needs are. However, the things all businesses should consider when making this decision are cost, features, and ease of use.

The Best Free Antivirus

Again, the best free antivirus will vary depending on your business needs. However, the best overall free antivirus software on the market has to be Avast One Essential. The free version allows installation on one machine and it works on Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices.

Antivirus FAQs

Should you pay for your antivirus Program?

The free version of antivirus programs does not normally offer enough security, particularly with something like webcam protection. If you’re concerned about the security of your computer and your privacy, it may be worth investing in a paid antivirus program.

Which antivirus is best for identity theft protection?

Aura is our top pick for identity theft protection. It helps protect both you and your family from online threats, fraud, and identity theft. They offer different plans, all of which come with $1 million in identity theft insurance.

Which antivirus is best for phishing protection?

While there are many antivirus software programs that provide phishing protection, our top choice has to be Webroot. With Webroot, you’ll have real-time anti-phishing protection that blocks bad websites and keeps you safe.

What is the Best Antivirus Software for a Mac?

The best antivirus software for Mac is Norton 360 Deluxe, which as mentioned earlier in this article, has a password manager, and Dark Web monitoring, among other useful security features. Norton 360 Deluxe provides protection features you don’t normally see in Mac antivirus software.

Should You Have More than One Antivirus Product on Your Computer?

Some people find that having multiple antivirus programs installed offers them better protection, while others find that this can actually lead to conflicts and decreased performance. Ultimately, the best decision is to experiment with different combinations of products to see what works best for you.