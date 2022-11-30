Apple Names Its App Store Award Winners for 2022

Apple recently announced the winners of the 2022 App Store Awards, with a variety of categories all highlighting some of the must-have apps from the past 12 months.

Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, said the winning apps had ‘reimagined our experiences with apps that delivered fresh, thoughtful, and genuine perspectives’. He also pointed out the winning apps came from self-taught solo creators as well as international teams around the world.

Here’s a quick rundown of Apple’s award-winning apps for 2022:

iPhone App of the Year: BeReal

Innovative app BeReal from the BeReal company provides users with an authentic peek into the lives of their family and friends. It wins the iPhone App of the Year thanks to its fresh take on image-driven social media, with users receiving a daily alert to take a picture of themselves and what they are doing in that moment using both the front and back cameras simultaneously.

iPad App of the Year: GoodNotes 5

GoodNotes 5 from Time Base Technology Limited won the iPad app award thanks to its next level digital note-taking and best-in-class Apple Pencil support.

Mac App of the Year: MacFamilyTree 10

The winning app for Mac comes from Synium Software GmbH in the form of MacFamilyTree 10. It won because it ‘sparks the exploration of genealogy through stunning visual family trees’ while enabling you to collaborate with loved ones all over the world.

Apple TV App of the Year: ViX

ViX from TelevisaUnivision Interactive, Inc. won the Apple TV app award thanks to the easy-to-use app helping to elevate Spanish-language stories to the forefront of entertainment.

Apple Watch App of the Year: Gentler Streak

The Gentler Streak app from Gentler Stories LLC is a fitness tracker that helps users balance fitness and rest to maintain a healthy lifestyle, with its excellent functionality winning it the app of the year award for Apple Watch.

