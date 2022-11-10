If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

No commercial kitchen is complete without a commercial deep fryer. From classic fish and chips to crispy tofu and cracker barrel fried chicken, commercial deep fryers are a must-have for many restaurants.

Before we look at some of the best commercial deep fryers for your restaurant, let’s have a look at the different types.

Countertop fryers: These are usually great if you are running a small operation. They are great at saving space and would be ideal for small operations. We however do not cover these in this review as they might not be useful when you are running a busy commercial kitchen.

Floor Fryers: These types of fryers can easily handle the constant demand for high-volume deep-fried foods. Most brands offer a built-in filtration system which helps to extend the life of the cooking oil while also improving the quality of the fried food. These fryers are ideal for high-volume and fast-food restaurants.

Commercial deep fryers also come in two main fuel types:

Gas Fryers: These tend to be quite portable since they rely on gas other than an electric unit. They however require more maintenance than electric fryers and at most times are a little more technical to run, and you will need professional installations to meet the code requirements.

Electric fryers: These tend to be the best option. They are very efficient at transferring heat and have faster recovery times making them ideal for busy restaurants. They however tend to be a little costly to run because of the electricity costs.

Best Commercial Deep Fryers

Here are some of the best commercial deep fryers for your restaurant business.

Pitco SG14-S Natural Gas Steel Floor Fryer

Top Pick: This is the perfect fryer for your busy restaurant that needs a high-production fryer. This Pitco fryer has a 40 to 50 lb. capacity and 11,000 BTU which makes it the perfect option for many restaurants. It features a self-cleaning burner, thermostatic controls, and a high-temperature safety shut-off switch. Cleaning this fryer is a breeze thanks to the 1 ¼-inch full port drain valve for quick draining of used oil.

Pitco SG14-S Natural Gas Steel Floor Fryer

Frymaster ESG35T Natural Gas Floor Fryer

Runner Up: This fryer exceeds the Energy Star guidelines and qualifies for energy-saving rebates. It uses 6-inch heating tubes that deliver super heat transfer and this in turn reduces the flue heat loss by more than 20%. It also boasts a low idle rate and an innovative wide cold zone that keeps crumbs and sediment away from the cooking oil, keeping it fresher for longer.

Frymaster ESG35T Natural Gas Floor Fryer

CookRite ATFS-40 Commercial Deep Fryer

Best Value: This commercial fryer comes with a 40 lb. capacity and with quick heat transfer to the oil. It also features removable baskets for easy cleaning and a rugged stainless-steel body that’s designed to withstand the hustle and bustle of a busy commercial kitchen. It also uses adjustable legs for the ideal working height for your chef.

CookRite ATFS-40 Commercial Deep Fryer

Iron Range IRF-75 Free Standing Natural Gas Fryer

This free-standing commercial gas fryer has all the features that your commercial kitchen needs for perfectly fried foods. It features galvanized exterior and durable stainless steel that stands up to the daily demands of busy kitchens. Two wire mesh fry baskets allow you to cook different foods simultaneously. 75 lb. capacity makes it an ideal choice for pizzerias, bars, and restaurants.

Iron Range IRF-75 Free Standing Natural Gas Fryer

Atosa USA ATFS-75 Stainless Steel Deep Fryer

This stainless-steel commercial propane deep fryer can withstand the daily frying needs of a busy commercial kitchen. It has some useful features such as a high-quality thermostat that maintains a select temperature automatically between 200°F and 400°F. Like all great commercial fryers, this deep fryer comes with an oil cooling zone at the bottom of the tank that captures food particles and extends oil life.

Atosa USA ATFS-75 Stainless Steel Deep Fryer

Kitma 50 lb. Natural Gas Commercial Deep Fryer

Besides this being a wonderful set to have in any commercial kitchen, we love this product first because of its excellent customer service. They are super responsive. This 50 lb. deep fryer uses natural gas and features a stainless-steel body which is standard for many commercial deep fryers. It has two wire mesh baskets so you can cook different meals simultaneously. It also heats up super-fast than many comparable fryers. Oil drain is also a breeze.

Kitma 50 lb. Natural Gas Commercial Deep Fryer

Kratos Commercial Restaurant Gas Fryer

Take the guesswork out of your commercial frying needs using the Kratos gas fryer. It features twin fryer baskets with plastic-coated handles that prevent them from getting too hot to handle, a durable stainless-steel tank that holds up to 100 lb. of oil, and thermostatic controls that maintain consistent temperatures between 200°F and 400°F. It also comes with adjustable legs so you can customize the height of the fryer for a safer, more user-friendly experience.

Kratos Commercial Restaurant Gas Fryer

Star 30 lb. Electric Deep Fryer

This Star commercial electric fryer features a heavy-duty 30 lb. lift-out nickel-plated kettle for easy draining of oil. The temperature ranges between 200° and 375°F and immersion-type tubular heating elements allow for even heating and also flip up for easy cleaning. The cabinet is made of durable stainless steel that’s also easy to clean.

Star 30 lb. Electric Deep Fryer

Frymaster 40 lb. Gas Fryer

Frymaster makes some of the best commercial fryers. The GF14SD gas fryer has a standard oil capacity of 40 lbs. and an impressive 100,000 BTUs that allows it to cook up to 65 lbs. of French fries in an hour. It features two fry baskets and a durable, easy-to-clean stainless steel fry pot and cabinet.

Frymaster 40 lb. Gas Fryer

Kitma 75 lb. Propane Deep Fryer

In an industry where better quality food is always demanded, you need a fryer that can keep up with the demand. This Kitma fryer features a stainless-steel construction that is corrosion-resistant and easy to clean. It also uses two frying baskets and heavy-duty burners that provide a stable flame that fries food quickly.

Kitma 75 lb. Propane Deep Fryer

What to Look for When Buying a Commercial Deep Fryer

Commercial deep fryers are a must-have if you are to satisfy the enormous demand for popular fried foods such as fried chicken and French fries. But before buying a commercial deep fryer, you need to consider a variety of things, including:

Size: Most manufacturers size their fryers according to the oil they can hold. Most floor models hold between 40 and 100 pounds of oil. In general, multiply the amount of oil by 1.5 to 2 to get the estimated number of pounds of food the fryer can produce in an hour. Please keep in mind that this is not an exact science as it may vary depending on the size and density of your food.

Most manufacturers size their fryers according to the oil they can hold. Most floor models hold between 40 and 100 pounds of oil. In general, multiply the amount of oil by 1.5 to 2 to get the estimated number of pounds of food the fryer can produce in an hour. Please keep in mind that this is not an exact science as it may vary depending on the size and density of your food. Oil Filter: Fryer oil degrades super-fast due to heat, oxygen, water, and food particles so it needs to be filtered regularly. Manual filtering can be super messy and even dangerous. You need a system that can automatically filter the oil to preserve the taste and quality of your food.

Fryer oil degrades super-fast due to heat, oxygen, water, and food particles so it needs to be filtered regularly. Manual filtering can be super messy and even dangerous. You need a system that can automatically filter the oil to preserve the taste and quality of your food. Frying Baskets: Having extra baskets on hand is super important when running a commercial kitchen as you can pre-fill baskets during busy shifts.

Having extra baskets on hand is super important when running a commercial kitchen as you can pre-fill baskets during busy shifts. Energy Efficiency: Make sure your preferred choice is Energy Star-rated. Advanced burner designs, heat reclamation, infrared technology, and advanced burner designs have all resulted in more energy-efficient commercial deep fryers. The energy savings will significantly lower the overall cost of running your business in the long run.

