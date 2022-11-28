Desk Blotters for Your Office

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Desk blotters, pads, or mats – whatever you call them – help you stay organized and tidy by providing a dedicated space for your keyboard, mouse, laptop, and any loose paper or notebooks. Besides, the best desk blotters can improve the aesthetics of your workspace while also protecting your desk from general wear and tear, spills, and stains. A good desk blotter will also have an anti-slip grip that keeps everything in its rightful space and you’ll likely also not need to have a separate mouse pad.

Below are 10 of the best desk blotters that will protect and also complement your office décor.

Best Desk Blotters

­Dacasso Leather Desk Pad

Top Pick: Give your desk some personality using the luxurious Dacasso leather pad. Besides its rich feel and new leather smell, this leather pad does a great job of adding a buffer between your expensive furniture and your accessories. The craftsmanship on this desk pad is like no other. From the gentle radius corners to the felt backing and the seamless wrapped edges, this desk pad outdoes a lot of its competitors.

Dacasso Pad Without Side Rails Luxury Leather Blotter

Satechi Eco-Leather Deskmate

Runner Up: Crafted from quality Polyurethane (PU) leather, the Eco-Leather Deskmate gives you the feel of genuine leather, without the guilt. It is available in blue, black, and brown so you have a choice of colors to complement your modern setup. Besides, this desk blotter is water-resistant and easy to clean. Satechi also makes some incredible mouse pads if you find the space getting too cramped up.

Satechi Eco-Leather Deskmate

YSAGi Non-Slip Desk Pad

Best Value: This is the perfect mat for anyone looking for an affordable, stylish and functional desk blotter. It uses durable PVC leather on the upper side that makes it super easy to clean and it is also waterproof. The back side uses a suede material that makes it slip-resistant.

Non-Slip Desk Pad, Mouse Pad, Waterproof PVC Leather Desk Table Protector

Logitech Studio Series Desk Mat

Add style, color, and comfort to your workspace using the Logitech desk blotter. This desk mat ticks all the boxes when it comes to its features. It is slip-resistant, easy to clean (wipe away the spills using a damp cloth), and boasts a silent glide for your mouse thanks to the smooth comfy cloth pad. This desk pad is available in lavender, dark rose, and mid-gray colors.

Aothia Leather Desk Pad

This durable desk mat is made of durable PU leather which makes it a great choice for protecting your desk from scuffs, spills, stains, and scratches. It uses a special cork suede design at the back side that makes it slip resistant. It is also waterproof and easy to clean.

Leather Desk Pad Protector, Mouse Pad, Office Desk Mat, Non-Slip PU Leather Desk Blotter

Nordik Leather Desk Mat

Complement your office décor with this vegan PU leather desk mat that comes with an amazing texture, feel, and color. This desk pad uses soft cushioning that provides great comfort to your elbows, forearms, and wrists. The desk mat measures 35 x 17 inches which is enough space to fit your mouse, laptop, headphones, and more. It is also waterproof, durable, and comes with a cable organizer so you don’t have to worry about your cables falling off the table.

Nordik Leather Desk Mat Cable Organizer

Orbitkey Desk Mat

Create a clutter-free zone using the Orbitkey desk mat. It comes in two sizes, large and medium. The mat comes with a dedicated space for your stationery and small accessories that will certainly keep your essentials organized. It also features a magnetic cable holder that holds cables in place so you no longer have to worry about cables falling off of the table or getting tangled up. The mats are available in both black and stone colors to match your office décor.

Orbitkey Desk Mat, Made from Premium Vegan Leather and Recycled PET Felt

iCasso Keyboard Mouse Pad Set

We just love how comfortable and well-thought-out this mouse pad is. It is also super pretty and available in more than 20 different colors and patterns. Because it is a set of items, you get a large mouse pad and two memory foam keyboard wrist rest for the computer keyboard and wrist. The mat uses a comfortable lycra surface that makes mice gliding effortless.

iCasso Keyboard Mouse Pad Set, Extended Gaming Mouse Pad + Keyboard Wrist Rest Support

Gallaway Leather Desk Mat

Available in both medium and large sizes, the Gallaway leather desk mat is a truly impeccable desk pad thanks to incredible stitching and attention to detail. The mat uses faux leather that is durable and also incredible to look at. Add productivity and style to your workspace using this desk mat.

Glowworm Desk Mat

This desk blotter is made of comfortable PU leather. It is available in a variety of colors and sizes ranging from 23.5 x 15.7 inches to the large 63 x 23 x 0.08 inches mat. The largest size is large enough to hold your laptop, monitor, gaming mouse, full-size mechanical keyboard, and journal and while offering the perfect protection from stains and scratches.

What to Look for When Buying a Desk Blotter

The best desk blotter will add style, and function to your workspace while protecting your desk from stains and scratches. Here are some things that you need to keep in mind when looking for the best desk blotter.

Size: Desk blotters come in a variety of sizes. A small-size blotter is easy to move out of the way while a large desk blotter will accommodate the essential accessories that you need for a productive workday. Make sure you measure your desk space first before picking a blotter.

Desk blotters come in a variety of sizes. A small-size blotter is easy to move out of the way while a large desk blotter will accommodate the essential accessories that you need for a productive workday. Make sure you measure your desk space first before picking a blotter. Protection : You ultimately want a desk pad that will protect your desk from the wear and tear brought about by spills and usage. Some of the best desk blotters are waterproof and easy to clean.

: You ultimately want a desk pad that will protect your desk from the wear and tear brought about by spills and usage. Some of the best desk blotters are waterproof and easy to clean. Material: Desk pads come in a wide variety of materials ranging from plastic to felt, leather to vinyl. You want a material that feels and looks good and is also durable.

Desk pads come in a wide variety of materials ranging from plastic to felt, leather to vinyl. You want a material that feels and looks good and is also durable. Grip: There is nothing as annoying as having a desk blotter that just can stay in place. Make sure your desk blotter uses anti-slip features and a design that also keeps your accessories from rolling away.

There is nothing as annoying as having a desk blotter that just can stay in place. Make sure your desk blotter uses anti-slip features and a design that also keeps your accessories from rolling away. Mouse Performance: A good pad should be comfortable to use but also allow for easy gliding of your mouse for enhanced performance.

