12 Gelato Franchise Opportunities

Are you looking to invest in a gelato franchise or ice cream parlor? Gelato is an Italian ice cream that is made with fresh ingredients and has a smooth, creamy texture. Investing in a gelato franchise is a great way to get into the food industry and capitalize on the growing popularity of this tasty treat.

In this article, we’ll look at 12 of the best gelato franchise opportunities to consider investing in.

What is the Difference Between Ice Cream and Gelato Frozen Desserts?

Ice cream and gelato are both frozen treats, but there are some key differences. Ice cream is made with milk, cream, sugar, and eggs, while gelato is made with milk, sugar, and eggs.

Gelato making requires less air whipped into it than ice cream, which gives it a denser texture. Gelato is also often served slightly warmer than ice cream.

Best Gelato Franchises of 2022

If you’re interested in frozen dessert franchises, then check out the gelato franchises in our list below:

1. Papalani Gelato

Papalani Gelato is a great option for anyone looking to invest in a gelato franchise.

Their starting franchise fee is only $30,000, and the total investment range is between $250,000 and $350,000. They also have a minimum net worth requirement of $200,000. In addition, they charge a royalty fee of 5% and an advertising fee of 2%.

2. Gelato Go

Gelato Go is a franchise opportunity that requires a minimum net worth and liquidity of $200,000. The franchise fee ranges from $35,000 to $45,000, with a total investment between $203,500 and $444,100. The royalty fee is 4%, while the ad fee is 2%.

Best Creamery Franchises of 2022

Here are a couple of creamery frozen dessert franchises to check out:

3. Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery is a well-known ice cream franchise. The Cold Stone store makes ice cream fresh daily. They also service ice cream cakes.

Their initial franchise fee is $12,000 to $27,000, and the total investment ranges from $53,200 to $580,650. The minimum net worth required for this opportunity is $250,000, and liquidity of at least $120,000 is needed. The royalty fee is 6%, and the ad fee is 3%. This is a great opportunity to get involved with a company that offers ice cream served fresh daily.

4. Marble Slab Creamery

Marble Slab Creamery is a super premium ice cream franchise that offers delicious treats like banana splits. They require minimum liquidity of $100,000.

The franchise fee ranges from $15,000 to $25,000, and the total investment ranges from $293,085 to $376,135. The royalty fee is 6%, and the ad fee is 2%.

Best Italian Ice Franchises of 2022

If you’re interested in a shaved ice or Italian ice franchise, check out the options below:

5. Repicci’s Italian Ice

Repicci’s Italian Ice is a franchise opportunity that offers a royalty-free agreement when you meet minimum product purchase requirements.

The investment range for this opportunity is only $7,500 to $132,850.

6. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is a franchise opportunity that requires a minimum net worth of $250,000 and liquidity of $100,000.

The royalty fee is 6-10% and the ad fee is 4.5%. The total investment required ranges from $108,800 to $659,500. They offer Italian ice as well as soft ice cream.

Best Shaved Ice Franchises of 2022

Here are a couple of shaved ice franchises that offer frozen drinks, and other frozen treats:

7. Kona Ice

Kona Ice is a franchise opportunity that offers a total investment of $140,350, which includes a $15,000 franchise fee. The royalty fee is $3,000 to $4,000 paid over a 3-6 month period.

8. Bahama Bucks

Bahama Bucks is a franchise opportunity that requires a total investment of $308,700 to $966,338. The royalty fee is 6% and the ad fee is 2%.

Best Custard and Yogurt Franchises of 2022

If a shaved ice franchise isn’t for you, then check out these frozen yogurt opportunities:

9. Yogurtland

The Yogurtland franchise opportunity is perfect for those who are looking for a customized frozen treat business.

They have a franchise fee of $35,000 and a total investment ranging from $182,500 to $486,000. Plus, with a minimum net worth of $5,000,000 and liquidity of $1,000,000 required, Yogurtland is perfect for those with the financial resources to invest in a successful business.

10. Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt

Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt is an Oklahoma City-based franchise that offers gluten-free frozen yogurt smoothies and a toppings bar. With a relatively low franchise fee of just $25,000, this is an affordable option that doesn’t sacrifice quality. You can expect to invest anywhere from $189,900 to $417,300 in total, and you’ll be responsible for a 5% royalty fee.

Miscellaneous Frozen Dessert Franchises (including Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream, Ice Cream Cakes and Shakes)

Here are a couple of miscellaneous frozen dessert franchises to complete our list:

11. Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream

Jerry Hancock and his wife Naomi opened Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream. They use a method of flash-freezing ice cream using liquid nitrogen. Customers can customize their ice cream with a different milk base, mix-ins, and flavors to go along with delicious waffle cones.

With a starting franchise fee of just $20,000 to $35,000, this is an affordable option that doesn’t sacrifice quality. You’ll need a total investment of between $105,000 and $267,000 to get your business up and running, but with a royalty fee of just 6% and an ad fee of just 2%, the potential profits are considerable.

12. Dippin’ Dots

Dippin’ Dots is a unique, flash-frozen ice cream franchise opportunity with a franchise fee of $15,000 and an investment range of $119,704 to $366,950. The company uses liquid nitrogen along with flash-freezing ice cream to create its final product. Franchisees must have a net worth of $250,000 and liquidity of $80,000. The royalty fee is 6% and the ad fee is 1%.

Are Ice Cream Franchises Profitable Year-Round?

Ice cream franchises can be profitable year-round, but the profitability may vary depending on the season. Ice cream franchises have a proven business model that leads to success, and often these franchises require a large overall initial investment which includes an initial franchise fee.

For those with an entrepreneurial spirit, gelato franchises can be a great option as this type of ice cream is growing in popularity.

Which Frozen Treat Franchises are Experiencing the Most Growth?

Frozen treats franchises are growing in popularity. Gelato franchises that offer a wide variety of flavors and toppings, and allow customers to create their own unique frozen treats are the most popular. They are also affordable, making them a great option for families.