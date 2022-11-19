Best Hand Truck for Your Small Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

A hand truck is a great piece of equipment to have if you need to move heavy inventory around. They can also reduce the amount of workload and time when moving items, since they can carry much more weight at one time than a person could. Additionally, you can load a hand truck to evenly distribute the weight of the items so that much less effort is needed to move them.

Just about any business can benefit from having a hand truck on site – from carrying heavy reams of paper for your office to moving large items in your garage. And you can get a great hand truck for a reasonable price on Amazon. We have sorted through the pages and found the ten best hand trucks for your small business. This list includes both traditional hand trucks and folding hand trucks, which are becoming increasingly popular.

Benefits of Having a Hand Truck for Your Business:

In case you’re unsure if a hand truck is worth purchasing, consider these benefits of having one at the workplace:

Reduce Likelihood of Workplace Injury – As stated before, using a hand truck to carry and move heavy loads can greatly reduce the possibility of injury due to carrying heavy objects.

– As stated before, using a hand truck to carry and move heavy loads can greatly reduce the possibility of injury due to carrying heavy objects. Versatility – Hand trucks are versatile pieces of equipment. As you will see on our list, most hand trucks these days have the ability to convert to a dolly or flat cart, giving it yet another use. They are also versatile in the amount of weight they can handle.

– Hand trucks are versatile pieces of equipment. As you will see on our list, most hand trucks these days have the ability to convert to a dolly or flat cart, giving it yet another use. They are also versatile in the amount of weight they can handle. Increase Productivity – Workers who have to put less effort into each task are simply more readily able to take on other tasks throughout the day. Implementing a hand truck to assist with heavy loads will leave workers with more energy to focus into other tasks.

– Workers who have to put less effort into each task are simply more readily able to take on other tasks throughout the day. Implementing a hand truck to assist with heavy loads will leave workers with more energy to focus into other tasks. Built to Last – We chose the hand trucks with the best reviews for durability. A good hand truck will last you for many years.

Best Hand Truck for Your Small Business

Check out our picks for the best hand trucks for your small business. Within this list you can find the best folding hand trucks, the best stair climbing hand trucks, and the best “standard” hand trucks. We hope our recommendations assist you when you are looking to get a hand truck for your small business.

Mount-It! Stair Climber Hand Truck and Dolly

Top Pick: Our top pick is the stair climbing hand truck from Mount It! This hand truck has a 330 lb. capacity and has a handle that telescopes to 42 inches. It is foldable, and its rubber tri-wheels make going up and down the stairs easy.

Mount-It! Stair Climber Hand Truck and Dolly

Buy on Amazon

STANLEY Hand Truck

Runner Up: A close second place goes to this hand truck by Stanley. This truck has a compact, lightweight steel design, a TPR grip handle and bungee TPR grip handle. It arrives fully assembled and can be used as a hand truck or a dolly.

STANLEY Hand Truck

Buy on Amazon

Leeyoung Folding Hand Truck and Dolly

Best Value: This folding hand truck is made from aluminum alloy, so it is both durable and lightweight. It can carry up to 309 lbs. and has foam-covered handles for extra comfort. The telescopic handle extends t0 47 inches.

Leeyoung Folding Hand Truck and Dolly

Buy on Amazon

Mount-It! Folding Hand Truck and Dolly

Mount-It! Folding Hand Truck and Dolly

Buy on Amazon

SPACEKEEPER Folding Hand Truck

If you need a heavy-duty option, Spacekeeper’s folding hand truck can carry up to 550 lbs. It has 6 double ball bearing wheels and comprised of a steel drawbar and durable plastic frame. When not in use, the hand truck can be folded up for easy storage.

SPACEKEEPER Folding Hand Truck

Buy on Amazon

Milwaukee 800-Pound Capacity Convertible Hand Truck

An even heavier-duty model is this one by Milwaukee. It’s made from alloy steel, has a a flow back style handle, and a stacking height of 42-to-52 inches.

Milwaukee 800-Pound Capacity Convertible Hand Truck

Buy on Amazon

Cosco Multi-Position Heavy Duty Folding Dolly

Cosco’s multi-position folding hand truck can be used as a two wheel upright hand truck or a 4 wheel cart. It can hold up to 300 lbs. and folds down for storage.

Cosco Multi-Position Heavy Duty Folding Dolly

Buy on Amazon

Haddockway 2 in 1 Aluminum Hand Truck

This model is another stair climbing hand truck. It is made from aluminum, making it durable and rust resistant for both indoor and outdoor use. It has a 650 lb. capacity, has rubber wheels for quiet operation, and rubber covered handles for comfort.

Haddockway 2 in 1 Aluminum Hand Truck

Buy on Amazon

HaulPro Fully Assembled Foldable Hand Truck

HaulPro’s foldable hand truck arrives fully assembled. Both the frame and nose plate fold in for an even slimmer form factor when in storage. It can hold up to 500 lbs.

HaulPro Fully Assembled Foldable Hand Truck

Buy on Amazon

Ronlap Folding Hand Truck

Made of solid construction with customized plastic base plate, thickened stainless steel handle, 6 rubber casters, this folding hand truck can hold up to 500lbs. The telescoping handle has 3 different heights, and the hand truck’s base also extends.

Ronlap Folding Hand Truck

Buy on Amazon

What to Look For When Shopping For a Hand Truck

Here are some things to keep in mind when you’re on the lookout for a hand truck:

Price – As always, you’ll want to stay on budget. However, keep in mind that often times you are paying for quality, so spending a little extra can be worthwhile in the long run.

– As always, you’ll want to stay on budget. However, keep in mind that often times you are paying for quality, so spending a little extra can be worthwhile in the long run. Durability – Look for durable, long-lasting materials like aluminum or heavy duty plastic. This will ensure that your investment lasts as long as you need it.

– Look for durable, long-lasting materials like aluminum or heavy duty plastic. This will ensure that your investment lasts as long as you need it. Storage – If you’re tight on space, look for a hand truck that is foldable. This will make storing it and transporting it much easier and more convenient.

– If you’re tight on space, look for a hand truck that is foldable. This will make storing it and transporting it much easier and more convenient. Weight Capacity – This is also important – make sure the hand truck you purchase can withstand the load you intend to use it for. Check the product description to make sure you’re getting the best hand truck for your specific needs.

– This is also important – make sure the hand truck you purchase can withstand the load you intend to use it for. Check the product description to make sure you’re getting the best hand truck for your specific needs. Other Features – Most notably, some hand trucks come with a special set of wheels that allow them to go up stairs quite easily. This is hugely important if you need to climb stairs with the items you’re carrying.

