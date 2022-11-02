Best Impact Drivers for a Construction Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Impact drivers are handheld tools that are specially designed to drive screws fast. Today, the best impact drivers are cordless. Like drills, impact drivers spin when a trigger is squeezed. More so, some of the best models have a variable speed switch that allows you to control the spinning speed.

What is an Impact Driver?

To understand an impact driver, we must differentiate it from a drill. The main difference usually boils down to the way it rotates and the power it produces. Unlike drills, impact drivers produce lots of rotational force and are made with quick-release shanks that accept all one-quarter-in hex driver bits. Impact drivers also produce more torque than drills and rotate their bits in a two-step-forward, one-step-back pattern that allows them to drive bits faster and more effectively than drills.

Do you Need an Impact Driver?

If you only need a driver that can drill holes and drive the medium-sized screws, then you will be okay with a regular drill. If you are however in the construction business and you regularly screw together planks of wood, build a deck, or install a plywood subfloor, you need to invest in the best impact driver. An impact driver will cut down the time spent driving screws.

Best Impact Drivers

There are tons of impact drivers available today. Finding the best impact drivers will depend on a number of things, including versatility, durability, motor power, additional feasters, and son. Here are our top picks.

Makita 18V Hybrid Brushless Impact Driver

Top Pick: Makita produces some of the best impact drivers and this 18V cordless impact driver doesn’t disappoint. This hybrid tool is a 4-in-1 cordless solution. It can be whatever you want it to be. It can be a screwdriver, a hammer drill, a driver drill, or an impact drill. In impact driver mode, you get three-speed settings and up to 1, 330 in.-lbs of max torque. This impact driver can drive screws with clutch settings, drive lag bolts, drill into concrete, and drill into metal, wood, plastic, and more. Because of its versatility, this driver is our top pick.

Bosch 18V Two-In-One Impact Driver

Runner Up: This two-in-one impact driver is a half-wrench, half-driver, all impact. Because it is two-in-one, it accommodates ½ inch square drive and ¼ inch hex shank bits. This certainly makes it more convenient than most drivers. The powerful brushless motor produces up to 1,860 In.-lbs. of torque and 0 to 4, 200 impacts per minute. The variable-speed trigger allows for accurate driving speed while the LED light system illuminates the work area for accurate drilling.

BLACK+DECKER 20V Cordless Impact Driver

Best Value: This 20V BLACK+DECKER cordless impact driver is the perfect tool if you are looking for a driver that has more torque and power than the standard drill. It uses a powerful motor that delivers up to 1,375 in-lbs of torque and 3,000 rpm. This driver is perfect for a wide range of applications including driving long screws, lag bolts, and other fasteners through masonry, metal, or knotty wood.

Makita Hex Drive Impact Driver

This Makita impact driver is ideal for electricians, plumbers, deck builders, and HVAC installers. It uses a powerful 2.8 AMP motor, which is enough power for heavy-duty use. It boasts a maximum torque of 1,062 lbs and a variable speed trigger (0-3,300 RPM) that gives you maximum control over your driving needs. This tool is also durable thanks to the aluminum housing, and it is also comfortable to use over extended periods thanks to the ergonomically designed handles.

DEWALT 18V Cordless Impact Driver

The DEWALT 18V cordless impact driver is an ideal tool for tackling a broad range of fastening applications. It features variable-speed control from 0 to 2,400 rpm for faster results and application-specific driving. The ergonomic design, variable speed trigger, 1,330 inch-pounds of torque, XRP extended run-time battery system, and replaceable brushes allow you to comfortably work for extended hours until a job is complete.

Milwaukee 18V Cordless Impact Driver

Increase productivity on the job site with the Milwaukee impact drill. This ¼ inch hex impact driver boasts 2000 in-lbs of torque, tri-LED Lighting for maximum workspace visibility, and 4-mode drive control that allows for greater control over output power and speed.

Ryobi 18V One+ Cordless Impact Driver

An ideal tool for heavy-duty fastening tasks. This cordless impact driver features all the features that you would be looking for in the best impact drivers including a tri-beam LED light that saves you from distracting shadows, three-speed settings that give you control over your drills, a belt clip so you can have the driver ready to go whenever you need it, and ergonomic handle design that ensures you can comfortably use the tool throughout the day.

Worx 20V Brushless Impact Driver

Worx 20V impact driver uses the more durable and efficient brushless motor that allows this compact and lightweight driver to produce an impressive 2000 inch-lbs of torque. It features 3-speed settings and is also packed with some modern features including an LED fuel gauge that lets you know exactly how much battery power you have and LED light for additional lighting.

CRAFTSMAN 20V Cordless Impact Driver

This 20V CRAFTSMAN 20V brushless 1/4-inch impact driver has a max torque rating of 1, 500 in-lbs for speed and ease of driving large fasteners. It produces a maximum of 2, 800 RPM and 3, 500 ipms for quick fastening applications. It is also light, and the cordless factor makes it a perfect choice for one-handed operations.

ACDelco 20V Cordless Impact Driver

ACDelco has been around for more than a century and is known for producing high-quality tools. This cordless ¼ inch hex impact driver comes with three preset tightening modes that provide precise fastening control and an efficient brushless motor that is electronically optimized to allow the battery to run up to 50% longer per charge.

What to Look for When Buying an Impact Driver

When looking for the best impact driver, just make sure you understand your needs first and the different types of drivers and drills. Here are some additional things to consider.

Voltage: Most modern impact drivers are battery-powered, with the battery power usually ranging from 12 to 20 volts. The higher the voltage the more the torque and power, but this might also mean larger heavier batteries.

Most modern impact drivers are battery-powered, with the battery power usually ranging from 12 to 20 volts. The higher the voltage the more the torque and power, but this might also mean larger heavier batteries. Handling: Sometimes construction means extended working hours. Make sure your choice of tool is comfortable to use and lightweight if possible. Some additional features such as LED lighting makes it easier to use the tool in low-light areas.

Sometimes construction means extended working hours. Make sure your choice of tool is comfortable to use and lightweight if possible. Some additional features such as LED lighting makes it easier to use the tool in low-light areas. Motor: The main question here is brushed Vs. brushless. The brushless tools tend to be pricier, but they are also more powerful and efficient.

The main question here is brushed Vs. brushless. The brushless tools tend to be pricier, but they are also more powerful and efficient. Variable Speed Setting: Tools with these settings allow you to harness more or less torque depending on your application.

Tools with these settings allow you to harness more or less torque depending on your application. Corded Vs. Cordless: The corded impact drivers are continuously becoming something of a rarity. When corded drivers first came to the market they could not compete with the outright power of corded drivers. However, with time, the cordless impact drivers now feature powerful batteries that can provide all-day long power and they are also more maneuverable.

