Working on the go has become a normal part of life. We often find ourselves opening our laptops away from our desks, whether we’re at home on the couch, at an airport waiting for a flight, and anywhere in between. That’s where a lap desk for a laptop comes in.

Using a lap desk or lap table for a laptop is better for both you and your device. Laptop lap desks provide an even working surface, support comfortable and correct working posture, and can reduce back and neck strain. They also provide a protective layer between your laptop and your lap or other surfaces.

There are pages and pages of lap desks for a laptop on Amazon. We combed through them to bring you our suggestions for the best lap desk for a laptop. Our picks include lap desks and tables of different sizes and designs, so you’re sure to find one that’s perfect for you.

The Best Laptop Lap Desks for Work on the Go

Below are the best lap tables and lap desks for a laptop we could find on Amazon. Check out our picks and get the best laptop lap desk for your busy work life.

MAX SMART Laptop Lap Pad

Top Pick: An ergonomic design and 5 different angle adjustment options made this lap desk our top pick for the best lap desk for a laptop. It also features a built-in USB fan cooler to help prevent your device from overheating and a retractable mouse pad. Its large, non-slip surface can support laptops up to 17 inches, and its detachable mesh cushion provides comfort and stability.

MAX SMART Laptop Lap Pad Laptop Stand with Attached Mouse Pad

LapGear Home Office Lap Desk

Runner Up: Our choice for the runner-up laptop lap desk is this one by LapGear. At 12″D x 21.1″W, it’s ideal for laptops up to 15.6 inches. It features a dual bolstered cushion for extra comfort and protection, a phone slot, and a mouse pad. This laptop lap desk is available in right-handed and left-handed styles.

LapGear Home Office Lap Desk with Device Ledge

AboveTEK Portable Laptop Lap Desk

Best Value: There are lots of great lap desks and lap tables for laptops, but we found this one by AboveTEK to be the best bang for the buck. Its anti-skid pad with textured surface provides a strong grip on your laptop, while the retractable mousepad saves space and makes storage and carrying easy. The tray is 14” x 9.7” and can support a laptop up to 15.7 inches.

AboveTEK Portable Laptop Lap Desk

HUANUO Portable Lap Desk with Pillow Cushion

This lap desk features an anti-slip wrist pad, storage pocket, and tablet holder for extra convenience. Its cushioned pillow conforms to your lap and can fit laptops up to 15.6 inches. Its gray and woodgrain design gives it a stylish look.

HUANUO Lap Laptop Desk – Portable Lap Desk

Honey-Can-Do Portable Laptop Lap Desk with Handle

This laptop lap pad is a no-frills option, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t durable and comfortable. The solid MDF surface material provides protection from laptop heat, and the tray and cushion are ergonomically shaped for correct and comfortable typing. There is also a built-in handle.

Honey-Can-Do TBL-06321 Portable Laptop Lap Desk with Handle

Sofia + Sam Oversized Lap Desk

If you prefer or need a larger working surface, check out this oversized lap desk for laptops by Sofia + Sam. It supports laptops up to 17 inches and still has room for a mouse. There is a cushioned wrist bar for comfortable typing, a memory foam cushion, and a handle for carrying.

Sofia + Sam Oversized Lap Desk with Memory Foam Cushion

Desk York Portable Laptop Table

This lap table for laptops is portable, adjustable, and comes assembled and ready to use. The legs adjust from 13″ to 17,” the tray can be tilted, and the attached non-slip mousepad can rotate 360 degrees and lock in place.

Desk York Portable Laptop Table for Couch, Computer Lap Desk

THE DUO Angled Laptop Stand

The unique design of this lap table makes it compatible with a range of devices. It also has 2 built-in side pockets for your phone, snacks, pens, etc. You can situate the lap table in different ways to find the perfect angle for your needs, and the soft cover is removable and washable.

THE DUO Laptop 2.0, Angled Laptop Stand

Klear Lap Table for Laptop

This lap desk has height-adjustable legs and a tilting adjustable surface and is quite large at 15.7″D x 23.6″W, making it compatible with just about every size of laptop. It also has two built-in mini drawers and comes with a drawstring carrying bag.

Laptop Desk for Bed, Lap Desks Trays with Double Storage Drawers

Bamboo Lap Desk

For a modern, minimalist option, this bamboo lap desk for a laptop is basic yet still functional. The tray is made from premium bamboo and can hold laptops and has a tablet/phone slot and 5 holes for cables. This lap desk can support laptops up to 15.6 inches.

Bamboo Lap Desk Portable Laptop Tray with Detachable Cushioned Bottom Supports Laptops

Things to Consider When Shopping for a Lap Desk for a Laptop

Size – Lap desks and tables come with different sizes of work surfaces. Make sure you pick one that will be compatible with your laptop.

Lap desks and tables come with different sizes of work surfaces. Make sure you pick one that will be compatible with your laptop. Stability – You certainly don’t want your laptop sliding off of your lap desk. Look for one with a non-skid surface or other safeguards to prevent your device from slipping off.

Durability – Look for quality materials to make sure your lap desk is sturdy and will last.

Look for quality materials to make sure your lap desk is sturdy and will last. Design – Decide whether a table-style model or a pad-style is right for you.

Decide whether a table-style model or a pad-style is right for you. Adjustability – Having the option to adjust the height and/or angle of your lap desk can be a great added benefit, especially if you work on the go frequently.

Having the option to adjust the height and/or angle of your lap desk can be a great added benefit, especially if you work on the go frequently. Other Features – As you saw from our list, some laptop lap desks have additional features such as mouse pads, holes for cables, storage space, and more.

