Propane Tanks for Sale for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Propane tanks come in several sizes ranging from the 5 lb propane tank to 100lb propane tank, and some industrial tanks go as high as 30,000 lbs. Their uses also vary ranging from powering forklifts, restaurant and food truck grills, to drying crops.

There are tons of propane tanks for sale but finding the right one will depend on several variables, including your business type, durability, and the number of appliances that you want to power with propane.

Best Propane Tanks

Flame King Vertical Steel Propane Tank – 420 Pounds

Top Pick: This vertical propane tank is the perfect solution for homes and businesses that are powered mostly by propane. It comes with a lid and is already purged and ready for filling. It is also manufactured to ASME specifications so you will not require recertification after 12 years. It is super durable thanks to the steel construction and the epoxy coating at the base of the tank for superior rust protection.

Flame King Vertical Steel Propane Tank

Buy on Amazon

Ignik Refillable Gas Growler Propane Tank – 10 Pound

Runner Up: This is one snappy dresser! It is built better than many 20-pound tanks that you would buy at any big box mart thanks to the commercial grade steel and also uses a dual-zippered carrying case and adapter hose that makes it the perfect tank for your camp stoves, grills, heaters, and fire pits.

Ignik Refillable Gas Growler Propane Tank

Buy on Amazon

Manchester Sureflame Cylinder – 20 Pounds

Best Value: This 20-pound ACME cylinder uses an easy-to-read gauge that allows easy tracking of the propane levels. The steel tank is also very well constructed so you can be sure it will serve your business needs for a long time.

Manchester Sureflame Cylinder

Buy on Amazon

Flame King Steel Propane Tank – 40 Pound

Flame King specializes in the production of propane tanks and cylinders that are used across the world. All their cylinders come pre-purged, which basically means they are free from contaminants, air, and moisture. This 40 lb tank takes the place of two 20 lb tanks. Each tank is made of high-grade welded steel and powder coated for additional durability. It also uses a premium valve that is required by law in most states. This tank attaches as easily as a small propane tank and is a good addition to food trucks, RVs, and small restaurants.

Flame King Steel Propane Tank

Buy on Amazon

Ignik Refillable Gas Growler Propane Tank – 5 Pound

We were so impressed with the Ignik 10 lb propane tank that we also had to test the 5 lb propane tank. If you thought the 10 lb tank was a hassle to carry around then you need to consider the 5-pound tank which is ideal when space is limited when RVing, boating, and camping or when portability is a must-have. This tank comes with a 4-foot hose that connects with most types of propane-burning accessories. The rugged carry case is super durable and is available in either black or white with orange and brown accents.

Ignik Refillable Gas Growler Propane Tank

Buy on Amazon

Flame King Vertical Propane Tank – 100 Pounds

Running out of propane can bring your business to a standstill. That should never happen with this 100-pound propane tank as it comes with a built-in accurate gauge. It is also super durable thanks to the rugged, high-grade steel construction, and also super easy to move as it comes with built-in wheels that make transportation a breeze.

Flame King Vertical Propane Tank

Buy on Amazon

Manchester Propane Cylinder – 40 Pounds

If you love the Manchester Sureflame Cylinder but need a little more propane, then you should consider the 40 lb. propane cylinder that conforms to both the DOT and NFPA-58 specifications and is also super durable thanks to a steel construct and a powder coat paint that provides maximum rust protection. All Manchester Tank cylinders contain consumer warning decals that are easy to read for your protection.

Manchester Propane Cylinder

Buy on Amazon

Propane Tank Accessories

To get the propane from the tank to a burner tip where the energy can be utilized then you need specific accessories and equipment. Here are just a few of them

WADEO Upgraded Propane Tank Gauge Level Indicator

Even some of the well-made propane tanks sometimes do not have a level gauge. To keep tabs on the propane levels, you need a reliable gauge like the Wadeo that detects dangerous leaks and offers easy reads at a glance.

WADEO Upgraded Propane Tank Gauge Level Indicator

Buy on Amazon

Mr. Heater Propane Low-Pressure Regulator

A regulator is one of the most important accessories when using a propane tank as it controls the flow of propane gas from the tank and lowers the pressure. This regulator allows a maximum of 75,000 BTU flow output.

Mr. Heater Propane Low-Pressure Regulator

Buy on Amazon

WADEO 12 FT Propane Extension Hose

Sometimes you need a long enough hose that can get the propane tank as far away from the house, camping tent, or truck. This 12ft propane hose allows you to do just that. The hose is made of long-lasting rubber and the 100% solid brass construction is able to withstand scratching, denting, and corrosion. It is compatible with all appliances with a QCC1/ Type 1/ POL connection.

WADEO 12 FT Propane Extension Hose

Buy on Amazon

What to Look for When Buying Propane Tanks

When looking for propane tanks for sale for your business, there are various factors that you need to consider, including:

Size: Most of us are familiar with the 20 lb. propane tank as it is most common, but there are so many sizes for different uses including the 5 lb tanks that are great for camping. The larger tanks such as the 500 and 1,000-gallon tanks are great for commercial cooking, refueling company transportation fleets, and running agricultural applications.

Most of us are familiar with the 20 lb. propane tank as it is most common, but there are so many sizes for different uses including the 5 lb tanks that are great for camping. The larger tanks such as the 500 and 1,000-gallon tanks are great for commercial cooking, refueling company transportation fleets, and running agricultural applications. BTUs: Besides the general size, you need to think about the BTU (British Thermal Unit), which is essentially the unit measurement used to measure consumption. This is important as it will help you to determine the appropriate propane tank size for your business. To estimate the size of the tank you need, you need to add up the total load of appliances that will use propane and divide that by 91,500. This will give you the amount of propane that you will likely use per hour.

Besides the general size, you need to think about the BTU (British Thermal Unit), which is essentially the unit measurement used to measure consumption. This is important as it will help you to determine the appropriate propane tank size for your business. To estimate the size of the tank you need, you need to add up the total load of appliances that will use propane and divide that by 91,500. This will give you the amount of propane that you will likely use per hour. Installation: There are basically two installation options – above ground or underground. Above-ground propane tanks are less costlier and easy to access and maintain. The underground propane tanks are ideal for colder climates and extreme weather. Some jurisdictions might, however, require a permit for this type of installation.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Qualify for discounts, special offers and more with a Business Prime account from Amazon. You can create a FREE account to get started today.