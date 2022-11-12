If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Sometimes you just need a little bit of a boost to reach a high shelf or drawer. In these cases, a ladder would be too large and in the way; so you would use a step stool. A step stool is basically a small ladder with just a few or even only 1 step. They are meant for use when you need to get up slightly higher to reach or use something and they come in several different heights and designs. We have gathered a list of the 20 best step stools for your office or business to help you to decide which is best for you.

Things to Consider When Buying a Step Stool for Your Office Or Business

Quantity – If you have a large work area or multiple people needing the stool, you may want to purchase more than one rather than sharing one or carrying it around.

If you have a large work area or multiple people needing the stool, you may want to purchase more than one rather than sharing one or carrying it around. Material – There are step stools made of metal, plastic, wood, and other materials. If the step stool is for customer use or will be in the retail area, you may consider a more decorative-looking unit.

There are step stools made of metal, plastic, wood, and other materials. If the step stool is for customer use or will be in the retail area, you may consider a more decorative-looking unit. Safety Features – A good step stool should have non-slip surfaces and feet. Some also come with locking mechanisms that keep the unit in place and handles for more stability.

A good step stool should have non-slip surfaces and feet. Some also come with locking mechanisms that keep the unit in place and handles for more stability. Height – Remember, step stools are only meant to give you a bit more height to do your work. Make sure you get one that gives you the height you need.

Remember, step stools are only meant to give you a bit more height to do your work. Make sure you get one that gives you the height you need. Weight Capacity – Most of the step stools on our list have about a 300 lb. weight capacity; some have more and some a bit less. It is important you do not exceed this limit, so be sure to get step stools that can support the weight of the user and whatever they may be carrying, such as heavy merchandise.

The Best Step Stools for Your Office or Business

Check out our picks below to help you find the best step stool for your office or business.

COSCO Two Step Big Step Folding Step Stool

Top Pick: Our top pick is by Cosco, a well-known and reliable brand for household items. Their 2-step folding stool is lightweight, non-marring, and has an extra large slip-resistant step for additional safety. It can support up to 200 lbs.

COSCO Two Step Big Step Folding Step Stool

HBTower 2-Step Ladder

Runner Up: HB Tower’s 2-step ladder, our runner-up, can support up to 500 lbs., making it ideal for stocking shelves or other heavy lifting jobs. It locks in place when in use, making it exceptionally sturdy.

HBTower 2-Step Ladder

Delxo Step Ladder

Best Value: We chose this Delxo step stool for our best value because it holds up to 330 lbs and is non-skid and slip-resistant like most of our other picks but at a lower price point.

Delxo Step Ladder

Handy Laundry Anti-Skid Step Stool

This 13-inch step stool has a dotted surface for extra grip and can be folded for easy storage.

Handy Laundry Anti-Skid Step Stool

Rubbermaid Two-Step Folding Stool

Rubbermaid is, of course, well-known for its durable, long-lasting products. Their two-step folding step stool has a convenient, lightweight design and can hold up to 300 lbs.

Rubbermaid Two-Step Folding Stool

Flottian Folding Step Stool

This folding stool is 8.5″D x 13″W x 11.2″H, has a special grippy surface, and comes in a variety of nice colors.

Flottian Folding Step Stool

Aluminum Foldable Step Ladder

Extra wide steps and a foldable design are the highlights of this aluminum step stool.

Aluminum Foldable Step Ladder

Rubbermaid Folding 1-Step Plastic Stool

Another Rubbermaid step stool, this one can fold down to 1 inch thin for storage. It can hold up to 300 lbs.

Rubbermaid Folding 1-Step Plastic Stool

TreeLen 1-Step Folding Metal Step Stool

This step stool has just 1 step, but it can hold up to 330 lbs. The legs fold in for convenient storage and there is a handle.

TreeLen 1-Step Folding Metal Step Stool

Frenchi Home Furnishing 2-Step Wooden Step Stool

This wooden step stool comes in dark cherry wood and is 16.35″D x 13.6″W x 15.76″H.

Frenchi Home Furnishing 2-Step Wooden Step Stool

DMI Step Stool with Handle

A 34″ detachable handle makes this a great option for anyone who needs extra support when using a step stool. It is also lightweight and can support up to 300 lbs.

DMI Step Stool with Handle

BROOKSTONE 16” Folding Step Stool

Brookstone’s heavy-duty step stool can support up to 300 lbs. and has a large, textured standing area and carrying handles.

BROOKSTONE 16” Folding Step Stool

RIKADE Folding Step Stool

The folding step stool from Rikade can hold up to 330 lbs. and is made from alloy steel and metal. It has anti-slip feet and a handle for carrying.

RIKADE Folding Step Stool

RORKEE Wood Step Stool

This step stool is made from wood and iron. It is 11.8″D x 16.5″W x 6.7″H and can hold up to 350 lbs.

RORKEE Wood Step Stool

Spranster Super Strong Folding Step Stool

The Spranster heavy-duty plastic step stool features EVA foam material on the base, making it comfortable for sitting on as well as providing a better grip when standing on it. It also has a convenient carrying handle and folds up for easy storage.

Spranster Super Strong Folding Step Stool

3-Step Aluminum Folding Step Stool

This aluminum step ladder has a gold finish and can hold up to 330 lbs. It is also foldable and has non-skid feet.

3 Step Aluminum Folding Step Stool

Wood Pals Wooden Step Stool

This wooden step stool has a sleek design that can blend right in with your décor. Made from wood and metal, it can hold up to 500 lbs.

Wood Pals Wooden Step Stool

2-Step Folding Step Stool

There are 2 treaded steps on this aluminum step stool, and the unit folds for easy storage. It measures 18.1″L×20″W×25″H when open and can support up to 330 lbs.

2-Step Folding Step Stool

Bamboo 2-Step Stool

The cutout handles on this bamboo step stool make it easy to grab and go. It has non-slip feet and is 15″D x 13.4″W x 14.2″H.

Bamboo 2-Step Stool

Vigar Compact Foldable 2-Step Stool

This compact 2-step stool has a durable texturized base and stabilizing rubber feet. It can hold up to 330 lbs.

Vigar Compact Foldable 2-Step Stool

