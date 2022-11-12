Sometimes you just need a little bit of a boost to reach a high shelf or drawer. In these cases, a ladder would be too large and in the way; so you would use a step stool. A step stool is basically a small ladder with just a few or even only 1 step. They are meant for use when you need to get up slightly higher to reach or use something and they come in several different heights and designs. We have gathered a list of the 20 best step stools for your office or business to help you to decide which is best for you.
Things to Consider When Buying a Step Stool for Your Office Or Business
- Quantity – If you have a large work area or multiple people needing the stool, you may want to purchase more than one rather than sharing one or carrying it around.
- Material – There are step stools made of metal, plastic, wood, and other materials. If the step stool is for customer use or will be in the retail area, you may consider a more decorative-looking unit.
- Safety Features – A good step stool should have non-slip surfaces and feet. Some also come with locking mechanisms that keep the unit in place and handles for more stability.
- Height – Remember, step stools are only meant to give you a bit more height to do your work. Make sure you get one that gives you the height you need.
- Weight Capacity – Most of the step stools on our list have about a 300 lb. weight capacity; some have more and some a bit less. It is important you do not exceed this limit, so be sure to get step stools that can support the weight of the user and whatever they may be carrying, such as heavy merchandise.
The Best Step Stools for Your Office or Business
Check out our picks below to help you find the best step stool for your office or business.
COSCO Two Step Big Step Folding Step Stool
Top Pick: Our top pick is by Cosco, a well-known and reliable brand for household items. Their 2-step folding stool is lightweight, non-marring, and has an extra large slip-resistant step for additional safety. It can support up to 200 lbs.
HBTower 2-Step Ladder
Runner Up: HB Tower’s 2-step ladder, our runner-up, can support up to 500 lbs., making it ideal for stocking shelves or other heavy lifting jobs. It locks in place when in use, making it exceptionally sturdy.
Delxo Step Ladder
Best Value: We chose this Delxo step stool for our best value because it holds up to 330 lbs and is non-skid and slip-resistant like most of our other picks but at a lower price point.
Handy Laundry Anti-Skid Step Stool
This 13-inch step stool has a dotted surface for extra grip and can be folded for easy storage.
Rubbermaid Two-Step Folding Stool
Rubbermaid is, of course, well-known for its durable, long-lasting products. Their two-step folding step stool has a convenient, lightweight design and can hold up to 300 lbs.
Flottian Folding Step Stool
This folding stool is 8.5″D x 13″W x 11.2″H, has a special grippy surface, and comes in a variety of nice colors.
Aluminum Foldable Step Ladder
Extra wide steps and a foldable design are the highlights of this aluminum step stool.
Rubbermaid Folding 1-Step Plastic Stool
Another Rubbermaid step stool, this one can fold down to 1 inch thin for storage. It can hold up to 300 lbs.
TreeLen 1-Step Folding Metal Step Stool
This step stool has just 1 step, but it can hold up to 330 lbs. The legs fold in for convenient storage and there is a handle.
Frenchi Home Furnishing 2-Step Wooden Step Stool
This wooden step stool comes in dark cherry wood and is 16.35″D x 13.6″W x 15.76″H.
DMI Step Stool with Handle
A 34″ detachable handle makes this a great option for anyone who needs extra support when using a step stool. It is also lightweight and can support up to 300 lbs.
BROOKSTONE 16” Folding Step Stool
Brookstone’s heavy-duty step stool can support up to 300 lbs. and has a large, textured standing area and carrying handles.
RIKADE Folding Step Stool
The folding step stool from Rikade can hold up to 330 lbs. and is made from alloy steel and metal. It has anti-slip feet and a handle for carrying.
RORKEE Wood Step Stool
This step stool is made from wood and iron. It is 11.8″D x 16.5″W x 6.7″H and can hold up to 350 lbs.
Spranster Super Strong Folding Step Stool
The Spranster heavy-duty plastic step stool features EVA foam material on the base, making it comfortable for sitting on as well as providing a better grip when standing on it. It also has a convenient carrying handle and folds up for easy storage.
3-Step Aluminum Folding Step Stool
This aluminum step ladder has a gold finish and can hold up to 330 lbs. It is also foldable and has non-skid feet.
Wood Pals Wooden Step Stool
This wooden step stool has a sleek design that can blend right in with your décor. Made from wood and metal, it can hold up to 500 lbs.
2-Step Folding Step Stool
There are 2 treaded steps on this aluminum step stool, and the unit folds for easy storage. It measures 18.1″L×20″W×25″H when open and can support up to 330 lbs.
Bamboo 2-Step Stool
The cutout handles on this bamboo step stool make it easy to grab and go. It has non-slip feet and is 15″D x 13.4″W x 14.2″H.
Vigar Compact Foldable 2-Step Stool
This compact 2-step stool has a durable texturized base and stabilizing rubber feet. It can hold up to 330 lbs.
