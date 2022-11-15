If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Having a wall clock may seem redundant these days since everyone has phones, computers, and other tech that can display the time. However, wall clocks are still an important accessory in your office or business. Most people rely on wall clocks just as much as the ones on their devices, and they can also double as wall decorations. Wall clocks are also helpful for employees to set their times and for customers to easily see what time it is.

What to Look For in a Wall Clock

Here are some things to consider when shopping for a wall clock for your office or business:

Noise – Many analog clocks now feature mechanisms that reduce or eliminate the ticking sound. These are called non-ticking or silent clocks.

Many analog clocks now feature mechanisms that reduce or eliminate the ticking sound. These are called non-ticking or silent clocks. Analog or Digital – Whether it’s a matter of design or functionality, decide whether a digital clock or an analog clock is right for you. There are some models that have both!

Whether it’s a matter of design or functionality, decide whether a digital clock or an analog clock is right for you. There are some models that have both! Other Features – Look for other features like alarms, brightness options, USB ports, etc.

Look for other features like alarms, brightness options, USB ports, etc. Style/Decoration – If you’re planning to hang your clock in your storefront or where customers can see it, consider going for an interesting design. It will not only dress up your wall, but it may also be a great conversation starter.

The Best Wall Clocks For Your Office or Business

Check out our picks below of the 20 best wall clocks we found on Amazon. We selected both digital and analog clocks, in various styles and designs. We hope our list will help you when you decide to shop for a wall clock for your business.

Best Wall Clocks for Your Office or Business

Top Pick: Marathon Slim Jumbo Atomic Wall Clock

Runner Up: Seiko St James Brushed Metal Wall Clock

Best Value: Bernhard Products 2 pack Wall Clocks

Marathon Slim Jumbo Atomic Wall Clock

Top Pick: Our top pick is this large digital wall clock by Marathon. It features a slim design, easy to read 10-inch display, and shows the full calendar date and temperature as well as the time. The display can be set to English, Spanish, or French.

Marathon Slim Atomic Wall Clock

SEIKO St James Brushed Metal Wall Clock

Runner Up: A close second is this stylish brushed metal clock by Seiko. It is battery-powered and silent, and its classic design will look great anywhere.

SEIKO 11 Inch St James Brushed Metal Wall Clock

Bernhard Products 2 pack Wall Clocks

Get 2 analog wall clocks for one low price with this set from Bernhard. Both clocks are 10″ in diameter and use 1 AA battery. They are said to be easy to hang and match any environment.

Bernhard Products Black Wall Clocks

Sharp Atomic Analog Wall Clock

This atomic wall clock by Sharp resets regularly by radio-control and adjusts automatically for daylight savings time. It is 12 inches in diameter and matches any style of room or office.

Sharp Atomic Analog Wall Clock

Infinity Instruments Mid Century Modern Wall Clock

This cool-looking clock is in the style of a 1950’s diner clock. It features silent ticking and is available in many exciting colors.

Retro 9-inch Silent Sweep Non-Ticking Mid Century Modern Kitchen Diner

Braun Classic Large Analog Wall Clock

Braun’s classic wall clock features easy to read dial layout and contrasting hour and minute hands. It has a semi-tempered glass lens and requires one AA battery for operation.

Braun Classic Large Analogue Wall Clock

La Crosse Technology Atomic Digital Wall

This atomic digital clock features self-setting time and date, alarm options, and an easy-to-hang design. It automatically updates for seasonal time changes and can be used on the wall or free-standing.

La Crosse Technology WT-8005U-S Atomic Digital Wall

J. Tyler Ultra Quiet Quartz Mechanism Wall Clock

A stylish addition to any wall, this silent wall clock is classy and keeps the time. Its 12-inch diameter and large numbers make it easy to read.

Black & Wood, Large Wall Clock

Modern Style Silent Wall Clock

This 12″ clock comes in a variety of colors and features large, clear numbers. It’s battery-operated and has a 90-day warranty.

12 Inch Non-Ticking Wall Clock Silent Battery Operated Round Wall Clock

LED Digital Wall Clock with Large Display

This digital wall clock displays the time for all with its 2.8″ digits. It has an anti-reflective design, 3 brightness levels, and a USB port.

Wall Clock – LED Digital Wall Clock with Large Display

Modern Designed Non-Ticking Wall Clock

A modern design on the face makes this wall clock functional and stylish. It has analog numbers around the face and a small digital display in the center that shows the date and temperature.

Modern Silent Non-Ticking Wall Clock

Large Display LED Digital Clock with Remote Control

The 16.2-inch display on this clock has jumbo numbers and shows the date, day, and temperature. You can also set 2 separate alarms and it has a remote control.

Digital Wall Clock Large Display, 16.2 Inch Large Wall Clocks

Round Wood Wall Clock with 3D Numbers

The 3D numbers make this clock extra easy to read, and it looks great, too. Because the numbers are 3D, there is no cover on this clock. It’s available in 4 different styles and runs on batteries.

12 Inches Round Wood Wall Clock with 3D Arabic Numerals

FirsTime & Co. Kensington Wall Clock

This uniquely designed analog clock has a contemporary design, with large hour digits and small minute digits. It is made of plastic with a glass lens, an aged white face, and oil rubbed bronze finish.

FirsTime & Co.® Kensington Wall Clock

Large Roman Numeral Wall Clock

This clock is made from durable wrought iron, and its simple design and Roman numerals make it as much a piece of décor as a functional timepiece.

Large Wall Clock – 24-inch_ 60cm _ Roman Numeral Wall Clocks

Raynic LED Word Display Dimmable Digital Wall Clock

An 11.5-inch display shows the time, day, date, and temperature. It has a USB charging port, 3 alarms, and can be hung on the wall or used on a desktop.

Digital Clock, Raynic 11.5-inch Large LED Word Display Dimmable Digital Wall Clock

Driini Modern Pendulum Wall Clock

This modern wall clock has a Scandinavian-inspired design and is made from metal. It runs on 2 AA batteries and will look beautiful on any wall.

Element Lux LED Open Sign

SEIKO Octagonal Solid Oak Wall Clock

A classic design can’t be beat. This solid oak framed clock by Seiko is battery-powered and has a 12″ face.

Element Lux LED Open Sign

Decorative Silent Metal Starburst Clock

Mid-century modern is a very popular décor style, and this starburst clock is a great example of it. It is 21.6″ tall, silent, and will definitely have people asking where you got it.

Large Wall Clock Metal Decorative, Mid Century Silent Non-Ticking Big Clocks

