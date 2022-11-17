10 Places to Get Candy Making Supplies for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Interested in starting your own candy-making business? Whether you plan to launch a home-based candy company or set up in a local shop, you can find success creating handmade chocolates, hard candies and other delectable delights. Of course, first, you must stock up on all the necessary candy-making supplies. Fortunately, there are plenty of great places to find everything you need.

The Candy and Confections Industry in 2022

The candy and confections industry includes thousands of companies that make sweet treats including chocolate, cookies, cake, candies and a slew of other sugar-based products found online, at specialty shops, and at the grocery store.

Confections typically are divided into categories of chocolates, sugar, and gum, and the products are often low in nutrients, while rich in calories and carbohydrates. The leading confectionery company worldwide is Mars, Inc. with more than 27% of the market, which is valued at a trillion dollars in the U.S. alone.

Top Places to Buy Candy Making Supplies for Your Business

Entrepreneurs planning to start a candy-making business will need to find supplies at a fair price to purchase needed materials and maximize profits. Likewise, successful candy-making businesses will on occasion need to replenish their stock of candy-making supplies. In either case, it helps to know the best places to buy supplies for a candy business.

1. Amazon

The e-commerce giant’s bakeware category features all sorts of useful candy-making supplies at an affordable price. Plus, Amazon Prime members can enjoy free, 2-day shipping on most purchases.

2. Etsy

Etsy is a popular online marketplace for small business owners in almost any niche. The website includes a large selection of candy-making supplies with plenty of unique and custom products.

3. The Baker’s Kitchen

Looking for a huge selection of candy-making supplies at a wholesale price? The Baker’s Kitchen manufactures and distributes candy-making, cooking and baking ingredients, including hard-to-find specialty ingredients, chocolate, candy fillings, flavorings and molds.

4. WebstaurantStore

The largest online restaurant supply store also sells a large selection of candy-making supplies at a wholesale price. WebstaurantStore customers can buy everything they need to prepare candies like artisan chocolate bars and much more.

5. Confectionery House

Offering the largest-available selection of chocolate molds, the Confectionery House sells all sorts of items for bakers, candy makers, and cake decorators. Purchases of $75 or more are eligible for free shipping.

6. Wilton

Looking for candy-decorating supplies to make your confectionery creations beautiful as well as appetizing? Wilton features supplies for decorating candies and baked goods that are designed for any skill level. Watch for special holiday promotions.

7. ShopBakersNook

ShopBakersNook is a cake- and candy-making supply store that specializes in providing reasonably-priced products for professionals and amateurs alike. The online seller offers everything a candy business might need to make chocolate candies, filled candies, or special gift candy.

8. Michaels

Micheals might be primarily a craft store, but it offers everything a candy-making business might need to make and sell its products. Customers can shop Michaels‘ selection online or at any of its local stores, making the process of replenishing candy-making stock easy.

9. Sweet Treat Supply

Sweet Treat Supply sells top-quality candy-making supplies at a wholesale price. The online store carries a vast selection of both hard and flex candy and chocolate molds, as well as all the tools and supplies a candy-making business might need.

10. Country Kitchen Sweetart

Confectionery businesses can stock up on cake, cookies, candy, cupcakes, chocolate and other baking supplies at Country Kitchen Sweetart. Customers enjoy a wholesale and bulk price structure when they shop with the vendor, and they can purchase all sorts of candy-making tools as well as ingredients.

Essential Candy Supplies

Candy businesses need a steady supply of ingredients, and smart business owners will seek to purchase these vital materials in bulk and at low prices. If you’re starting a candy-making business, you’ll need plenty of raw ingredients and other supplies, including but not limited to the following:

Lollipop Sticks

Lollipop sticks are essential supplies when making handmade hard candies, but they also can be used to create cake pops, chocolates and other sweet treats.

Sugar

One of the most basic ingredients in most candy and confectionery products, small businesses can buy sugar in bulk to get the best price.

Corn Syrup

Another key ingredient in candy, corn syrup can be purchased from a local grocery store on online marketplaces for the lowest price.

Paper Cups

Peanut butter cups are one of the best-selling candy products, but it’s hard to create these delicious confections without plenty of paper cups.

Cellophane Wrappers

What handmade candies are complete without lovely wrappers? Small business owners can buy a variety of cellophane wrappers on a website like Amazon.

Foil Candy Wrappers

People love chocolate kisses and other sweet treats wrapped in beautiful foil candy wrappers. Candy-making businesses can buy these items in bulk in a variety of colors.

Candy Melts

It’s easy to decorate handmade candies using candy melts. The confectionery coatings can be used to decorate candies, cookies, cakes, pretzels and more.

Candy Making Equipment and Tools Every Confectionery Needs

Small business owners specializing in candy orders can find all the tools they need at specialty stores and website vendors. Looking for quality items to create candy and other sweet treats, or perhaps you’re in search of practical storage solutions? You’ll need the right candy-making tools, including but not limited to the following:

Candy Thermometer

One of the most essential products for making candy, a digital candy thermometer helps confectioneries ensure they heat their ingredients to a precise temperature.

Silicone Molds

Candy molds are available in a plethora of shapes and sizes to create beautiful chocolates and other confections. Silicone is a popular material for candy molds since it’s easy to clean, and concoctions won’t stick to the mold.

Heavy Bottomed Pan

Every candy-making business needs a heavy-bottomed pan for heating ingredients to the proper temperature. Look for high-quality cookware at a low price from a website like Amazon.

Melting Pot

Candy businesses can use a melting pot for an easy way to heat their candy melts and decorate their products. This important candy-making equipment helps confectioneries make chocolate-covered strawberries, chocolate-covered pretzels, cake pops and more.

Marble Pastry Board

Candy businesses want to ensure their products remain pristine during preparation. A marble pastry board is a great solution since candies and ingredients won’t stick to the surface, and the tool is easy to clean.

Liquid Measuring Cups

It’s hard to create the perfect candies without properly measuring ingredients. Liquid measuring cups are essential tools for candy businesses, and entrepreneurs can purchase them locally or from a variety of website vendors.

Candy Dipping Tools

Confectioneries can try dipping their products in chocolate using standard tools like forks and spoons, but they’ll find specialized candy dipping tools offer a superior solution.

What Is the Most Important Equipment When Making Hard Candy?

While a variety of candy-making tools make it easier to create the perfect handmade hard candy, a reliable candy thermometer is a must. The best tool is a paddle-style candy thermometer that attaches to the side of a pan. When placed flush with the pan, the numbers are easy to read.

What Tools Do Chocolatiers Use?

If your small business specializes in making chocolate, you’ll want a variety of special candy-making tools in your arsenal. Chocolatiers rely heavily on digital thermometers, silicone molds, piping bags and spatulas when filling orders.

What Is the Most Common Problem When Making Candy?

Confectioneries can run into a variety of problems when making candy. One of the most common problems they encounter occurs when they use the wrong tools. With the wrong pan or spoon, ingredients won’t mix or heat properly and the resulting mixture might not harden or form the desired shapes. Forgoing a candy thermometer is also a good sign the products may not meet customer expectations.

