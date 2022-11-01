If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

The Latest Cricut Machines on Amazon

A few years ago, Cricut hit the DIY and crafting scene in a big way. Cricut machines were game-changers for crafters and creators, taking the place of Xacto knives and other cutting tools and performing cutting tasks in less time and with more accuracy.

What is a Cricut Machine?

Cricuts are smart cutting machines that perform various types of cutting jobs. They can be used on different types of material, like card stock, vinyl, cloth, etc. and can perform other functions as well. They are also app-based, so the user can input their design into the app and the machine will cut it precisely.

What Can I Make With a Cricut Cutting Machine?

The possibilities are almost endless with Cricut! Use your own creativity or tap into Cricut’s design library and put your work onto greeting cards, stickers, clothing, bags – and much more. Check out this page of creations on Amazon.

What Other Kinds of Cricut Products Are There?

Besides their cutting machines, Cricut makes heat press machines, as well as craft lighting,

Cricut Cutting Machines

Cricut Maker

The Cricut Maker is a versatile cutting machine that uses an Adaptive Tool System to allow users more freedom with their projects. The Maker can cut over 300 types of material – from delicate paper to tough denim, and everything in between. You can get even more creative and use personalization with the cloud-based Design Space app, which allows you to input your designs or browse their catalog for inspiration. You can get the Cricut Maker on Amazon here.

Cricut Maker

Cricut Maker 3

The Maker 3 is the newest model of the Cricut Maker. It is smaller than the Maker and is said to be smarter and faster as well. Get the Cricut Maker 3 here.

Cricut Maker 3

Cricut Explore 3

The Explore is the smaller model of cutting machine from Cricut. It is ideal for those looking to work on small to medium-sized projects on common materials, like making vinyl stickers, regular-sized greeting cards, etc. It can cut over 100 materials, including Cricut Smart Materials, with speed and accuracy. Get it on Amazon here.

Cricut Explore 3

Cricut Explore Air 2

The Explore Air is sort of a lighter-weight version of the Explore, and it can not cut the Cricut Smart Materials. The differences pretty much end there, however, and the Explore Air 2 can complete lots of amazing craft cutting. They also come in stylish colors, if that’s your thing. Get it here in Twilight, here in Mint, and here in Peacock.

Cricut Explore Air 2

Cricut Joy

The Cricut Joy is a small, portable version of the popular cutting machines, and it is great for creating labels, cards, stickers, and other small projects. Get the machine here.

Cricut Joy

Cricut Heat Presses

As stated above, Cricut also has heat-pressing machines. These are used for professional heat transfer projects, such as decals and logos onto shirts, bags, etc.

Cricut AutoPress

The Cricut Autopress is a large heat transfer machine. Its 15″x15″ coated press offers edge-to-edge heat up to 400 degrees and can transfer onto material up to 2 inches thick. Get it here.

Cricut AutoPress

Cricut EasyPress 3

The EasyPress 3 combines the speed of a heat press with the convenience and ease of an iron for professional prints that last. It is ideal for use on sweatshirts, blankets, banners, and more, and connects via Bluetooth to the Cricut Heat app. The Cricut EasyPress 3 is available in a 12″x10″ size and a 9″x9″ size. Get them from Michael’s here and here.

Cricut EasyPress 3

Cricut EasyPress 2

The EasyPress2 also comes in 12×10 and 9×9 sizes, but it does not connect with the Heat app. It does, however, come in exciting colors like the Explore Air 2. Get one on Amazon here.

Cricut EasyPress 2

Cricut EasyPress Mini

The EasyPress Mini works great on small surfaces like shoes or stuffed animals. Get it here.

Cricut EasyPress Mini

Cricut Hat Press

Get your decals and logos on hats and other smaller items with the Hat Press.

Cricut Hat Press

Cricut Mug Press

The Cricut Mug Press makes quick and easy work of getting your design on a mug.

Cricut Mug Press

Cricut Craft Lighting

Craft Light 360

Cricut’s Light 360 craft lights come in a desk lamp and floor lamp styles. It features a large head and adjustable brightness and light color settings and can move in any direction. Get the 13″ high desk lamp here and the 56″ high floor lamp here.

Craft Light 360

Cricut BrightPad

The Brightpad is a light box – a flat, lit surface that usually goes underneath the project to illuminate while you work. These are a must-have for precision cutting, paper piecing, tracing, weeding, and countless other tasks. The BrightPad has a large 11.5 in x 9 in light surface and requires a power cord for use. Get it here.

Cricut BrightPad

Cricut BrightPad Go

BrightPad Go is the portable version of BrightPad. It has the same 11.5″ x 9″ light surface, only the Go is cordless with a 1.5-hour battery life. Get it from Michael’s here.

Cricut BrightPad Go

Cricut Tools and Accessories

Here are some other commonly used Cricut items:

Foil Transfer Kits: These allow you to print your design with decorative foil. There is a kit for the Cricut Joy and a kit for the Maker & Explore.

Smart Materials: These are materials – paper, vinyl, etc. that do not need a cutting mat to use. You load them into the Cricut machine and they’re ready to go! Get them here.

Infusible Ink: This ink is meant to work with the Cricut family of products.

Tools and Blades: You can get different-sized blades for your Cricut machines, tools, carrying totes, and other add-ons for your Cricut here.

Bundle Deals

Amazon has several Cricut machine bundles, which give you some extras along with the machine you want.

Cricut Maker 3 Bundle Deals

Amazon has Cricut Maker 3 bundles, offering the Maker 3 machine and some extras:

Cricut Maker 3 and Weeding Tool Set Bundle

Cricut Maker 3 and Easy Press 3 Machine Combo Bundle

Cricut Maker 3, Basic Tool Kit, Tape & Rainbow Vinyl Bundle

Cricut Maker 3 Machine Smart Vinyl & Iron On Bundle

Cricut Maker 3 Machine Smart Vinyl & Tools Bundle

Cricut Explore 3 Bundle Deals

Cricut Explore 3 Starter Bundle

Cricut Explore 3 Ultimate Bundle

Cricut Explore Air Bundle Deals

Cricut Explore Air 2 Mint Machine Bundle

Cricut Explore Air 2 Lilac Machine Bundle

Cricut Explore Air 2 Blue Machine Bundle

Cricut Explore Air 2 Mint Cricut Easy Press 2 Mint (9 in x 9 in) Machine Combo Bundle

