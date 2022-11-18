Get A 2023 Desk Calendar Today

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

While it may seem like a trivial item, a desk calendar is an important part of your day! It’s often the first thing you see when you reach your desk and the last thing you see when you leave. A desk calendar not only keeps you aware of the date, but it is also often a place to write notes and ideas, keep appointments, and lots more.

Desk calendars can also protect your desktop – they are an extra layer that can prevent liquid from seeping onto the desk surface. Moreover, a desk calendar can add a bit of flair to your desk or fun to your day. Many desk calendars have colorful and artistic themes, and some page-a-day calendars are filled with puzzles, jokes, quotes, and more.

We have gathered the 15 best desk calendars on Amazon for you to peruse. On our list are different types of desk calendars – page-a-day calendars, standard desk calendars, and even some reusable dry-erase calendars. We have different sizes represented too since you’ll want to make sure your calendar fits nicely on your desk space. We hope our picks will help you find the best desk calendar for you!

Ergon Office Reusable Desk Calendar

Small business Ergon Office makes this great reusable desk calendar. It is made to be used with dry-erase markers and can be cleaned with any household cleaner. It is smudge resistant, food and drink proof, and, of course, can be used year after year. This naturally flat desk calendar is 17″ x 13″.

Ergon Office Reusable Desk Calendar

Bloom Daily Planners 2023 Desk Calendar Pad

This January-December desk pad calendar features holiday and seasonal themes every month. It measures 16″ x 21″ and has 2 hole punches for use as a wall calendar if desired. The paper is thick and bleed-resistant, and there are 2 clear plastic corner protectors.

Bloom Daily Planners 2023 Desk Calendar Pad

Colorful Standing Flip Desktop 2023-2024 Calendar

This standing flip calendar is 9.8″ x 8.3″ and has 18 months – January 2023 to June 2024. Its sturdy twin wire banding allows it to stand upright; its color block style is pleasing to the eye and the back side of the pages can be used for notes.

Colorful Standing Flip Desktop 2023-2024 Calendar

2023 Instant Happy Notes Boxed Desk Calendar

What better way to start your work day than with a nice, happy note? This day-to-day calendar features 365 days of fun illustrations, inspirational quotes, and mindful affirmations. It stands upright on your desk and has a 4.25″ x 4.5″ page trim size.

2023 Instant Happy Notes Boxed Desk Calendar

Large Floral 2023-2024 Desk Pad Calendar

Large, ruled boxes allow you plenty of space to write on this large 17″ x 12″ desk pad calendar. Its thick paper prevents ink seepage and provides a smooth writing surface. Each month features a colorful floral design, and the calendar comes with 2 hanging holes if you’d prefer to use it as a wall calendar.

Large Floral 2023-2024 Desk Pad Calendar

Large 12-Month 2023 Desk Calendar

This 22″ x 17″ calendar is extra large for plenty of writing space. It has 2 plastic corner protectors and 2 hanging hooks, and a space on the side for notes. This calendar goes from January 2023 to December 2023.

Large 12-Month 2023 Desk Calendar

2023 – 2024 Rainbow Colors Desk Calendar Pad

Brighten up your day with this beautifully rainbow-colored desk calendar. At 11″ x 16-1/4″, it will fit nicely on top of your desk, and it is made from durable, 100% recycled paper. This particular calendar is also available with floral, cats, Peanuts, and Mary Engelbreit themes.

2023 – 2024 Rainbow Colors Desk Calendar Pad

AT-A-GLANCE 2023 Monthly Desk Calendar

This compact 18″ x 11″ monthly calendar covers a 13-month date range, from January 2023 to January 2024. Its spacious, ruled blocks give you plenty of room to jot down your appointments, and there is a large side area for notes.

AT-A-GLANCE 2023 Monthly Desk Calendar

House of Doolittle 2023 Monthly Desk Pad Calendar

Each page of this 12-month desk pad calendar features a different full-page seascape background. The blocks are unruled, and the pages are perforated and bound at the top with black leatherette binding and matching reinforced corners.

House of Doolittle 2023 Monthly Desk Pad Calendar

Blue Sky 2023 Desk Pad Calendar

This 17″ x 11″ desk pad calendar has a stylish geometric design for a background. The pages are made from high-quality paper and are perforated for easy tearing. The date boxes are ruled, and there is plenty of writing space for notes, memos, and reminders.

Blue Sky 2023 Desk Pad Calendar

365 New Words-A-Year Page-A-Day Calendars 2023

Build your vocabulary with this page-a-day calendar for 2023. Each page features a different word and its dictionary entry. This calendar is made from 100% recycled materials.

365 New Words-A-Year Page-A-Day Calendars 2023

Small Dry Erase Board Monthly Grid Calendar with Easel

This calendar is a bit different – it’s a double-sided dry-erase board with one calendar side and one blank side. It comes with an easel so it can be easily placed on a desk; it also comes with a set of dry-erase markers, 4 magnets, and an eraser.

Small Dry Erase Board Monthly Grid Calendar with Easel

Laugh-Out-Loud Jokes Page-a-Day Calendar 2023

Why not start your day with a laugh? This 2023 day-to-day calendar features different jokes each day, from knock-knock jokes to silly puns. It has an easel backer for desktop display, tearable pages, and some blank pages in the back for notes.

Laugh-Out-Loud Jokes Page-a-Day Calendar 2023

Standing Flip Desk Calendar 2023-2024

This 18-month calendar comes with a sheet of small reminder stickers to help you keep track of birthdays, deadlines, meetings, and more. It’s small at 10″ x 8.25″, so it will fit nicely on even the smallest of desks. Its strong wire binding and thick board backing keep it standing upright.

Standing Flip Desk Calendar 2023-2024

Ah, The Beach! 2023 Box Calendar

Last but not least is this day-to-day calendar that features scenes of different beaches. Each day you can transport yourself to sunny sands with beautiful full-color pictures printed on quality paper.

Ah, The Beach! 2023 Box Calendar

