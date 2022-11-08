Save Big at Best Buy with Early Black Friday Deals

Best Buy is among the many retailers having early Black Friday sales going on right now. You can get printers, Smart TVs, cameras and more at discounted prices while supplies last with Best Buy’s early Black Friday sales. We have gathered some of the sale items that can be useful to small business owners. Please note that items may be limited in quantity, so be sure to check for the latest prices and deals.
Early Black Friday Deals at Best Buy
HP Deskjet Wireless All-In-One Printer
Save $45 on this HP Deskjet wireless printer. It can print, copy, and scan; and during Best Buy’s early Black Friday deals, it’s on sale for $79.99.
Samsung – The Freestyle FHD HDR Smart Portable Projector
This portable point and play smart projector by Samsung has an early Black Friday deal price of $599.99. That’s $200 off the original price of $799.99.
LG 48″ Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
Save $730 on the LG A2 series 4K UHD Smart TV. For $569.99, you get the TV plus 3 free months of Apple TV.
Samsung 3.1ch Soundbar
This sound bar features Dolby Altmos 5.1 for an incredible surround sound experience. It’s on sale for $209.00 – a special early Black Friday price. It normally sells for $399.99.
Canon – EOS RP Mirrorless Camera
If you’re a photographer, you probably know this is one of the best cameras on the market. Take advantage of Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale price of $1,199.99 and save $100 off the original price.
GoPro HERO10 Action Camera Bundle
The GoPro HERO10 bundle is $70 off its original price of $499.99. Get it for the sale price of $429.99 and receive the GoPro, a Shorty mini extension pole and tripod, and carrying case.
