10 eBay Motors Scams to Watch Out For

Looking to buy or sell a car online through eBay Motors? Make sure you’re aware of these 10 common car scams before you do. From fake cars to shipping and payment schemes, be on the lookout for anything that seems too good to be true because it probably is!

Read on for tips on how to protect yourself from an eBay motors scam, and stay safe while trading online.

Can You Get Scammed Using eBay Motors?

Yes, it is possible to fall victim to an eBay motors scam. Scammers may pose as legitimate sellers and offer to sell cars at extremely low prices. It is important to thoroughly research the seller and the vehicle before committing to a purchase on eBay Motors.

How Do eBay Vehicle Scams Work?

In general, eBay vehicle scams involve a scammer posing as a seller of a new or used car. They may use fake or stolen pictures and information to lure in unsuspecting buyers.

The scammer will then ask for a payment, and once the buyer sends the payment, they never receive the promised vehicle.

Be Aware of These Common eBay Motors Scams When Buying a Car Online

While an online car sale may seem appealing, it’s important to be aware of the most common scams that exist on platforms like eBay Motors. From fake listings to fraudulent payment methods, these scams can cost buyers both time and money. Let’s take a look at 10 scams to watch out for on eBay Motors…

1. eBay Gift Cards Scam

With this scam, a seller will list a car at a low price and require that the buyer purchase gift cards to use as payment. Once the buyer sends the payment, the seller will disappear and the buyer will be left without a car and out of pocket.

2. eBay Motors Covid Scam

Scammers are using the Covid pandemic to scam buyers out of their hard-earned money. For this scam, the scammer tells interested buyers that they cannot see or test drive the car due to the Covid risk.

3. Fraudulant Seller Scam

In this scam, the scammer poses as a legitimate seller but is actually trying to sell a stolen or fake car. They will use fake pictures and information to lure in buyers, and once the buyer sends payment, the scammer disappears without a trace.

4. Too Good To Be True Scam

As the old saying goes, if something seems too good to be true, it probably is. This definitely applies to car buying on eBay Motors. Scammers will list cars at very low prices in an attempt to lure in naive buyers. Once the buyer sends payment, they will never receive the car.

5. Transaction outside of eBay Scam

If a seller insists on completing the transaction outside of eBay through something like a wire transfer, this is a major red flag. For your safety and utmost protection, transactions should always be conducted on the eBay platform.

More eBay Motors Scams to Watch Out For

In addition to the scams above, here are some more scams to watch out for when using a car sales site like eBay Motors:

6. Beware of New, Non-Dealer Sellers

When buying a car on eBay, it’s important to be aware of new, non-dealer sellers. These types of sellers may not have the same level of experience or expertise as a dealer, and may not be as trustworthy.

7. Seller Asks for Non-Conventional Payment Methods

If a seller asks you to send them money via wire transfer or over the phone, this is a huge red flag. Always pay for your car on the eBay platform using a credit card or PayPal.

8. You Never Get the Car You Pay For

Some scammers will list a car for sale and then never send the car to the buyer, even after receiving payment. If you don’t receive the car you paid for, you may be able to file a claim with eBay.

9. You’re Sold a Dud

You buy what you think is a great car, but it turns out to be a lemon. In some cases, the seller may be aware that the car is a dud and is trying to unload it on an unsuspecting buyer.

10. eBay Buyers Motor Protection Scam

While eBay Motors offers a legitimate buyer protection program, scammers will attempt to offer their own version of this program to trick you into sending them money. They may even go so far as to create fake eBay Motors documents to support their scam.

How to Avoid an eBay Motors Scam

Here are five tips you should consider to avoid being scammed when buying new or used cars on eBay Motors:

Do Your Research. Before you buy, be sure to thoroughly research the vehicle you’re interested in. Check out online resources like Kelley Blue Book and Edmunds to get an idea of the vehicle’s value, and be sure to read the listing carefully to get an accurate description of the car.

Check the Vehicle History Report. A Vehicle History Report (VHR) can tell you a lot about a car, including its accident history, odometer readings, and whether it’s been used as a rental car or taxi. You can order a VHR from companies like Carfax and AutoCheck.

Get a Pre-Purchase Inspection. Before you finalize the purchase, it’s a good idea to have a professional inspection done on the car using the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). This will give you an unbiased opinion of the car’s condition and can help you spot any potential problems.

Pay by Credit Card. If you do end up being scammed, paying by credit card will give you some protection under the Fair Credit Billing Act. This law allows you to dispute charges if you’ve been the victim of fraud, and you may be able to get your money back.

eBay Vehicle Purchase Protection. If you do end up being scammed, eBay does offer some protection. The eBay Vehicle Purchase Protection program covers eligible transactions for up to $100,000, and you can file a claim if you meet the program’s requirements.

How Do You Know If You’re Being Scammed on eBay Motors?

One way to know if you are being scammed on eBay Motors is by checking the seller’s feedback and doing research on the item being sold.

It is also helpful to review the eBay Motors Security Center, which provides information on common scams and tips for avoiding them.

Additionally, if a deal seems too good to be true or the seller tries to rush the transaction, it is likely a scam.

Is eBay Motors a Legitimate Company?

In short, eBay Motors is a legitimate company that specializes in the sale of vehicles and vehicle parts. As a subsidiary of the well-known eBay brand, eBay Motors has established a strong reputation for securely facilitating transactions between buyers and sellers.