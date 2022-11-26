Learn From a CMO That Increased Social Media Engagement by 4000%

Suzanne Fanning, CMO for Wisconsin Cheese, and her team have increased social media engagement by 4000%. Not only that, but they have also built a national community around a love for cheese, tripled website visits and even broken a Guinness World Record.

In this hybrid event, you will learn real-world lessons on how to level up your marketing. Fanning will walk you through the steps they took to get there as well as marketing lessons that will work for your small business brand.

The event will take place on Wednesday, December 07, 2022, from 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm. Click the red button and register now.

Register Now

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

AMA Chicago Presents: Rind-Blowing Marketing from Wisconsin Cheese

December 07, 2022, Chicago, IL

Since taking over marketing for Wisconsin’s oldest and most iconic industry, Su and her team have increased social media engagement by 4000%, built a national community around a love for cheese, tripled website visits and even broken a Guinness World Record.

Social Media Strategies Summit Public Agencies and Government

December 07, 2022, Online

If you’re a professional that manages your government or public agency’s social media channels, this event is for you! Learn from a mix of industry leaders who will share the proven social media strategies they use to grow their brands. Join this virtual conference for two days and 15 sessions that will enable you to gain a fresh perspective on social media.

Building Business Capability

May 08, 2023, Las Vegas, Nevada

Building Business Capability is the only conference that enhances your ability to advance People, Product, Data, and Knowledge, to build your core leadership skills, to create a customer centric organization, and to deliver digital transformation.

Conversion Conference

June 19, 2023, Las Vegas, Nevada

The Conversion Conference will leave you knowing how to attract the right audience, align business models with the user experience, optimize the lifetime value of client relationships and introduce you to the right technology to make it all happen.

More Events

More Contests

This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.

You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.