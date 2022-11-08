If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

When you have an employee, boss, co-worker, or special customer who is sick or recovering from surgery, sending a Get Well Soon gift is a thoughtful and impactful gesture. Doing so shows you care about them and are wishing them a speedy recovery. Sometimes, though, it can be difficult to decide what to get someone as a get-well-soon gift. We wanted to help take some of the guesswork out by curating the 20 best get-well-soon gift ideas for employees, co-workers, clients, and your boss.

Once again, gift baskets and boxes feature heavily on this list. That’s because they generally contain a variety of items and are often customizable – perfect for wishing someone a speedy recovery and letting them know you’re thinking of them. Hopefully, our list of the 20 best Get Well Soon Gifts for Employees, Co-Workers, Clients, and Your Boss helps you select the perfect gift. Find the perfect Get Well Soon message to go along with it in our article here.

Get Well Soon Gifts for Employees, Co-Workers, Clients, and your Boss

Post-Surgery Care Package

This holistic, handmade care package has several options for contents, but they all come with an organic healing balm, organic lip balm, organic lotion stick, and “energy dough,” which is a relaxing dough-like substance for kneading and relaxing.

Post-Surgery Care Package

Buy on Etsy

Get Well Comfort Care Gift Box

If their health allows, give them the gift of the ultimate comfort food – grilled cheese sandwiches! They’ll receive a loaf of gourmet brioche bread, Farmstead gouda cheese, truffle-infused mayonnaise, two soup mixes, hot honey and a recipe book for making gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches

Get Well Comfort Care Gift Box

Buy on Gourmetgiftbaskets

Get Well Dipped Oreos

Seven chocolate-dipped Oreos that spell out “Get Well” and 4 more drizzled ones are sure to make them feel better.

Get Well Dipped Oreos

Buy on Gourmetgiftbaskets

Get Well Soon Activity Box

A deck of cards, crossword puzzles and word search books are just a few items that come in this great gift box. Anyone who is stuck in bed all day will appreciate the diversions.

Get Well Soon Activity Box

Buy on Etsy

Get Well Soon Art kit

Similar to the one above, this art-themed kit will give your employee or co-worker something fun to do while they’re stuck in bed. This gift set includes puzzle books, a Mandela coloring book, colored pencils, a card and more.

Get Well Soon Art kit

Buy on Amazon

Box of Sunshine

This customizable gift box comes with a ceramic coffee mug, coffee-scented lip balm, a spoon, a soy and beeswax candle and a card.

Box of Sunshine

Buy on Etsy

Cozy Gift Box

This gift box contains a ceramic mug, cozy wool socks, a hot beverage mix of choice, and other goodies that would be a thoughtful get-well gift for anyone.

Cozy Gift Box

Buy on Etsy

Get Well Soon Teddy Bear Gift

This set comes with an adorable plush bear that says Get Well Soon, plus a puzzle book, cookies, a candle, and more.

Get Well Soon Teddy Bear Gift

Buy on Amazon

Get Well Personalized Prescription Cookies

Your choice of 3 or 5 handmade sugar cookies, with one decorated like a prescription pad with a customized message from you!

Get Well Personalized Prescription Cookies

Buy on Etsy

Get Well Succulent Care Package

The basic package here comes with a succulent plant in a mini planter, a choice of scented soy candles, matches, herbal tea, and a greeting card. There are several add-on options as well.

Get Well Succulent Care Package

Buy on Etsy

A Warm Hug Gift Box

Therapeutic lavender spray, a greeting card, and your choice of a flannel-wrapped heating pad or neck wrap make this a great gift for someone recovering from illness or surgery.

A Warm Hug Gift Box

Buy on Etsy

Get Well Soon Men’s Gift Basket

This gift box contains a fuzzy blanket, a pair of men’s socks, a neck pillow, a massage roller, a puzzle book and a card.

Get Well Soon Men’s Gift Basket

Buy on Amazon

Get Well Spa Box

The basic Spa Box contains a scented soy candle, fuzzy socks, natural lip balm, a natural clay face mask and a personalized note. There are lots of great add-on options too, like a pashmina scarf and/or a lavender-scented eye pillow.

Get Well Spa Box

Buy on Etsy

Get Well Soon Tumbler Glass

This 12 oz stemless wine tumbler is made from stainless steel and comes with a reusable stainless steel straw and cleaning brush.

Get Well Soon Tumbler Glass

Buy on Amazon

Get Well Soon Blanket Gift Box

Give the gift of a cozy blanket, warm socks, and other items with this gift box.

Get Well Soon Blanket Gift Box

Buy on Amazon

Feel Better Spoon

This little spoon is a small but extremely thoughtful little gift to show you’re thinking of them.

Feel Better Spoon

Buy on Etsy

Get Well Cookies

Two homemade sugar cookies decorated with royal icing let them know they’re “one tough cookie.” Perfect for after surgery or recovery.

Get Well Cookies

Buy on Etsy

Get Well Food Basket

This collection of healthy nut snacks is a great alternative if your boss, employee, or co-worker isn’t into eating sweets.

Get Well Food Basket

Buy on Gourmetgiftbaskets

Feel Better Soon Fortune Cookies

This pack of 9 fortune cookies contains inspirational messages.

Feel Better Soon Fortune Cookies

Buy on Amazon

Motivational Gift Necklace

A beautiful compass necklace, in a box that says “You Got This.”

Motivational Gift Necklace

Buy on Etsy

