Spotlight: Guten Tog Uses Simple Merchandise to Make a Positive Impact

There are many ways to fundraise for nonprofits or causes. But merchandise offers a simple and proven option. And brands can customize products for various charities.

This is exactly the goal of Guten Tog. The company’s founder launched the initiative during the pandemic to help others. Read on for more about the journey in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Supports nonprofits and causes through merchandise sales.

Founder Steve Davey told Small Business Trends, “We team with professional athletes to help nonprofits across the US and Canada in a wide array of causes.”

Business Niche

Putting everything toward important causes.

Davey says, “Unlike other programs, neither the athletes nor GT workers make a cent from this program. It’s all about making sure others get the help they need.”

How the Business Got Started

To help others.

Davey explains, “Living on a fixed income during pandemic lockdowns, I knew there were many people who needed help … especially those who needed it prior to the pandemic hitting. Because I couldn’t afford to give out of pocket, I started GT.”

Biggest Win

Securing a big partnership.

Davey adds, “Aside from the obvious of helping so many in need, the big win was becoming the official merchandiser and program sponsor for the Get Authentic with Marques Ogden podcast. This allowed us to demonstrate our zero risk policy for business owners.”

Biggest Risk

Starting the business in the first place.

Davey says, “As someone living on a fixed income, I had days without food in the beginning. If it’d gone wrong, I could have lost my home and everything in it. Instead, because of what I had to go through, it increased both my drive to succeed and my empathy for those who were working to help.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Marketing.

Davey adds, “While that may seem a simple answer, the way I designed things our only limitation is our reach … which is only limited by my lack of personal finances and health.”

Favorite Quote

“Don’t explain your philosophy. Embody it.” – Epictetus.

* * * * *

Find out more about the Small Biz Spotlight program