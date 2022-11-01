14 Ways to Build Business Credit

In order to build a successful business, you need more than just a great idea. You also need good credit. Business credit can be used to get loans, lines of credit, and other financial assistance that can help your business grow.

In this article, we’ll discuss 14 ways how to build business credit with business credit bureaus. Let’s dive in!

Why it’s Important to Establish Business Credit

When you’re just starting out in business, it’s important to establish credit with business credit bureaus. This will give you access to lines of credit and loans that you can use to finance your business expenses.

And, if you ever need to apply for a Small Business Administration loan, having business credit will improve your chances of getting approved. Building your business credit is not difficult, but it does take some time and effort.

5 Benefits of Building Business Credit

We’ve already established that business credit is important for getting loans and other forms of financial assistance. But what are some other benefits of building business credit? Here are five benefits that building business credit brings:

Builds credibility. Good business credit demonstrates to vendors, suppliers, and other business contacts that you’re a reliable, reputable company. Gives you a financial safety net. If you have business credit, you can tap into it in times of need. This can help you weather a financial crisis or take advantage of opportunities when Track your expenses. Personal and business finances can get mixed up quickly, making it difficult to track business expenses. However, if you have business credit, you can more easily keep track of your business expenses, which can be helpful come tax time. Get better terms from suppliers. Good business credit scores can give you access to better terms with suppliers, such as extended payment terms. Helps you get loans. This is the most obvious benefit of business credit, but it’s worth mentioning again. If you have good business credit, you’re more likely to get approved for loans and other forms of financing.

How to Build Business Credit

How do you build business credit? It’s a question that many small business owners ask, and for good reason. There are a number of things you can do like watching your credit utilization, but here are 14 of the most effective strategies:

1. Establish Your Business Entity

This includes incorporating as a limited liability company or other corporate entity, obtaining an employer identification number, and setting up a business phone number ensuring it’s used as a dedicated business phone line.

2. Register Your Organization

As a business owner, one of the best things you can do to build business credit is to register your organization with a business credit reporting agency. This ensures your business credit file is established and that your payment history is reported to the business credit agencies.

3. Set up a Business Bank Account

Setting up a business checking account is another way to build business credit and have a good-looking business credit file. When you have a business bank account, be sure to use it for all of your business-related transactions. Business bank accounts help build a strong payment history and improve the chances of getting approved for loans and other forms of financing.

4. Apply for a Free DUNS

To help establish credit for your business, you can apply for a free D-U-N-S number. This D-U-N-S number is used by business credit reporting agencies to identify your business. Any business credit bureau will require a D-U-N-S number before they will begin reporting your payment history.

5. Report to Business Credit Reporting Agencies

Your business credit report is one of the most important factors in determining your creditworthiness. Therefore, it’s important to have a positive payment history in your business credit reports.

6. Establish Trade Lines with Vendors and Suppliers

As a business owner, it’s important that you’re establishing business credit with vendors and suppliers. Trade credit allows you to purchase goods and services on credit, which can be especially helpful when you’re just starting out or if you’re experiencing cash flow problems.

7. Get a Business Credit Card

Business credit cards are a great way to establish credit in your business’s name. When you use a credit card and make timely payments, you’ll build a positive payment history. This helps improve business credit scores and potentially results in a credit limit increase.

8. Apply for a Line of Credit

Credit lines are one of the most common types of financing for small businesses. When you have a business line of credit, you can borrow money up to your credit limit when you need it and only pay interest on the money you borrow.

9. Make Timely or Early Payments

When you pay your bills on time, it shows up on your credit report and tells creditors that you’re a responsible borrower and can be trusted to repay your debts.

10. Connect with Other Businesses in Your Industry

Connecting with other businesses can be a great way to build business credit. When you’re connected with other businesses in your industry, they may be more likely to extend trade credit or offer other financing options.

11. Join an Entrepreneur Group or Networking Organization

Doing this can help you connect with other small business owners who can offer advice and support. These connections can also potentially lead to financing opportunities.

12. Request Trade References from Suppliers and Customers

When you request trade references, it shows that you’re actively working to establish business credit. These references can be helpful in building your business credit report and score.

13. Borrow Responsibly

Don’t max out your credit cards or take on more debt than you can handle. When you borrow responsibly and make timely payments, you’ll improve your business credit score.

14. Monitor Your Credit Scores

Always track business credit score changes so you can identify any potential problems early on. This will help you make the necessary changes to keep your business credit score strong.

FAQs

How long does it take to build business credit?

When learning how to build credit for business, it’s important to remember that Rome wasn’t built in a day. It takes time to build business credit, usually about 6-12 months. But, the effort is worth it.

Can a personal credit card help with building business credit?

No. You need to use a business credit card to establish business credit. However, your personal credit score may go down since a hard inquiry will be run when you apply for your credit card.

Can you establish company credit if you don’t have any debt?

Yes, it is possible to establish business credit without incurring any debt. One way to do this is to get a business credit card with a $0 balance. Another way to do this is to join a business credit monitoring service.