Business Experts Share How to Overcome a Poor User Experience

User experience is an essential component of running any successful business. From ecommerce sites to blogs, there are several factors that contribute to this goal. Read on for tips from the online small business community that can help you improve the experience for your customers.

Overcome Poor UX

No matter how amazing your marketing strategy is, it won’t do much good if you then offer a poor UX to visitors. Luckily, a few changes can help you overcome this major challenge. Nick Brown shares thoughts and tips in this Pixel Productions post. And BizSugar members shared their own thoughts here.

Enhance the Customer Experience

Whether your business deals with customers online or in person, a positive experience is key. Once you’ve overcome poor UX, it’s time to find ways to enhance their journey even more. Ivan Widjaya of SMB CEO shares more here.

Make Sure Your Online Store Has These Features

Customers expect a certain level of ease when shopping online. If you sell any products online, you need to focus on creating a positive ecommerce experience. This post on the TechHubInfo blog by Brendan Scroggins includes several essential features.

Find the Best Digital Products to Sell on Etsy

Etsy is a popular destination for online shoppers. And the platform even provides a positive user experience for those shopping for digital products. Find the best digital products to offer on Etsy in this Blogging Wizard post by Nicola Bleu. Then visit the BizSugar community to see what members are saying.

Sell Popular Items on Amazon

Amazon is another ecommerce platform with an incredibly easy user experience. Though you can sell nearly anything on the site, some products tend to be especially popular. Read a full list in this Startup Bonsai post by Freddy Muriuki. Then check out BizSugar to see commentary on the post.

Improve Your Website Copywriting

Whether you sell online products or perform other functions, your website should clearly communicate your business messaging. If your online copywriting could use some improvement, read this Nectafy post by Matt Kenny for tips.

Learn the Secret to Successful Software Product Development

Software can make many experiences significantly easier for both businesses and end users. And UX is a huge consideration when creating these tools. If your company develops any software products, check out this Mind Inventory post by Samar Patel for useful tips.

Avoid Duplicate Content Using Canonical Tags

If your company has a blog, duplicate content can negatively impact both the user experience and your SEO. But canonical tags may help you avoid this. Erik Emanuelli elaborates in this post. And BizSugar members also shared thoughts here.

Bring Originality to Your Blog

Additionally, the type of content you write about can determine whether or not readers actually learn something new. Original content is always best, but it can be tough to constantly come up with new ideas. David Leonhardt of Always Write shares inspiration and tips in this post. And BizSugar members joined the conversation here.

Create Style Guidelines for Your Blog

Once your content is improved, it’s time to focus on style for your blog posts. A consistent set of rules can help your site appeal to repeat readers. Learn about creating style guidelines for a blog in this 99signals post by Alex Birkett.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.