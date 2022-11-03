How to Sell on Facebook Marketplace: A Guide for Businesses

If you’d like to learn how to sell on Facebook Marketplace as a business, you’re in the right place. Garage sales are a great way for Facebook users to get rid of unwanted items and make some extra cash. However, for small business owners looking to sell on Facebook Marketplace, there are a few things you need to know.

This guide will walk you through the process step-by-step and show you how to sell on Facebook Marketplace and make the most of this powerful platform. Let’s jump in!

What are the Benefits of Using Facebook Marketplace for Businesses?

Facebook Marketplace offers a variety of features that make it an attractive option for businesses of all sizes. Here are five benefits of using Facebook Marketplace for businesses.

Massive reach. Facebook has over 2 billion active users, which gives businesses a massive potential customer base. Trying to generate the same amount of traffic to your own website would be incredibly difficult and expensive.

Easy to use. Facebook Marketplace is easy to use and navigate, both for buyers and sellers. Setting up a listing is a simple process, and buyers can easily search for what they’re looking for.

Highly targeted advertising. Facebook Marketplace allows businesses to target ads very precisely, which can lead to a significant increase in sales. You can create listings that target specific demographics, interests, and even locations.

Lower fees. Facebook Marketplace isn’t charging seller fees on items marked as shipped for the remainder of 2022, so businesses will get to keep more of their profits. The regular seller fees are 5% per shipment. However, if your shipment is $8 or less, you’ll pay a flat fee of only $0.40.

The ability to build trust and credibility. Because Facebook Marketplace is operated by a major and well-known company, it helps build trust and credibility with potential customers. This is especially important for small businesses that may not have an established online presence.

Facebook Marketplace Categories

Categories on Facebook Marketplace are used to organize and categorize the items being sold on Facebook Marketplace.

This makes it easier for buyers to find what they are looking for, and for sellers to list their items in an easy-to-find way. The main categories include:

Vehicles

Property Rentals

Apparel

Classifieds

Electronics

Entertainment

Family

Free Stuff

Garden & Outdoor

Hobbies

Home Goods

Home Improvement Supplies

Home Sales

Musical Instruments

Office Supplies

Pet Supplies

Sporting Goods

Toys & Games

How to Set Up Your Business’s Facebook Marketplace

The setup process to begin selling on Facebook Marketplace is simple and all you need is a Facebook page and an online store. Follow the four steps below to get started:

Step 1: Make Sure Your Facebook Business Page and Shop are Set Up

Before you can sell on Facebook Marketplace as a business, you will need to set up your Facebook Shop and your Facebook Business Page, so be sure and get that out of the way.

Facebook Shops and Pages are easy to set up. So if you need to, set these up now so you can begin using Facebook Marketplace to sell online.

Step 2: Enable Shopping Checkout Feature

To enable the Shopping Checkout Feature, you’ll need to have an active shop as well as a commerce account. You have three options when choosing your checkout method. You can have buyers checkout on Facebook and Instagram, through your own site, or through Facebook messenger.

To select your checkout method, you’ll need to go to the Commerce Manager, then click on your shop name. Click Settings in the menu found on the left side of the screen, then click Checkout Method. Choose your desired checkout method, follow any on-screen instructions, then click Confirm.

Step 3: Add Facebook Marketplace as a Sales Channel for Your Facebook Shop

To add Facebook Marketplace as a sales channel, you’ll need to go to the Commerce Manager and click on your shop name. Next, click on Settings, which you’ll find in the left-hand menu. Then click on Business Assets and select the Enable Marketplace option.

Step 4: Advertise Your Store and its Items on Facebook Marketplace

To start selling on Facebook Marketplace, you’ll need to advertise your store and its items. The good news is that there are a variety of ways to do this, so you can choose the method that makes the most sense for your business.

You can create ads for your products or services and target them specifically to people who are likely to be interested in what you’re selling. You can also create Facebook Marketplace listings for each of your products or services. These marketplace listings will appear in the Marketplace tab on Facebook, making them easy for potential customers to find.

Finally, you can share your products or services in relevant Facebook buy and sell groups. Buy and sell groups are a great way to reach a new audience and get your items in front of potential customers who may not be familiar with your business.

Mobile Instructions for Setting up Facebook Marketplace with the Facebook App

Setting up a marketplace listing for your online store on mobile is just as easy as it is on desktop. Here are the six simple steps for doing so:

Step 1: Open the Facebook app

Your first step is to open Facebook’s app on your mobile device and either signup for a new account or log in to your existing one.

Step 2: Tap the Marketplace icon

Once you’re logged in, tap the Marketplace icon, which looks like a little shopfront. This will bring you to the Marketplace home screen.

Step 3: Click the Sell button

On the Marketplace home screen, you will see a button that says Sell. Tap this button to begin the process of creating your listing.

Step 4: Choose Items under Create New Listing

When you tap Sell, you will be given a few options for what kind of listing you would like to create. If you’re selling physical goods, choose Items under Create New Listing.

Step 5: Add Your Item Information

After you’ve chosen to list an item, you will be prompted to add information about the item you’re selling. This includes the item name, description, price, and photos.

Be sure to fill out all of this information as accurately and thoroughly as possible, as this will help you attract buyers.

Step 6: Publish Your Listing

Once you’ve added all of the necessary information about your item, it’s time to publish your listing. To do this, simply tap the Publish button at the bottom of the screen. Your listing will now be live on Facebook Marketplace!

Key Tips for Selling on Facebook Marketplace

It’s no secret that the art of selling has changed dramatically in recent years. With the advent of online marketplaces such as Facebook Marketplace, buyers and sellers can connect with each other more easily than ever before.

However, succeeding in this new environment requires a different set of skills than what was necessary for the past.

Here are five advanced selling tips for creating an effective marketplace listing you can use to sell items like a pro:

Use high-quality images. To sell products on Facebook Marketplace, you need to use high-quality images that show off your products in the best light possible. This means using professional photos if possible and taking the time to edit them so that they look their best.

Create an attractive title and description. Your title and description are what will convince potential buyers to click on your listing, so make sure they’re clear, concise, and accurate. Use keyword-rich language that accurately describes your product and its features.

Price your items competitively. In order to sell your items, you need to price them competitively. This means doing your research and knowing what similar products are selling for on other marketplace sites.

Offer discounts and special deals. Buyers love getting a good deal, so offer discounts and special deals whenever possible. This could be anything from a percentage off to free shipping.

Provide excellent customer service. Once you’ve made a sale, it’s important to provide excellent customer service to your buyer. This means being responsive to questions and concerns, replying in a timely manner, and going above and beyond to make sure the buyers are happy with their purchase.

What are the Best Practices for Selling on Facebook Marketplace?

As a seller, it is important to remember the Facebook Marketplace rules and best practices.

All listings must include a full and clear description of the item being sold and must be priced in US dollars.

Listings cannot contain offensive or inappropriate content and sellers are responsible for shipping their own items.

How Should Businesses Respond to Inquiries from Interested Buyers on Facebook Marketplace?

When a business receives inquiries from potential buyers on Facebook Marketplace, the best way to respond is through the Facebook messenger app.

This allows for a private conversation between the buyer and seller that can be easily monitored.

In addition, responding through Facebook’s messenger app allows both parties to have access to important documents, such as invoices and order information.