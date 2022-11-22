10 Instagram Scams to Watch Out For

In today’s age of social media, it’s important to be aware of the various online scams that can occur on platforms like Instagram. From identity theft to fraudulent offers, we’ll discuss ten Instagram scams to watch out for. Let’s get started!

Can a User Get Scammed on Their Instagram Account?

Yes, a user can definitely get scammed on their Instagram account. It is important to be cautious of unfamiliar accounts and double-check information before making any decisions.

Trusting fake accounts can lead to stolen personal information, loss of money, and hacked accounts. Always be wary of suspicious activity and do not hesitate to report scammers.

Be Aware of These Common Instagram Scams

With so many scams on the internet, it’s important to keep your online accounts safe. Here are ten common Instagram scams to watch out for:

1. Instagram Phishing Scams

With phishing scams, fraudsters will send fake emails or messages that appear to be from Instagram. They may try to trick you into clicking on a malicious link or sharing personal information. Only click on links from trusted sources and never share your login information with anyone.

2. Scams with Instagram Direct Messages

Scammers will sometimes use Instagram’s direct messaging feature to try and defraud users. They may send fake offers or request personal information. Be sure to verify any offer before taking the bait!

3. Instagram Bitcoin Scam

Bitcoin, and crypto scams in general, are becoming increasingly common. Fraudsters will often promise high returns on investments, but will actually just steal your money. Be very wary of any crypto offers, especially on Instagram.

4. Instagram Email Scam

With Instagram email scams, the scammer will send you phishing and spam emails that look like it’s from Instagram. They may try to get you to click on a link or update your personal information. If you’re not sure that it came from Instagram, contact their support.

5. Instagram Money Scams

These scams involve someone asking for money, often promising to pay you back later. They may say that they need help with an emergency or offer a job that requires an upfront payment. Do not send anyone money unless you are 100% sure that it is a legitimate transaction.

More Scams on Instagram to Watch Out For

Let’s have a look at a few more scams to watch out for from fake Instagram accounts…

6. Instagram Giveaway Scams

This is a scam that exists on countless online platforms in addition to Instagram. The scammer will create a fake account and offer a giveaway, asking users to like, share, and comment on their posts. Do not engage with these types of posts, as they are likely scams.

7. Job Scams on Instagram

In today’s tough economic climate, job scammers are taking advantage of people who are looking for work. They may post fake job ads on Instagram, asking for personal information or money upfront. Be very careful of any job offers that you see on the platform.

8. Instagram Fake Followers Scam

There are many fake followers on Instagram, and some users will pay for them in order to increase their own follower count. However, these fake accounts can often lead to scams. For example, the fake account may send you a direct message with a malicious link.

9. Instagram Clone Scams

With clone scams, fraudsters will create an identical copy of a popular Instagram account. They will then reach out to the account’s followers, asking for personal information or money. If you receive a message from an account that looks identical to the one you follow, be sure to verify the account before taking any action.

10. Instagram Dating Scams

Last on our list are dating or romance scams. For this scam, scammers target Instagram users who are looking for love. They may create a fake account and start building a relationship with their victim, eventually asking for money. Be very careful when sharing personal information with someone you met online.

How to Avoid an Instagram Scam

If you want to keep all your online accounts like bank accounts safe from scammers, then follow these five tips to keep yourself safe on Instagram…

Use two-factor authentication. Enabling two-factor authentication (2FA) is one of the best ways to protect your account from being hacked. Doing so adds an extra layer of security, as it requires a code from your phone and your password to log in.

Beware of fake accounts. If an account is new, has no profile picture, or only has a few posts, then it might be fake. Don’t hesitate to report these kinds of accounts to Instagram.

Don’t give away personal information. No matter how trustworthy an account may seem, never give away personal information like your address, email, or bank account number.

Be aware of phishing scams. These scams try to trick you into giving away your login information by directing you to a fake Instagram login page. Always make sure you’re on the real Instagram login page before entering your information.

Report any suspicious activity. If you find a suspicious link or see something fishy going on, don’t hesitate to report it to Instagram. By doing so, you can help keep other users safe from scams.

What Do You Do If You’re the Target of Instagram Scammers?

If you suspect that you are the target of an Instagram scam, the first step is to report it to Instagram immediately. In addition, do not give out any personal information or send money to the scammer.

Instead, try to gather as much information about the scammer as possible and report it to the proper authorities. It is also important to remember to not engage with the scammer and block them from your account.

What Happens If Someone Scams You on Instagram?

Being scammed on Instagram can lead to losing money, personal information, and even your account. If you think you have been scammed, report it to Instagram immediately and do not give out any personal information.

You should also change your password and enable two-factor authentication to help protect your account in the future.

What are the Worst Scams on Instagram?

The worst scams on Instagram are the ones that can lead to money loss, identity theft, and even losing your account.

Be sure to report any suspicious activity to Instagram and never give out valuable information that the scammer can use. Remember to stay safe on Instagram by using two-factor authentication and being aware of fake accounts.